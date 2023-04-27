How to Get the Best Transfer Speeds from Your NAS Device

Andrew Heinzman / Review Geek

To guarantee maximum transportation speeds betwixt your PC and NAS, link each instrumentality to your router aliases networking move via a wired Ethernet connection. A 2.5 GbE networking move tin further amended transportation rates, but beyond that point, velocity improvements are a money pit.

You’ve yet group up a fancy NAS device, but you’re disappointed by its slow record transportation rate. This is simply a communal problem among NAS users, and successful astir cases, it whitethorn beryllium reminded by pursuing a fewer elemental steps.

Let’s commencement pinch a speedy disclaimer; beyond elemental tricks (like utilizing a wired Ethernet connection), immoderate important improvements to your NAS device’s transportation complaint will costs a ton of money. If you want lightning-fast record transfers, it’s cheaper (and usually better) to walk your money connected a direct-attached retention device, specified arsenic an external SSD, caller internal drives for your PC, aliases a RAID enclosure.

What Determines NAS Transfer Speeds?

Before we get into nan weeds, let’s outline immoderate of nan biggest variables successful NAS transportation speeds. We’ll commencement from nan astir important factor, which is relationship type, earlier getting down to immoderate of nan little important stuff.

Connection Type : A wired relationship betwixt your PC and NAS will ever supply nan champion transportation speeds (though you whitethorn request a network switch to create this connection). Wireless connections wrong your location will connection reduced (and often inconsistent) information transportation speeds, while distant connections from extracurricular of your location will ever beryllium comparatively slow.

: A wired relationship betwixt your PC and NAS will ever supply nan champion transportation speeds (though you whitethorn request a network switch to create this connection). Wireless connections wrong your location will connection reduced (and often inconsistent) information transportation speeds, while distant connections from extracurricular of your location will ever beryllium comparatively slow. LAN Speed : Most homes usage nan modular 1 Gbps network, which should supply wired transportation speeds up to 125 MBps wrong your home. You tin upgrade to a 2.5 Gbps aliases 10 Gbps web for accrued speeds, assuming that your NAS and PC are up to spec.

: Most homes usage nan modular 1 Gbps network, which should supply wired transportation speeds up to 125 MBps wrong your home. You tin upgrade to a 2.5 Gbps aliases 10 Gbps web for accrued speeds, assuming that your NAS and PC are up to spec. Internet Speed : The net velocity provided by your ISP will only impact distant record transfers from extracurricular of your location network.

: The net velocity provided by your ISP will only impact distant record transfers from extracurricular of your location network. HDD vs. SSD : If you’re connected a 1 Gbps aliases 2.5 Gbps network, immoderate decent HDD will support up pinch your transportation speeds. But erstwhile you upgrade to a 10 Gbps network, HDDs tin go a bottleneck, and you whitethorn request to usage SSDs successful your NAS instrumentality to bask nan fastest transportation speeds. (Most NAS devices support SSD caching, which saves frequently-accessed files to an SSD. This is usually a amended action than buying a bunch of costly SSDs.)

: If you’re connected a 1 Gbps aliases 2.5 Gbps network, immoderate decent HDD will support up pinch your transportation speeds. But erstwhile you upgrade to a 10 Gbps network, HDDs tin go a bottleneck, and you whitethorn request to usage SSDs successful your NAS instrumentality to bask nan fastest transportation speeds. (Most NAS devices support SSD caching, which saves frequently-accessed files to an SSD. This is usually a amended action than buying a bunch of costly SSDs.) RAID Configuration: Some NAS owners usage a RAID 0 configuration to maximize their transportation speeds. But RAID 0 doesn’t connection immoderate redundancy—it treats each of your drives arsenic 1 large drive, truthful if a azygous thrust fails, you suffer each of your data. If you usage RAID 0 (you astir apt shouldn’t), please bargain a ample outer thrust for manual backups.

Bear successful mind that speedy transportation rates are usually a luxury, not a necessity. If you request to walk a bunch of money to amended your NAS device’s transportation rate, you should astir apt see immoderate different options, specified arsenic portable SSDs.

Use a Wired Connection to Improve NAS Speeds

Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

When velocity is simply a necessity, you should link your PC straight to your NAS instrumentality complete a wired connection. Most homes usage a modular 1 Gbps network, which provides speeds up to 125 MBps. Assuming that you scope this maximum velocity complete a wired connection, it should only take 1 infinitesimal and 25 seconds to transportation a 10GB record (but section web postulation tin slow things down).

Creating a wired relationship betwixt your PC and NAS instrumentality isn’t excessively difficult. Simply plug some devices into nan aforesaid router (or nan aforesaid router node, if you ain a mesh Wi-Fi system). You whitethorn request to usage a networking switch to facilitate this connection, depending connected nan location and larboard action of your router.

If you link to your NAS instrumentality complete Wi-Fi (within your home, not extracurricular of it), you will acquisition comparatively slow speeds. That’s conscionable a truth of life. There are respective variables that will impact transportation velocity complete Wi-Fi, but nan main adaptable is nan region betwixt your PC and your router—they should beryllium adjacent together, and of course, your router shouldn’t beryllium obscured by furniture. If you ain a mesh Wi-Fi system, support your PC adjacent to whichever router node you’ve connected to your NAS device.

Your net scheme is only a facet erstwhile performing distant record transfers. But here’s nan thing; this is simply a two-way street. Even if you person crazy-fast Gigabit net astatine home, nan net velocity astatine your distant location (such arsenic a hotel’s Wi-Fi) will limit transportation speeds. If you need to remotely transportation highly ample files, a work for illustration Dropbox whitethorn beryllium your champion stake (and yes, you tin group up Dropbox connected your NAS device).

Of course, immoderate group usage a NAS instrumentality for Plex and different applications. You really shouldn’t tally into velocity problems erstwhile utilizing these applications locally (unless they impact highly ample record transfers). Either way, nan basal tips for improving NAS speeds are unchanged—try to get a wired relationship going. You whitethorn request to bargain a router move and immoderate cables to group this up, but if agelong wires aren’t an option, usage a mesh router strategy and link important devices to each router node via Ethernet cable.

I should statement that if you’re having problem pinch a NAS application, transportation rates whitethorn not beryllium to blame. You whitethorn person incorrectly configured nan application, for example, aliases your firewall is screwing things up. (For your Plex users retired there, cheque if Plex is trying to transcode your files. A Plex Pass subscription whitethorn thief pinch this peculiar problem, arsenic it unlocks hardware transcoding.)

Additional Speed Improvements Are Expensive

Hannah Stryker / Review Geek

If you want to spell beyond 1 Gbps wired transportation speeds, you request to upgrade your location network. There are a assortment of ways to execute this task, but nan cheapest and easiest action is to acquisition a 2.5 Gbps aliases 10 Gbps web switch—I do not propose buying a multi-gigabit router unless you person a multi-gig fibre net plan, arsenic a router upgrade isn’t required for this task.

You besides request a NAS instrumentality and PC pinch nan hardware to support a multi-gig relationship (you tin adhd this to a PC pinch a USB-C adapter). Note that your NAS instrumentality whitethorn only support multi-gig connections erstwhile utilizing some of its Ethernet ports successful Link Aggregation mode (that intends connecting some ports to nan aforesaid networking switch).

Most user devices do not support 10 GbE networking. So, you should astir apt bargain a 2.5 Gbps switch, which will supply transportation rates up to 250 MBps (a managed switch will supply nan full 250 MBps throughput to each connected devices). Connect nan move to your router, and link your PC and NAS instrumentality to nan switch—you’re each set; congratulations.

Note that if you take to build a 10 Gbps network, nan drives successful your NAS instrumentality and PC will go nan limiting facet for transportation speeds. You’ll request to usage accelerated SSDs to reap nan afloat benefits of a 10 Gbps connection, aliases astatine nan very least, instal an SSD cache successful your NAS instrumentality to quickly entree your most-used files. (Really, 2.5 Gbps is accelerated capable for astir people, and 10 Gbps networking is an costly finance that isn’t supported by astir hardware.)

The only measurement to amended section Wi-Fi transportation rates (beyond nan tips mentioned successful nan erstwhile section) is to upgrade your Wi-Fi router. If you’re conscionable a regular personification astatine home, effort utilizing a powerful Wi-Fi 6 whole-home router aliases a mesh Wi-Fi 6 system. More eager users should look into enterprise-grade Wi-Fi 6E solutions (which are overpriced and only supported by a fistful of computers, astatine slightest astatine nan clip of writing). In either case, nan velocity betterment whitethorn beryllium marginal astatine best, truthful you’re amended disconnected utilizing a wired connection.

As for improving distant transportation speeds, you request to telephone your ISP and upgrade your net plan. But, arsenic I mentioned earlier, distant record transportation is simply a two-way street. If you remotely link to your NAS instrumentality from nan slow Wi-Fi astatine a Starbucks, you’ll acquisition slow transportation speeds sloppy of your location net plan’s information rate.

Direct-Attached Storage Is Always nan Fastest Option

Justin Duino / Review Geek

A NAS instrumentality allows you to conveniently store, backmost up, and stock files. Naturally, immoderate group spot a NAS instrumentality arsenic an replacement to direct-attached retention (DAS) solutions. But if you regularly transportation monolithic files, aliases you’re explicitly worried astir transportation speeds, DAS is often nan champion and cheapest option!

Direct-attached retention is precisely what it sounds like—you link a thrust straight to your computer, alternatively than connecting it to your network. A computer’s internal drives, on pinch USB outer drives, are DAS. Both options will supply faster transportation rates than a NAS instrumentality (assuming that you don’t bargain a crappy counterfeit drive and instrumentality pinch USB 3.0 aliases USB 4.0).

And if you request to shop a ton of data, aliases you specifically want nan record redundancy offered by a NAS device, you could ever bargain a RAID enclosure. This is simply a instrumentality that characteristic respective thrust bays and connects straight to your PC (without nan request for a router, web switch, etc).

It’s worthy noting that you tin usage some NAS and DAS to shop your files. Some group usage an outer thrust to transportation ample files betwixt their PC and NAS device, arsenic it’s often faster than relying connected a LAN relationship (though it isn’t ever convenient). And if you’re only willing successful a NAS device’s distant entree capabilities, you could ever usage a cloud retention service instead.