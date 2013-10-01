How To Get The Musket In GTA Online

In nan correct hands, Grand Theft Auto Online's Musket is simply a lethal long-range weapon. However, players tin only bargain this weapon during circumstantial events.

To get Grand Theft Auto Online’s Musket, players must support an oculus retired for a typical arena week that takes spot erstwhile a year. While technically classed arsenic a shotgun in-game, nan Musket is akin to a single-shot firearm pinch a precocious harm output and awesome range. However, these qualities are offset by a mini clip size and agelong reload times which drastically trim its occurrence rate.

In a crippled world wherever players tin banal their limb arsenals pinch modern high-tech firearms, including Grand Theft Auto Online’s Railgun, nan Musket is simply a spot of an overseas antique. However, successful nan correct hands, it still stacks up good against much modern weapons, making it a worthy summation to immoderate player’s arsenal. The Musket tin beryllium purchased from Ammu-Nation stores for $21,400, but unfortunately, it’s only disposable astatine a circumstantial clip each year.

When To Buy The Musket

The Musket is only disposable to acquisition from Ammu-Nation stores during nan Independence Day Special event, which usually runs betwixt nan extremity of June and nan commencement of July each year. This arena covers Independence Day and gives players a mini model to stitchery nan basal costs and acquisition nan Musket.

According to Rockstar Games, nan Musket was introduced successful nan first Independence Day Special arena successful 2014, and nan limb has reappeared during nan arena each twelvemonth since.

While nan Musket’s readiness fits nan historical Independence Day theme, it’s besides disappointing for players who person to hold for nan yearly event. GTA Online is awesome for nan vacation season, but unfortunately, Rockstar hasn't yet announced dates and times for this year’s Independence Day Special. Luckily for players, it seems apt nan Musket will beryllium up for waste again regardless, and according to Rockstar, it moreover received a neat 50% discount successful 2022.

How To Use The Musket Effectively

According to GTA Wiki, nan Musket has nan pursuing stats:

Damage Range Ammo Capacity Fire Rate Reload Speed 165HP 250m 1 1.567 4.56 seconds

It’s worthy noting that nan Musket’s mini clip size and incredibly slow reload velocity make it a mediocre prime for fast-paced firefights, wherever battle rifles and instrumentality guns easy outmatch it. Additionally, fixed nan Musket’s constricted availability, it's champion to instrumentality pinch weapons that each GTA Online players should own, specified arsenic nan all-purpose Special Carbine MK2.

However, nan Musket is arguably overmuch much viable arsenic a long-range rifle, wherever players owning weapons pinch precocious occurrence rates can’t deed their targets pinch immoderate accuracy. Furthermore, nan Musket’s precocious harm output makes it an fantabulous prime for downing players and moreover destroying vehicles successful Grand Theft Auto Online, arsenic agelong arsenic players guarantee their shots don’t miss.

