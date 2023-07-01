How to Make Beer Can Chicken in a Smoker – Easy Summer Recipe

In this post: Cooking brew tin chickenhearted successful a smoker is simply a elemental and delicious measurement to hole chicken. This look turns retired moist, flavorful, and delicious!
This look for brew tin chickenhearted successful a smoker is SO yummy! It’s cleanable for breaking successful a caller smoker aliases anytime you want a tried and existent delicious BBQ main dish. Learn to make this look for yourself pinch step-by-step instructions.
What is Beer Can Chicken?
Beer tin chickenhearted is simply a BBQ crockery that calls for a partially filled brew tin to beryllium placed successful nan chicken’s “cavity.” The chickenhearted is past stood up connected nan tin and cooked complete indirect heat.
Why You’ll Love This Recipe
This look for brew tin chickenhearted successful a smoker:
- is speedy and easy to make
- doesn’t see analyzable instructions aliases hard-to-find ingredients
- is free from nan astir remark nutrient allergens
Smoked Beer Can Chicken Ingredients
- Mesquite wood chips: these smoking chips will springiness nan chickenhearted a rich | and smokey flavor.
- Water: soaking nan wood chips successful h2o will make them smolder alternatively of burn.
- Whole chicken: you’ll person to region nan giblets and neck.
- Garlic: adds a delicious flavor.
- Chili powder: adds a subtle spice.
- Sea salt: complements nan different seasonings.
- Black pepper: adds a smokey herb flavor.
- Extra virgin oliva oil: helps nan seasonings instrumentality to nan chicken.
- Can of beer: makes nan chickenhearted moist and flavorful.
Seasoning Ideas
Aside from nan seasonings listed above, you tin besides effort adding:
- Blackening Seasoning Mix to make nan chickenhearted other smokey, spicy, and amazingly crispy!
- Poultry Seasoning Mix complements nan chickenhearted well.
- Cajun Seasoning Mix to springiness this chickenhearted a bold and spicy flavor.
- Italian Seasoning Mix tastes delicious pinch chickenhearted of each kinds.
- Individual seasonings for illustration bulb powder, brownish sugar, ail powder, paprika, rosemary, and more!
How to Make Beer Can Chicken successful a Smoker
- Soak nan wood chips successful h2o for astatine slightest 30 minutes. Preheat nan smoker to 225°F.
- Meanwhile, rinse nan chickenhearted and region and discard nan cervix and giblets. Set nan chickenhearted connected a plate.
- Mix nan garlic, chili powder, salt, and capsicum successful a mini bowl.
- Rub nan extracurricular of nan chickenhearted each complete pinch oliva oil. Now swipe nan seasoning operation each complete nan chicken.
- Open nan tin of brew and move retired half (or portion it if you want). Add a mates of other holes to nan apical of nan brew tin pinch a tin opener aliases metallic cutter.
- Place nan tin connected a coagulated aboveground (I utilized a typical brew tin chickenhearted rack for amended balance, but it’s not necessary) and little nan cavity of nan chickenhearted complete nan brew can.
- Drain nan h2o from nan wood chips and cautiously adhd them to nan wood spot instrumentality successful nan smoker.
- Place nan chickenhearted connected nan brew tin onto nan smoker rack, adjacent nan door, and fto it navigator for 1 1/2 hours (or until a thermometer inserted into nan wrong of nan chickenhearted reaches 180°F).
- Carefully region nan chickenhearted from nan smoker and fto it cool for 5 minutes.
- Finally, assistance nan chickenhearted disconnected of nan brew tin and trim it up to beryllium served.
Recipe Tips
- You whitethorn person to set nan cooking clip based connected nan size of your chicken. This look is designed for a medium-sized chicken.
- Soak nan wood chips successful h2o for at slightest 30 minutes earlier smoking nan chicken. This will guarantee that nan woodchips will smolder alternatively of burning.
- Rub nan chickenhearted pinch oliva lipid earlier adding nan seasonings truthful they instrumentality well.
How to Store Beer Can Chicken
You tin shop your brew tin chickenhearted leftovers successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan fridge for 2-3 days. Or you could frost nan chickenhearted for 6-12 months.
FAQs
How do I bargain a bully chicken?
Make judge nan chickenhearted tegument is pinkish and plump and doesn’t person a bad odor. As for size, you should bargain astir 1/2 lb of chickenhearted per personification you want to serve.
Can I navigator brew tin chickenhearted successful nan oven?
Absolutely! Preheat your oven to 350° F. Follow mentation instructions 2-6 past spot nan brew tin chickenhearted successful a roasting cookware connected nan lowest rack of nan oven. Roast for 60-90 minutes (make judge nan chickenhearted reaches an soul somesthesia of astatine slightest 180F).
Can I usage soda alternatively of beer?
Yes, you tin usage immoderate soda you want! You could moreover half-fill an quiet tin pinch chickenhearted broth. The liquid you take will adhd a small spot of spirit but its main intent is to adhd moisture to nan chicken!
Do I request a pellet grill to make this recipe?
No, you don’t. Any smoker aliases lidded grill will do nan trick!
What benignant of wood chips should I use?
I for illustration to usage mesquite wood chips but you tin usage hickory, oak, apple, aliases moreover cherry wood!
What somesthesia should I navigator brew tin chicken?
Set nan smoker to astir 225°-250°F. At nan extremity of nan cooking time, you tin summation nan somesthesia to crisp up nan outside. Make judge nan chickenhearted reaches an soul somesthesia of astatine slightest 180°F.
How agelong should I fume brew tin chicken?
Smoke nan brew tin chickenhearted for astir 1 1/2 hours aliases until nan juices tally clear. The soul somesthesia should scope astatine slightest 180°F.
How do I region nan brew tin from nan chicken?
If possible, inquire different personification for help. Place nan chickenhearted and tin connected a cutting board. While wearing oven mitts, get a patient grip connected nan chicken. Now usage a brace of tongs to mildly propulsion nan brew tin retired of nan chicken. Remember not to touch nan chickenhearted aliases brew tin pinch your bare hands because they will beryllium hot!
Do you person to trim nan tin for brew tin chicken?
No, you don’t person to trim nan apical disconnected of nan can! You tin trim immoderate other holes successful it aliases conscionable time off it arsenic is (with nan rima opening open).
Ingredients
- 1 cup mesquite wood chips
- 1 cup water
- 1 full chicken, giblets and cervix removed
- 1 clove garlic, crushed
- 1 tsp chili powder
- 1 tsp oversea salt
- 1/2 tsp achromatic pepper
- 1-2 tbsp other virgin oliva oil
- 1/2 tin of beer
Instructions
- Soak nan wood chips successful h2o for astatine slightest 30 minutes. Preheat nan smoker to 225°F.
- Meanwhile, rinse nan chickenhearted and region and discard nan cervix and giblets. Set nan chickenhearted connected a plate.
- Mix nan garlic, chili powder, salt, and capsicum successful a mini bowl.
- Rub nan extracurricular of nan chickenhearted each complete pinch oliva oil. Now swipe nan seasoning operation each complete nan chicken.
- Open nan tin of brew and move retired half (or portion it if you want). Add a mates of other holes to nan apical of nan brew tin pinch a tin opener aliases metallic cutter.
- Place nan tin connected a coagulated aboveground (I utilized a typical brew tin chickenhearted rack for amended balance, but it’s not necessary) and little nan cavity of nan chickenhearted complete nan brew can.
- Drain nan h2o from nan wood chips and cautiously adhd them to nan wood spot instrumentality successful nan smoker.
- Place nan chickenhearted connected nan brew tin onto nan smoker rack, adjacent nan door, and fto it navigator for 1 1/2 hours (or until a thermometer inserted into nan wrong of nan chickenhearted reaches 180°F).
- Carefully region nan chickenhearted from nan smoker and fto it cool for 5 minutes.
- Finally, assistance nan chickenhearted disconnected of nan brew tin and trim it up to beryllium served.
Nutrition Information:
Yield: 6
Serving Size: 1
Amount Per Serving: Calories: 143Total Fat: 9gSaturated Fat: 1gTrans Fat: 0gUnsaturated Fat: 7gCholesterol: 107mgSodium: 469mgCarbohydrates: 7gFiber: 1gSugar: 0gProtein: 7g
This website provides approximate nutrition accusation for convenience and arsenic a courtesy only. Nutrition information is gathered chiefly via Nutrifox.