How to Make Your Money Last When You Travel

One of nan astir communal questions I get asked astir my expertise to recreation semipermanent is really I tin spend to recreation truthful much.

Am I rich? Did mom and dada pay? Do I person a rich | uncle? Did I triumph nan lottery?

Before I was capable to transform this blog into a business, I spent years walking nan world by doing 1 thing: I kept way of my spending.

That’s really nan concealed to agelong word travel: really bully money management.

Simple and boring.

Yes, you person to prevention money earlier you spell (or work overseas to support refilling your slope account) but semipermanent travelers are conscionable really bully astatine money guidance because you person to make a constricted assets (your slope account) past a long, agelong time.

When I first started traveling, I pinched each penny and saved money each chance I got. While I sometimes lavishly spent money for illustration it was going retired of style, I made up for it connected different days by staying successful and cooking pasta. (After all, did you unrecorded for illustration a pauper astatine location to spell to Australia and not dive nan Great Barrier Reef? Of people not! You person to unrecorded a small sometimes!)

I kept a diary of what I spent truthful I could way my spending and beryllium judge I was staying connected budget. (Side note: I emotion erstwhile I spot travelers keeping a spending diary to way their budget. Those are nan travelers who extremity up staying connected budget!)

While connected nan roadworthy (just for illustration astatine home), location will beryllium unforeseen circumstances that spot into your savings, for illustration missed flights, a mislaid camera, aliases a alteration successful plans that leaves you having to salary other for accommodation (which is why you person recreation insurance truthful you get these costs covered). You can’t debar these sorts of things, but you tin beryllium prepared.

1. Know what you want to walk money on

When I travel, I don’t fund a batch of money for accommodation, tours, aliases transportation. I find nan cheapest accommodation astir and I locomotion everywhere. If I request a ride, I’ll return nationalist proscription or hitchhike!

But I will walk a batch of money connected nutrient and drinks.

Why?

Because that’s what I want to do!

I didn’t pinch pennies backmost hom truthful I could alert to Australia and walk my nights watching Netflix, nor did I caput to France conscionable to navigator meals successful a lodging each night.

No, not me. I came to eat and drink.

And I’m consenting to slumber successful massive dorms, connected a floor, aliases locomotion 7 miles to guarantee I person nan costs to make that happen.

Knowing what you want to walk money connected will thief you create a realistic fund based connected your recreation desires truthful you person capable money for what you want and don’t consciousness blameworthy astir spending money connected it. I spot a batch of travelers rustle done their fund quickly because they didn’t prioritize their spending.

2. Create Your Budget

When you cognize yourself and what you want to walk money on, it’s easy to create a fund that will screen you for nan long of your trip. This is where pre-trip research comes in.

When I started readying my travel successful 2005, location wasn’t a batch of recreation accusation online. I spent a batch of clip reference guidebooks and searching for immoderate accusation I could find astir prices. I pieced together an intricate spreadsheet of really overmuch I would walk each time successful various places based connected really overmuch I could prevention and what I recovered online.

These days, you don’t request to spell that crazy erstwhile you scheme your travel because location is truthful overmuch accusation disposable online astir prices. You tin virtually Google nan value for thing you want!

Too often I spot travelers get blindsided by unexpected costs.

“Wow! That circuit is truthful expensive. I blew my budget!”

“I didn’t expect drinks would costs truthful much!”

“This spot is much costly than I thought.”

I conscionable shingle my caput erstwhile I perceive these comments, because these are group who intelligibly didn’t do immoderate planning.

Don’t beryllium for illustration these people. Do your research, scheme ahead, and debar nan pitfalls that will nonstop you location acold sooner (and acold poorer) than you want.

My travel guides to complete 300 destinations are a bully spot to start.

Write down each nan things you want to do, wherever you want to do them, and really overmuch they will cost. Account for your food, insurance, transportation, flights, accommodation, booze, activities, and thing other you deliberation will beryllium relevant.

3. Keep way of each your expenses

While connected nan road, you request to way each of your expenses. The group who person to spell location early are ever nan ones that person nary thought really overmuch money they are spending connected nan road.

By search each disbursal — from lodging dorms to that snack you bought — you tin spot if you’re connected way aliases if you’re overspending (in which lawsuit you tin correct your spending).

This is the astir important point you tin do to make your money last!

If you only do 1 thing, way your spending! Sure, you person to retrieve to do it, and it’s easy to forget, but actively doing this will guarantee you go a amended fund traveler, and soon it will go a habit.

You tin support way of it each successful a diary (I usage a Moleskine notebook) aliases usage an app like:

Mint

TravelSpend

Goodbudget

I propose search your expenses for a fewer weeks astatine location earlier your travel to get successful nan habit. That way, erstwhile you’re connected nan road, it won’t consciousness for illustration a chore. Here are immoderate free budgeting templates you tin usage to get started.

4. Travel for free

As I’ve said, making your money past is really astir mounting your budget, redeeming money, and search your expenses connected nan road. But different awesome measurement to make your money past is to not walk it. And there’s a batch of ways to do that.

First, you tin ever activity erstwhile you travel. There are a batch of jobs retired location for travelers. And you tin ever activity connected a workplace via WWOOFing, which is simply a awesome taste acquisition that galore travelers do.

Second, you tin usage nan sharing system to little costs. You tin enactment pinch group for free, rideshare, and truthful overmuch more. Sharing system websites and apps link travelers pinch locals and bypass nan accepted recreation gatekeepers. Now only do you prevention money but you get to meet locals!

Third, use points and miles. The champion recreation is free recreation and collecting points and miles tin let you to get free flights, transportation, and accommodation. You tin do this earlier you recreation and while connected nan roadworthy via your mundane spending.

I’ve written extensively connected this topic. It’s nan #1 measurement I recreation truthful overmuch for truthful little. Download my free guideline to study more!

Your fund will only past arsenic agelong arsenic you planned it to last. If you scheme your fund well, it will past until nan extremity of your trip. So, nary matter what you do, constitute down your expenses!!! Keeping way of your expenses will let you to make adjustments arsenic you spell and guarantee that your recreation money lasts arsenic agelong arsenic you want.

By readying and search for illustration a financial ninja, those things are not apt to happen. That intends much days connected nan road, much adventures, and much awesome recreation experiences.

The amended you cognize yourself and create a fund based connected that, nan longer your money will past erstwhile you travel!



