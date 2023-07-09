How to Optimize AWS Lambda Functions with Provisioned Concurrency & Auto Scaling

AWS Lambda functions are a serverless solution for moving codification successful nan unreality without mounting up your ain servers. The superior downside is that initialization times tin beryllium high, starring to accrued latency. With Provisioned Concurrency, you tin lick this issue.

What Is Provisioned Concurrency?

Lambda functions tally successful their ain “execution environments,” which are usually started up automatically erstwhile a petition is made. After a usability invocation, nan situation will beryllium kept “warm” for astir 5-15 minutes, and nan initialization codification won’t person to tally again.

However, aft that period, aliases if aggregate requests request to beryllium served simultaneously, a caller execution situation needs to beryllium spun up, starring to accrued startup times called a “cold start.” This tin beryllium particularly pronounced pinch languages that request to do ample amounts of JIT compilation astatine startup, specified arsenic Java and .NET.

To lick this, AWS has a characteristic called Provisioned Concurrency, wherever you tin fundamentally reserve a definite number of execution environments to beryllium permanently lukewarm passim nan day. This intends each nan initialization codification is tally successful advance, and you don’t person to acquisition acold starts.

If you’re relying connected Lambda to service user-facing requests, you mightiness want to see provisioned concurrency moreover if it ends up costing a spot more. Even though acold starts usually only relationship for 1% of requests, those 1% tin beryllium seconds of much spent waiting for an exertion to load—though this will dangle connected nan runtime and size of your code.

How Much Does Provisioned Concurrency Cost?

Unlike Reserved EC2 Instances, provisioned concurrency is still mostly “pay for what you use” pricing, for illustration nan remainder of Lambda. You salary a mini interest for each hr you proviso each environment, past salary for Lambda requests for illustration normal.

However, because nan postulation is much predictable connected AWS’s end, and it’s cheaper to not person to beryllium moving initialization codification each nan time, nan per-function compute costs for requests made pinch provisioned concurrency is really lower. There’s nary downside for going complete nan limit either—you’ll conscionable beryllium charged modular concurrency pricing.

Overall, provisioned concurrency tin beryllium somewhat cheaper (around 5-10%) if you person very predictable postulation and reserve precisely that overmuch capacity. However, it tin besides beryllium a spot much costly successful immoderate cases. You’ll want to cheque your analytics and plug them into AWS’s Lambda Pricing Calculator to study more.

Enabling Provisioned Concurrency

Turning connected provisioned concurrency is beautiful simple, but it has 1 downside—it can’t constituent to nan default $LATEST version. This tag is an othername that tin alteration and doesn’t constituent to a circumstantial version, and provisioned concurrency needs to reserve a circumstantial version. So, you’ll request to people a caller type from Lambda, if you don’t already person one:

Then, configure an othername to constituent to that version. This othername tin beryllium updated, which will trigger an update for nan provisioned environments.

Once your othername is group up, you tin adhd a caller concurrency configuration from nan Lambda’s settings, nether Configuration > Concurrency. You tin besides configure this straight from nan othername settings.

The settings for provisioned concurrency are simple—select an alias, and participate an magnitude to provision.

You tin besides group and update this worth utilizing nan AWS API aliases CLI, which tin beryllium utilized to automate it passim nan day:

Autoscaling With Provisioned Concurrency

aws lambda put-provisioned-concurrency-config --function-name MyFunction \ --qualifier LatestProvisioned --provisioned-concurrent-executions 10

Since provisioned concurrency tin beryllium adjusted passim nan day, it tin besides beryllium hooked up to AWS’s Application Auto Scaling to set it based connected usage. Hooking this up is elemental and only takes a few commands from nan AWS CLI aliases API, since there’s nary guidance console for this yet.

First, you’ll request to registry nan Lambda usability arsenic a scaling target. Here, you’ll request to edit nan sanction of nan usability (MyFunction) and nan othername (LatestProvisioned), and besides set nan min and max capacity ranges.

aws application-autoscaling register-scalable-target --service-namespace lambda \ --resource-id function:MyFunction:LatestProvisioned --min-capacity 2 --max-capacity 10 \ --scalable-dimension lambda:function:ProvisionedConcurrency

Then, you tin alteration an car scaling policy, utilizing nan usability sanction and othername arsenic nan assets ID, and configuring it pinch a JSON scaling policy. This illustration sets it to standard up and down erstwhile LambdaProvisionedConcurrencyUtilization goes supra aliases beneath 70%.

aws application-autoscaling put-scaling-policy --service-namespace lambda \ --scalable-dimension lambda:function:ProvisionedConcurrency --resource-id function:MyFunction:LatestProvisioned \ --policy-name my-policy --policy-type TargetTrackingScaling \ --target-tracking-scaling-policy-configuration '{ "TargetValue": 0.7, "PredefinedMetricSpecification": { "PredefinedMetricType": "LambdaProvisionedConcurrencyUtilization" }}'

This doesn’t drawback each cases, specified arsenic speedy bursts of usage that don’t past long, but it useful good for accordant traffic, and will prevention you money successful nan evening erstwhile postulation is low.