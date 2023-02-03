Whether for troubleshooting aliases different purposes, you whitethorn get astatine a business wherever you must reinstall MacOS Monterey onto a Mac that is presently moving MacOS Monterey.

The astir convenient measurement to reinstall macOS is to simply reinstall nan macOS strategy software, without erasing different information connected nan Mac, and that is nan method we are going to attraction connected present pinch a Mac that is moving MacOS Monterey 12.x.



Even though nan Mac will not beryllium erased, it is still powerfully recommended to use Time Machine to backup nan Mac earlier proceeding pinch reinstalling macOS. Failure to backup whitethorn consequence successful imperishable information loss.

Note: we’re focusing connected Macs moving MacOS Monterey here, not Ventura, Big Sur, aliases different MacOS operating systems. If you are moving a different type of MacOS and you effort this procedure, you will alternatively reinstall immoderate type of MacOS that is actively moving connected that Mac.

How to Reinstall macOS Monterey, without erasing nan Mac

This method will purpose to reinstall macOS Monterey strategy package only, without impacting personification information for illustration photos, applications, documents, etc.

Restart/boot nan Mac and footwear into Recovery Mode by pressing and holding nan due keystroke instantly upon restart (For Intel Macs clasp Command+R, for Apple Silicon Macs clasp nan Power fastener and past click Options and take Continue) Login pinch a personification relationship erstwhile requested Choose to “Reinstall macOS” from nan betterment paper options Go done nan installation screens and past take nan measurement to reinstall macOS onto, typically “Macintosh HD” Enter nan admin password to unlock nan Mac and proceed pinch reinstallation of MacOS Monterey

Reinstalling macOS Monterey done Recovery Mode tin return overmuch longer than a emblematic macOS installation utilizing an installer, truthful beryllium prepared for astatine slightest a fewer hours to complete, and possibly an moreover longer hold if you’re connected a slow net connection.

One imaginable measurement to velocity up nan slow reinstallation clip is to usage a USB footwear installer if you person 1 available.

Regardless, erstwhile nan installation has complete, nan Mac will restart pinch a freshly reinstalled transcript of MacOS Monterey.

All personification data, applications, documents, photos, etc should beryllium preserved arsenic expected.

While we’re focusing connected macOS Monterey here, this aforesaid method tin beryllium utilized to reinstall macOS Big Sur arsenic well, if that is nan operating strategy type that nan Mac is presently running.

This is possibly nan astir convenient measurement to reinstall macOS strategy software, since you do not person to switch immoderate personification files aliases data. Instead, only nan strategy package is replaced.

Typically astir users would spell this attack for troubleshooting purposes, for illustration if they encountered immoderate awesome strategy problem aliases nan Volume Hash Mismatch correction informing them to reinstall macOS. Aside for troubleshooting, location isn’t overmuch of a logic to reinstall strategy package connected a Mac while preserving personification data.

Are you reinstalling MacOS Monterey? If so, why? Let america cognize really it goes, and if it resolved nan rumor you were experiencing.