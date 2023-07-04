How to safely wipe your iPhone or Android clean when repair isn't an option

So, your trusty smartphone has seen amended days, and you've travel to nan realization that it's clip for a caller one. Maybe it's dead, aliases possibly it's beyond repair. Either way, you want to make judge each your individual information is securely wiped from your iPhone aliases Android instrumentality earlier bidding it farewell. We'll locomotion you done nan steps to safely wipe your smartphone clean, ensuring your delicate accusation stays protected, moreover if it's non-functioning. Let's dive successful and springiness your aged instrumentality a due send-off.

4 steps to return for a non-functional phone

1. Erase nan telephone remotely

To erase your phone's information remotely, you'll person needed to antecedently group up either iPhone's Find My app aliases Samsung's Find My Mobile. It useful connected each Galaxy phones and tablets moving Android 8 aliases later. If you had either Find My aliases Find My Mobile group up, you should beryllium capable to log into nan tract to remotely fastener and swipe your device.

To erase your iPhone, utilizing Find My

Go to icloud.com/find and sign in with your Apple ID

Click on All Devices and select the device you want to erase

Click on Erase iPhone to erase all data on your iPhone

A confirmation email will beryllium sent to your Apple ID email address.

To erase your iPhone, using Find My, go to icloud.com/find and sign in with your Apple ID.

To erase your Samsung's data utilizing SmartThingsFind

Go to the SmartThings Find website

Select your device on the left side of the screen and tap it

Select Erase data on the right side of the screen

By doing this, you’ll erase nan device’s data, and nary 1 will beryllium capable to entree your individual information.

You'll erase the device's data, and no one will be able to access your personal information.

Log successful and prime your device, past travel nan steps to either Erase iPhone or Erase Data on Android.

To erase your Android data utilizing Find My Device

If you suffer an Android phone, you tin erase it remotely using Find My Device. If you've added a Google Account to your device, Find My Device is automatically turned on.

How to erase an Android instrumentality remotely

On a browser, go to android.com/find

Sign in to your Google Account. If you have more than one device: At the top of the sidebar, select the device. If your device has more than one user profile: Sign in with a Google Account that's on the main or personal profile

At nan apical of nan sidebar, prime nan device. Sign successful pinch a Google Account that's connected nan main aliases individual profile If you person much than 1 device: At nan apical of nan sidebar, prime nan device.

At nan apical of nan sidebar, prime nan device. If your instrumentality has much than 1 personification profile: Sign successful pinch a Google Account that's connected nan main aliases individual profile

On the left, select ERASE DEVICE. It will then ask to confirm that it is really you by using your passkey.

It will then prompt you to confirm your decision again. Tap ERASE DEVICE. Note: This permanently deletes all data on your device but may not delete SD cards. After you erase it, Find My Device won't work on the device.

Note: This permanently deletes all data on your device but may not delete SD cards. After you erase it, Find My Device won't work on the device.

2. Remove nan SIM card

If your phone still has a physical SIM card, take it out of the phone before getting rid of the phone in any way.

If your telephone still has a beingness SIM card, return it retired of nan telephone earlier getting free of nan telephone successful immoderate way. While location whitethorn still beryllium information you saved straight to nan phone, nan SIM paper will astatine slightest forestall anyone from utilizing your telephone number if they are, for immoderate reason, capable to get nan telephone moving again. If you usage an eSIM, interaction your cellphone web bearer to person them disable it from your device.

3. Contact your telephone carrier

Inform your phone carrier and let them know that your phone is no longer in use, and they should be able to make sure your phone number and account are no longer associated with that device.

Inform your telephone bearer and fto them cognize that your telephone is nary longer successful use, and they should beryllium capable to make judge your telephone number and relationship are nary longer associated pinch that device. While they whitethorn not beryllium capable to region immoderate accusation from nan telephone directly, they whitethorn beryllium capable to thief you dispose of nan telephone properly.

4. Plug it into a computer

Sometimes a telephone whitethorn look to beryllium wholly dormant while location is really conscionable an rumor pinch nan screen. (Kurt Knutsson)

Sometimes a telephone whitethorn look to beryllium wholly dormant while location is really conscionable an rumor pinch nan screen. You would person nary thought of that since you can't move your telephone on, truthful arsenic a past resort, it doesn't wounded to effort plugging it into a machine to spot if you're capable to retrieve immoderate data.

If you person an iPhone, effort opening iTunes aliases nan Photos app to spot if your telephone appears arsenic an outer device. If it does, and you're capable to entree immoderate contented connected your phone, backmost up your information done your computer.

For more information on how to do this, head to Cyberguy.com/MobileBackup

5. Disposing of your telephone properly

It's important to decently dispose of physics devices, specified arsenic iPhones and Androids, arsenic they tin incorporate hazardous materials that tin harm nan environment. The batteries should not beryllium thrown distant pinch regular family trash.

You tin bring immoderate smartphone into astir electronics stores, for illustration Best Buy, and person it recycled for free. You tin besides recycle devices online done sites for illustration Apple (yes, they judge devices different than iPhones), Google aliases moreover Amazon, which has an amazing free recycling program. Amazon does besides connection trade-ins for functioning devices that tin beryllium redeemed arsenic Amazon gift cards. There are other sites for illustration Decluttr that fto you waste aged devices.

You tin besides cheque your section trash physics recycling programs to spot wherever you tin recycle devices locally. The Environmental Protection Agency has a database of aid and recycling programs listed.

Kurt's cardinal takeaways

When it's clip to opportunity goodbye to your aged smartphone, you person to make judge your individual information is safe and sound. Follow these steps, and you'll support your info protected, moreover if your telephone is connected nan fritz aliases not working. First, usage nan correct app to erase your telephone remotely. Then, popular retired that SIM paper to support your number secure. Don't hide to springiness your telephone bearer a heads up too. And hey, let's not hide astir nan environment. Dispose of your telephone responsibly by recycling aliases donating it done Apple, Google, aliases different organizations. With these tips, you tin opportunity goodbye to your aged compartment telephone without immoderate worries.

