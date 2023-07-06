How to save big on Amazon using just 1 Amex point

Editor’s note: This is simply a recurring post, regularly updated pinch caller accusation and offers.

Whether you are getting family staples aliases getting fresh for Amazon Prime Day, location are galore ways to save connected Amazon orders. One of nan ways to prevention a batch very quickly comes courtesy of an connection that involves American Express and Amazon.

Targeted Amex cardholders tin prevention money erstwhile redeeming Membership Rewards points to screen astatine slightest portion of an eligible Amazon purchase. Typically, utilizing Amex Membership Rewards points for Amazon isn't great, arsenic nan return per constituent is beneath nan complaint for recreation redemptions.

However, erstwhile utilizing points tin save arsenic overmuch arsenic 50% connected an Amazon acquisition pinch arsenic fewer arsenic 1 Amex constituent being cashed in, specified arsenic pinch immoderate existent targeted offers; it's a awesome deal.

AMAZON

To perchance get successful connected this offer, you'll request a paper that earns Membership Rewards points, specified arsenic The Platinum Card® from American Express, American Express® Gold Card and American Express® Green Card.

This clip around, I was only targeted for an connection that saves 15% up to $15 (and you person to usage $5 worthy of points to activate nan deal), but to show really lucrative this tin beryllium astatine nan higher savings levels, here's really a 40% connection dropped nan value of a four-pack of AirTags to $47.99 successful nan past

AMAZON.COM

Offers disposable erstwhile utilizing Membership Rewards points to salary connected Amazon

Unfortunately, these are targeted, truthful everyone won’t person nan aforesaid offer. But immoderate different offers we've seen this week include:

Save 15%, up to $15, erstwhile utilizing astatine slightest 714 points (that's $5 worth).

Save 50%, up to $80, utilizing arsenic fewer arsenic 1 point.

Check your eligibility for nan promotion by clicking here.

For products to beryllium eligible for nan discount, they must beryllium sold by Amazon. Third-party listings won’t trigger immoderate savings, but you whitethorn beryllium capable to return advantage of this woody by stocking up connected eating aliases retailer gift cards. Gift cards for companies for illustration Whole Foods, Uber Eats and Nordstrom whitethorn beryllium eligible.

Sign up for our regular newsletter

On my relationship pinch nan 15% offer, nan position bespeak that it will extremity connected July 13, 2023, aliases erstwhile nan maximum usage of 21,477 orders has been reached.

Related: The champion in installments cards for Amazon purchases

How to prevention up to 50% by redeeming 1 Amex point

Here are nan steps for turning conscionable 1 Amex Membership Rewards point into superior Amazon savings:

Check to spot if you person a targeted offer.

Activate nan connection successful your Amazon account.

Load your shopping cart pinch eligible items sold by Amazon, not by 3rd parties (most gift cards historically person counted).

Make judge to only usage 1 constituent astatine checkout, arsenic shown below, to debar losing worth by covering nan full acquisition pinch points. You’ll request to usage an American Express paper that earns Membership Rewards arsenic your costs method.

AMAZON.COM

Assuming everything worked, you should spot nan connection reflected during checkout.

AMAZON.COM

You’ll request to screen nan remainder of your transaction utilizing an Amex card, though you tin besides use an Amazon gift card equilibrium if there’s 1 attached to your account.

Other offers whitethorn beryllium available

You mightiness find akin offers pinch different rewards programs. For example, we’ve seen offers for 40% disconnected (up to $20 maximum) erstwhile utilizing Discover Rewards connected prime Amazon purchases.

Additional past offers allowed targeted customers to usage 1 Citi ThankYou point for up to 50% off, 1 Capital One mile for up to $20 disconnected and 100 Chase Ultimate Rewards points for up to 50% off.

You tin sometimes find targeted offers connected Amazon merchandise pages, correct underneath nan item’s price, truthful conscionable support your eyes unfastened arsenic your are browsing and 'adding to card'.

AMAZON.COM

Stay tuned to TPG arsenic we screen nan champion travel-related deals successful nan lead-up to Prime Day, which is happening connected July 11 - 12, 2023.

Additional reporting by Ryan Smith, Andrew Kunesh and Kyle Olsen.