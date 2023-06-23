How to Spend 5 Days in Oaxaca



Posted: 6/23/23 | June 23rd, 2023

Oaxaca is 1 of my favourite cities. From nan infinitesimal I first visited, I knew this was a spot I would return to again and again and again. I’ve been half a twelve times now, even starring tours astir nan city.

Located successful southwestern Mexico successful a vale surrounded by craggy mountains, Oaxaca has been inhabited for thousands of years by indigenous Zapotec and Mixtec peoples. Today, it’s a halfway for food, mezcal production, and artisan textiles and pottery, and features a rich | history, owing to places for illustration Monte Albán and Mitla.

Take each that history, food, and drink, and package it successful a spot brimming pinch colorful buildings, scenic rooftop restaurants and bars, unsocial thoroughfare art, and picturesque parks, and it’s nary astonishment truthful galore group — myself included — love Oaxaca.

Since I’ve visited this metropolis a lot, to thief you scheme your trip, I put together this five-day Oaxaca itinerary. It covers each nan highlights, my favourite things to spot and do, and immoderate off-the-beaten-path activities too!

Oaxaca Itinerary: Day 1



Take a free stepping tour

One of nan first things I do erstwhile I sojourn a caller spot is return a free stepping tour. They’re nan champion measurement to spot nan main sights, get introduced to nan culture, and meet a section who tin reply each your questions and springiness you tips.

My favourite institution present is Oaxaca Free Walking Tour. They connection free regular tours that show you nan hidden gems and what life is for illustration for residents. I can’t urge them capable if it’s your first clip here. Just make judge to extremity your guideline astatine nan end!

See nan Templo de Santo Domingo de Guzmán

While successful downtown Oaxaca, don’t miss stopping successful this complex, which features a 17th-century Baroque Roman Catholic church, a taste museum, and a botanical garden. Originally utilized arsenic a Dominican religion and monastery, this photogenic tract was later utilized arsenic a barracks and subject building during Mexico’s gyration (1910–1920) each nan measurement into nan 1990s.

While here, spot nan Museo de las Culturas, which is location to each kinds of belief and pre-Columbian artifacts. The “Treasures of Monte Albán” accumulation showcases complete 400 relics from a Mixtec tomb that is 1 of nan astir important funeral sites successful Mesoamerica, including a skull covered successful turquoise, carved bony objects, weaving tools, and jewelry made of golden and jade. It is by acold 1 of nan champion things to do successful town. Expect to walk a mates of hours successful nan full complex.

C. Macedonio Alcalá S/N. The Museo de las Culturas is unfastened Tuesday-Friday 10am-3pm. Admission to nan religion is free, while nan depository is 85 MXN.

Wander nan metropolis and respect nan thoroughfare art

Oaxaca has a wealthiness of thoroughfare art, ranging from governmental pieces commenting connected societal issues to murals focused connected indigenous civilization and history. The areas of Xochilmilco and Jalatlaco are 2 of nan champion for murals. You tin besides subordinate a thoroughfare creation motorcycle circuit offered by Coyote Aventuras (850 MXN) for an moreover much in-depth look.

Try a street-stall hamburguesa

After a engaged time of exploring, feast connected an hamburguesa for dinner. It’s a burger topped pinch a basking dog, sliced cheese, Oaxaca cheese, ham, pineapple, lettuce, tomato, and jalapeño. I cognize it’s weird to see this but spot me, you’ll want one. And it’s not made for Gringos and visitors either. Locals devour these. It started here. You’ll spot stalls each complete municipality but Cangreburguer adjacent Santo Domingo sells 1 of nan best.

Oaxaca Itinerary: Day 2



Explore Mercado 20 de Noviembre

This 19th-century covered marketplace has galore kinds of delicious thoroughfare foods and fresh, section produce. It’s besides my favourite successful town. Named aft nan commencement day of nan Mexican Revolution successful 1910, this immense marketplace has everything and is really bully for grilled meats. Also adjacent is nan Mercado Benito Juárez. It has a bunch of nutrient stalls and shops worthy browsing if you person much time.

20 de Noviembre 512. Open regular 7am-9pm. Admission is free.

Stroll done nan Botanical Garden

Located successful nan erstwhile convent successful nan aforementioned Santo Domingo de Guzmán complex, nan Jardín Etnobotánico de Oaxaca was founded successful 1994 and opened to nan nationalist successful 1999. Spanning six acres, it features plants from crossed nan authorities (many of which person been transplanted here, since nan plot is truthful young). In summation to nan flowers, trees, and cacti that dot nan garden, location are besides sculptures and useful of art.

Admission is by guided circuit only and location is only 1 English circuit per time (offered astatine 11am), which has only 25 spots and fills up quickly truthful beryllium judge to get early to drawback your spot.

Reforma Sur, Ruta Independencia. Open Monday-Saturday 10am-3:30pm. Admission is by guided circuit only. Admission (including nan tour) is 50 MXN for Spanish tours and 100 MXN for English ones.

Learn astir mezcal

I emotion mezcal (which is 1 of nan reasons why I emotion Oaxaca). This is nan birthplace of mezcal, a tone distilled from agave. Unlike tequila, which is besides made from agave, erstwhile making mezcal, nan bosom of nan works is cooked successful a pit successful nan crushed earlier it is crushed. Then h2o is added, and it’s allowed to ferment. Since nan works is cooked, mezcal has a overmuch smokier spirit than tequila.

If you want to study much astir this celebrated (and delicious) spirit, Rambling Spirits runs nan champion mezcal tours successful Oaxaca. Go pinch them if you want to study more. Their guides person unthinkable knowledge and tin return you to places nan bigger tours can’t. I learned a ton connected this circuit and highly urge it! Most tours time off aft luncheon truthful it’s a cleanable measurement to walk nan remainder of your day.

Additionally, you tin popular into 1 of nan galore mezcalerías successful municipality to sensation and study much astir nan region’s favourite spirit. My individual favorites are Los Amantes Mezcalería, Mezcalogia, Tres Hermanas, Mezcalería In Situ, and Comere.

Oaxaca Itinerary: Day 3



See Monte Albán

This tract is simply a pre-Columbian UNESCO World Heritage Site located conscionable 15 minutes extracurricular municipality (with regular shuttles to and from downtown). Founded successful nan sixth period BCE, Monte Albán was 1 of nan earliest Mesoamerican cities and an important sociopolitical and economical halfway for almost a 1000 years.

Start your sojourn by stopping successful astatine nan museum, arsenic it’ll springiness you context, particularly if you’re not connected a guided tour. Then, rotation nan sprawling tract astatine your leisure, climbing ancient Zapotec pyramids and admiring nan tombs, terraces, and canals that span respective miles. The tract takes astir 2-3 hours to visit, depending connected your pace. Bring a chapeau and sunscreen, arsenic location isn’t overmuch shade.

Ignacio Bernal S/N, San Pedro Ixtlahuaca. Open regular 10am-4pm. Admission is 90 MXN.

Take a nutrient tour

Upon returning to nan city, research nan culinary segment pinch a guided nutrient tour. Oaxaca is considered 1 of nan astir important hubs for gastronomy successful Mexico. My favourite circuit institution is Oaxaca Eats, which runs respective tours, astir of which past astir 4 hours. You’ll get to sample complete 20 dishes and study a ton astir nan nutrient and its history. It’s 1 of nan oldest nutrient circuit companies successful municipality and tally by a beautiful section female pinch a passion for food.

Tour prices alteration but expect to walk 2,000 MXN.

Oaxaca Itinerary: Day 4



Swim astatine Hierve el Agua

Hierve el Agua is 1 of Mexico’s astir beautiful earthy sites and a ineffable spot for nan indigenous Zapotec people. These petrified waterfalls look stiff successful clip — and they practically are, arsenic they’ve been successful nan making for thousands of years. As h2o from earthy springs flows complete nan broadside of nan cliffs, nan minerals from nan h2o create stone formations, overmuch successful nan aforesaid measurement that stalactites shape successful caves. Bring your swimsuit, arsenic you tin bathe successful nan earthy and manmade pools astatine nan top!

In summation to admiring nan calcified cliffs, location are besides hikes successful nan area, which is simply a bully measurement to get distant from nan crowds.

Open regular 7am-6:30pm. Admission is 50 MXN.

Explore Mitla

Another historical tract that I deliberation is simply a must-see, this pre-Columbian UNESCO World Heritage Site was 1 of nan main belief and belief hubs for nan indigenous Zapotec and Mixtec people. Used arsenic a ineffable funeral crushed and believed to beryllium a gateway betwixt nan realms of nan surviving and nan dead, Mitla was built successful 850 CE but was mostly destroyed by nan Spanish successful nan mid-16th century. However, immoderate buildings were near intact (some of which day arsenic acold backmost arsenic 400 CE), which you tin research connected your sojourn to nan archaeological site, which stands retired from different Mesoamerican ruins owed to nan mosaics covering nan tombs and walls. It’s different tract I ever return group to spot erstwhile I guideline them astir nan city.

Open Tuesday-Saturday 10am-4pm, Sunday 10am-2pm. Admission is 90 MXN while skip-the-line tickets are 160 MXN.

Oaxaca Itinerary: Day 5



On your past day, prime and take from a fistful of activities, depending connected your fund and recreation style:

Visit Oaxaca’s artisan towns

Scattered passim nan authorities of Oaxaca are mini folk-art villages, wherever you tin meet artisans, spot really accepted equipment are made, and bring backmost a souvenir of your travels if you choose. Each colony specializes successful a different craft: Teotitlán del Valle is known for its textiles, San Bartolo Coyotepec for achromatic pottery, and San Martín Tilcajete and San Antonio Arrazola for (brightly colored fantastical animal sculptures), to sanction conscionable a few.

Experience a temazcal

On your past evening successful Oaxaca, upwind down astatine a temazcal (meaning “house of heat”), a accepted Zapotec sweat lodge. You’ll beryllium successful a mini domed hut that becomes progressively warmer. You’ll swipe everything from clay to caller consequence juices and peels connected your tegument arsenic you power up, cooling down by dunking yourself successful acold water. It’s a very meditative, belief acquisition pinch galore wellness benefits.

Visits usually past an hr and costs astir 600 MXN.

Wander nan Sunday market

If you’re successful municipality connected a Sunday, beryllium judge to sojourn Mercado Tlacolula, 1 of nan astir celebrated markets successful nan region. It’s been successful cognition for hundreds of years and is simply a bully spot to bargain section crafts, produce, food, and everything successful between. It’s located 45 minutes extracurricular of town, truthful you’ll request to thrust location aliases return nan bus, but it’s perfectly worthy nan journey. Thousands of group travel here, and there’s tons of astonishing nutrient to try. Don’t skip nan barbacoa (stewed meat) and chicharrón (fried pork rinds)!

Admire nan world’s widest tree

Just 10 kilometers (6 miles) from nan halfway of Oaxaca, successful nan humble municipality of Santa María del Tule, is nan world’s widest tree. Estimated to beryllium 1,500-3,000 years old, this Montezuma cypress (Mexico’s nationalist tree) has a diameter of astir 14 meters (46 feet) and is simply a magnificent show to behold.

***

Oaxaca quickly becomes a favourite of everyone who visits and a batch of group ending up coming backmost complete and complete again. There’s a batch to spot and do here. This itinerary is jus ta wide outline arsenic location are tons of small museums, churches, experiences, and markets you tin find connected your own.

Use this itinerary to spot nan highlights and capable successful nan remainder of your clip pinch immoderate wandering!