How to spot red flags for this latest Facebook Marketplace scam

We precocious received this connection from 1 of our readers, Mike D. of Conover, North Carolina, astir immoderate Facebook Marketplace scams he says he's encountered and wants to fto others cognize astir them. Here's what he has to say.

"Hey Kurt:

I person busted a fewer FB Marketplace scams complete nan past fewer years. We were looking for a vessel a fewer years ago. We did yet bargain one, but earlier we did, I ran crossed a very bully pontoon vessel that was measurement underpriced.

The "lady's" communicative was that her hubby had died and she was moving to different authorities to unrecorded pinch her in-laws aliases parents. So erstwhile I contacted her I received an email saying that I would get an email for costs from Ebay because she had already moved.

Of course, reddish flags went up. But past aft researching, apparently Ebay will do definite fulfillment exercises. When I sewage nan email, of course, they wanted costs via eBay gift card, Walmart gift card, etc. The 2nd clincher was that I recovered nan aforesaid vessel pinch nan aforesaid communicative successful Hickory, NC, Raleigh NC, and location successful SC. Hmmm ... I deliberation they are counting that astir group won't look much than 50 miles away.

Facebook Marketplace connected an iPad (Cyberguy.com)

Since past I've caught a fewer group doing this pinch boats, jeeps, p/u trucks, etc. Do an image hunt and erstwhile you spot nan aforesaid image travel up successful different cities, sometimes aggregate states, you person a scammer. I study them and sometimes I'll moreover prosecute them to show them what lowlifes they are." — Mike D., Conover, NC

We admit Mike telling america astir these reddish flags. Since truthful galore scams hap connected Facebook Marketplace, it's ever a bully thought to support a watchful oculus retired and study immoderate station that looks suspicious, moreover if you're not dealing pinch nan personification directly. Here are immoderate reddish flags to watch retired for.

Red flags to watch retired for connected Facebook Marketplace

1) Check nan person's Facebook profile

A large reddish emblem proving that personification could be a scammer is if they don't person galore friends, pictures aliases posts connected their floor plan page. You should besides cheque to spot if this personification has precocious joined Facebook aliases if they've been connected nan level for a while. The longer nan floor plan has been up and nan much posts nan personification has, nan much apt it is to beryllium a existent personification and not a scammer.

Additionally, look for immoderate different aliases inconsistent accusation successful their profile, specified arsenic conflicting specifications astir their location aliases individual background. Scammers whitethorn effort to deceive by providing inconsistent information. Paying attraction to these specifications tin thief you make a much informed determination earlier engaging successful immoderate transactions pinch them. You should beautiful overmuch beryllium capable to get a consciousness of who this personification is from their floor plan earlier you work together to waste aliases bargain thing from them.

2) Asked to salary successful nan shape of a gift card

As you tin spot from Mike's connection above, a communal instrumentality that scammers mightiness effort to usage connected Facebook Marketplace is asking group to salary successful nan shape of a gift card. This is simply a classical method that scammers usage each nan time, moreover extracurricular of Facebook Marketplace.

The logic they want group to salary pinch gift cards is that gift cards are not traceable. If you salary personification successful nan shape of a gift paper and past later find retired it's a scam, it is astir intolerable for a slope aliases in installments paper institution to thief you get that money back.

At slightest pinch a debit aliases in installments card, nan slope aliases in installments paper institution tin trace wherever that fraudulent costs was made and thief reimburse you for nan money. The aforesaid cannot beryllium done pinch a gift card.

Facebook marketplace (Cyberguy.com)

It's fundamentally for illustration giving free money to a complete stranger. Anyone who demands to beryllium paid pinch a gift paper is simply a scammer. Now, too paying successful nan shape of gift cards, these are immoderate different reddish flags you tin watch retired for connected Facebook Marketplace.

3) Multiple posts of nan aforesaid item

This is different awesome reddish flag. A scammer will often get his hands connected 1 point and effort to spot galore ads astir it successful different parts of nan country. This has been communal pinch clone rental ads for apartments and homes.

Why do scammers often get distant pinch utilizing aggregate posts of nan aforesaid item?

Because galore group person a region limit for really acold they're consenting to shop astir for an item. Many won't deliberation to cheque if nan aforesaid point is for waste successful different portion of nan country. Try broadening your hunt erstwhile you find an point you want to bargain and spot if you announcement immoderate repeats of nan aforesaid item. If you're seeing nan aforesaid communicative successful different location, past nan point for waste is apt a scam, and you should study it to Facebook.

4) Some of nan manipulative strategies scammers use

Gaining people's sympathy and trust: Oftentimes, scammers will effort to disguise themselves arsenic guiltless and moreover helpless group to summation sympathy and trust. They mightiness person their floor plan pictures beryllium of an aged female aliases a mother pinch a child. In Mike's case, they whitethorn moreover propulsion successful a sob story, for illustration "My hubby died, and now I person to waste this item."

Evoking spot and lowering suspicion: By portraying themselves arsenic guiltless and susceptible individuals, scammers purpose to disarm you emotionally. When personification appears to beryllium successful distress aliases facing a challenging situation, our earthy inclination is to thief and support them. This sympathetic consequence tin little your defender and make you much susceptible to nan scammer's ploy.

Try utilizing some Facebook Marketplace and OfferUp to spot which gives you nan champion trading acquisition aliases effort different site. (CyberGuy.com)

Creating a consciousness of urgency: Sob stories involving calamity aliases hardship often travel pinch a consciousness of urgency. The scammer mightiness declare he needs to waste nan point quickly owed to financial difficulties aliases impending relocation. This urgency tin punctual you to make rushed decisions without decently verifying nan authenticity of nan business aliases nan legitimacy of nan offer.

Obtaining individual information: Appearing sympathetic and trustworthy is an effective measurement for scammers to coax you into revealing individual information. The much emotionally invested you go successful helping nan scammer, nan much apt you are to stock delicate specifications that tin later beryllium utilized for personality theft aliases different fraudulent purposes.

Guilt-tripping and affectional manipulation: Some scammers spell beyond conscionable seeking sympathy; they edifice to guilt-tripping and affectional manipulation to extract money aliases favors from their victims. They whitethorn guilt-trip you into emotion responsible for their predicament aliases seduce them that their assistance will bring important affirmative alteration to their lives.

Avoiding suspicion and consequences: By disguising themselves arsenic seemingly guiltless individuals facing hardship, scammers dream to evade suspicion and trim nan likelihood of facing ineligible consequences for their fraudulent activities. Law enforcement and victims alike mightiness beryllium little inclined to fishy wrongdoing erstwhile presented pinch a heartrending story.

Of course, successful nan end, location is ever nan anticipation that nan personification trading nan point has gone done a existent tragedy; however, you should spot your gut and conscionable beryllium observant that they're not trying to instrumentality you into emotion sorry for them.

Staying safe connected Facebook Marketplace: tips for buyers and sellers

Avoid sharing individual information

You should support your discussions astir immoderate items you're trading aliases buying connected Facebook Marketplace strictly connected Facebook and Facebook Messenger. Avoid handing complete your telephone number, email reside aliases immoderate different individual accusation to a personification you're conversing with.

Meet successful nationalist places

When it comes to getting your point to nan imaginable purchaser aliases receiving an point from a imaginable seller, spot if you tin meet up successful a neutral, nationalist spot truthful that you tin debar immoderate imaginable risks associated pinch gathering strangers successful unfamiliar aliases backstage locations. Public places specified arsenic java shops, shopping centers, aliases organization centers are perfect choices for these transactions because they supply a safe and visible environment.

Secure a reputable shipping work aliases delivery

If gathering successful personification is not feasible, see utilizing a reputable shipping aliases transportation work that offers search and security options for added security. Always verify nan specifications of nan transaction, specified arsenic nan item's condition, value and immoderate agreed-upon position earlier finalizing nan deal.

Frustrated female connected her laptop (Cyberguy.com)

Trust your instincts

Additionally, spot your instincts. If thing feels suspicious aliases uncomfortable, it's champion to reconsider nan transaction aliases consult pinch a friend aliases family personnel earlier proceeding.

Report Marketplace scams to Facebook

Facebook has a Help Center page dedicated to Recognizing Scams connected Facebook Marketplace. The page provides accusation connected what scams are, really to admit them and what to do if you brushwood one.

Kurt's cardinal takeaways

Facebook Marketplace is known to person a large problem pinch scammers, and though it's still a awesome and convenient instrumentality to usage for buying and trading items, conscionable support your wits astir yourself and don't beryllium truthful speedy to spot people.

Remember, you will apt beryllium encountering group you've ne'er met before, truthful retrieve to publication everything cautiously and ne'er stock immoderate individual accusation that isn't basal to nan sale.

Have you seen immoderate suspicious Facebook Marketplace ads earlier now? Have you ever been scammed online? Let america cognize by penning america astatine Cyberguy.com/Contact

