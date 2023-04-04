2 hours ago

How to take a walk down memory lane in Google Maps Street View

Who doesn't emotion a small nostalgia connected their luncheon break?

Google Maps Street View is 1 of nan internet's eventual time-wasters. It's nosy to get an eye-level position of a spot you've ne'er been, aliases a spot you really want to sojourn again. But you tin besides clip recreation connected Google Maps, seeing what your favourite places looked for illustration galore years ago.

Here's really to do that.

How to look astatine past images connected Google Maps Street View

In bid to dive into nan past connected Google Maps, you first person to get your bearings successful nan present. To do that, hunt for a circumstantial spot aliases reside successful nan hunt bar. Once you've pinpointed nan location you want to see, scroll down to nan "Photos" conception of nan location sidebar and click nan small roundabout icon for 360-degree Street View.

Click that to get started. Credit: Screenshot: Google Maps

Once you're really successful Street View, location should beryllium a mini fastener that says "See much dates" successful nan precocious near corner. Be advised that not each location connected nan satellite has entree to these past images.

There's nan ticket. Credit: Screenshot: Google Maps

Once you click that, location should beryllium a horizontal scroll barroom on nan bottommost of nan surface pinch images from past dates, whenever available. For example, here's really a random deli successful Brooklyn looks today.

Love this place. Credit: Screenshot: Google Maps

And here's really it looked 15 years ago.

Whoa! Credit: Screenshot: Google Maps

As you tin see, things person changed a batch successful nan past decade and a half. And that's conscionable 1 mini thoroughfare area successful 1 city!

Is this a captious and basal usage of your time? Probably not. But it's nosy for astir 20 minutes, and sometimes, that's each you need.