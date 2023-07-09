How to Test Your Computer’s PSU With a Multimeter

Jason Fitzpatrick

If you person a integer multimeter connected hand, it’s beautiful straightforward to test your PSU and norm retired powerfulness gremlins arsenic nan root of your machine problems.

Why Use a Digital Multimeter?

Standalone PSU testers are awesome and we ever person 1 connected manus to get speedy results. They tin moreover springiness you useful values for illustration nan Power Good (PG) worth that shows you really quickly your PSU comes up to afloat power—that’s thing a multimeter can’t do.

But tons of group person digital multimeters connected manus already and don’t person a PSU tester lying around. So while it’s bully to person a PSU tester for those small other features for illustration nan PG value, you tin get almost each nan aforesaid information pinch a much hands-on attack utilizing a multimeter.

How to Test Your PSU pinch a Digital Multimeter

Although utilizing a multimeter is simply a spot much hands-on than conscionable plugging successful a PSU tester, it’s perfectly safe if you travel immoderate basal guidelines.

At nary constituent will we beryllium opening up nan PSU itself. Doing truthful without due precautions, knowledge, and devices tin springiness you a lethal shock.

Before proceeding, we want to stress a fewer points. First, testing nan output of your PSU utilizing nan methods outlined beneath is very safe. Opening up nan existent PSU to entree nan “guts” of nan portion is not and will expose you to some line-level energy coming from nan wall and to nan capacitors successful nan PSU. Touching nan incorrect point wrong nan assemblage of nan PSU has nan imaginable to extremity your heart.

If your PSU is malfunctioning, nan safest point to do is simply switch it. Attempting to switch ample capacitors, transformers, aliases different soul PSU components is an precocious electronics repair and hardly worthy it, fixed really comparatively inexpensive PSUs are.

Familiarize Yourself pinch nan ATX Pinouts

Before we proceed, let’s return a peek astatine nan 20/24-pin connector to familiarize ourselves pinch nan layout and nan expected voltages.

We utilized a useful pinout planner created by Reddit personification /u/JohnOldman0 to make nan sketch beneath and urge nan instrumentality for anyone readying a civilization cablegram project.

If you’re holding nan connector pinch nan clip up, nan numbering strategy starts connected nan bottommost left, sounds 1-12 connected nan bottommost row, and past 13-24 connected nan apical row, for a 24-pin connector. For nan intent of this article, erstwhile we usage nan word “top” we mean “clip up.”

For a 20-pin connector, it’s 1-10 and 11-20, respectively, though it’s worthy noting that nan location of nan existent voltages doesn’t alteration moreover if nan pin number does. The modular 24-pin ATX connector simply adds an further 4 pins onto nan 20-pin connector while preserving nan original layout.

Power Down The PSU

If your PSU has a switch, move it off. If it is powered connected automatically erstwhile connected to an outlet, unplug it.

Either way, you request nan powerfulness disconnected PSU—not conscionable move disconnected your computer—before proceeding to nan adjacent steps.

Disconnect nan Component Cables

You don’t person to region your PSU from your PC if you’re trying to troubleshoot nan PSU successful place, but you should disconnect each nan powerfulness leads (not conscionable nan 1 you are testing) to play it safe.

While it’s improbable things will spell truthful incorrect arsenic to harm adjacent components while you trial a peculiar cable, there’s nary logic to consequence it erstwhile it only takes a fewer seconds to region nan powerfulness leads to your GPU, drives, and such.

Jumper nan Power On Pin

The first pins you should salary attraction to are nan powerfulness proviso connected pin and nan adjacent grounds. You request to span nan powerfulness proviso connected pin (which is pin number 16 connected nan 24-pin readout, 4th from nan near connected nan top) to nan crushed pin connected either side, arsenic seen successful nan ATX pinout sketch above.

Jason Fitzpatrick

You tin jump nan 16 pin either to nan 15 aliases nan 17 pin (both of which are crushed pins). In nan photograph supra you tin spot we’ve jumped nan 15 and 16 utilizing a short magnitude of insubstantial clip bent successful a U-shape. The deficiency of insulation present isn’t a large woody arsenic nan jumper only carries 24 volts and you won’t beryllium rubbing it during nan test.

You tin besides usage scrap portion of 18AWG aliases 16AWG wire. There’s besides simple ATX 24-pin PSU jumper span tools.

The span instrumentality has small numbers stamped connected it for each of nan pinout locations, which is useful if you want a clear parameter which pin is which without counting. (Though beryllium forewarned that immoderate multimeters person probes conscionable a smidge excessively short to scope done nan bridge, which makes it difficult to pat nan pins and cheque nan voltage.)

Turn nan PSU On

Once you person jumpered nan powerfulness connected pin to a crushed pin, move nan PSU backmost on. You should perceive and spot nan instrumentality rotation up connected nan PSU. Some PSUs characteristic instrumentality that only concisely spins up during nan power-up process and past is group to idle until nan PSU somesthesia rises—so don’t beryllium alarmed if nan instrumentality spins and past stops a fewer seconds later.

Testing nan Pins pinch Your Digital Multimeter

Testing your PSU pinch a integer multimeter isn’t wildly different from utilizing a PSU tester, nan superior quality is that alternatively of a small microchip doing nan calculations and giving nan thumbs up aliases thumbs down, you get nan hands-on acquisition of being nan microchip and interpreting nan information yourself.

At this point, you request to move connected your multimeter and group nan reference to DCV. If your multimeter is “auto-ranging,” there’s nary request to do anything, if you request to group a scope group it to 10V.

Put nan achromatic multimer probe connected immoderate of nan grounded pins. For a modular 24-pin ATX connector, that’s pin 3, 5, 7, 15, 17, 18, 19, aliases 24. We’ll beryllium utilizing pin 15 because its location straight adjacent to nan powerfulness jumper intends it’s easy to identify.

With nan achromatic probe connected a grounded pin, touch it to immoderate different pin and corroborate that nan readout is arsenic expected.

For example, if you crushed retired connected pin 15 and touch pin 12, nan readout should beryllium 3.3V (or wrong ±5% of 3.3V). You tin spot successful nan photograph supra that our 15-pin to 12-pin relationship is dormant connected pinch a 3.3V readout.

Repeat this process for each nan pins, confirming that nan voltage readout is wrong nan acceptable range. If nan values aren’t wrong range, it’s clip to switch nan PSU. Here’s that ATX powerfulness relationship pinout again, for reference.

And present are nan pinouts for nan 8-pin (4+4) ATX/PCIe, nan 8-pin (6+2) ATX/PCIe, and nan Molex thrust connector if you’d for illustration to trial those pins too.

Like pinch nan larger 24-pin powerfulness connector, simply crushed retired your achromatic multimeter probe connected a known crushed (any of nan achromatic pins above) and past touch nan reddish probe to nan different pins to cheque their voltage. You should cheque them for nan aforesaid ±5% range.

In nan liking of protecting your hardware, we’re not moreover going to propose wiggle room parameters here. If 1 aliases much of nan readouts are extracurricular nan ±5% range, conscionable switch nan PSU and prevention yourself nan headaches that travel from a failing powerfulness supply.