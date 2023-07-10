How to Think About Financial Aid and Paying for College

The Supreme Court decisions that struck down affirmative action programs and President Biden’s student indebtedness cancellation scheme will impact millions of people, whether they’re astir to use for assemblage aliases are trying to salary it off.

For nan first clip successful 3 years, student indebtedness repayment is astir to resume aft being paused astatine nan commencement of nan pandemic, and Tara created a guideline to nan restart here. The Biden management plans to transportation retired a caller income-driven repayment programme that could little monthly payments for millions of people. Tara has an F.A.Q. for that arsenic well.

And past week, nan Biden management vowed to effort a caller ineligible maneuver for wide student indebtedness cancellation, utilizing a different rule from nan 1 its grounded effort relied on. Here’s Ron’s explainer connected nan alleged “compromise and settlement” authority that nan Education Department will now effort to assert.

We asked readers to send america their questions astir paying for assemblage and person answered a action of them below.