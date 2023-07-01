How to unlock clearer sound on an Android with these amazing audio-enhancing features

If you person an Android phone, you are decidedly going to want to set immoderate of these settings. It's imaginable that your settings aren't optimized for your circumstantial needs and nan frequencies you tin hear, positive your telephone conscionable isn't group up for nan champion listening acquisition erstwhile it comes to watching movies and TV shows, aliases listening to your favourite tunes.

How to set Android settings for nan champion value sound

Note: These settings whitethorn alteration depending connected your Android model.

1. Turn connected Dolby Atmos

This is simply a sound mounting disposable connected galore Android phones that offers a "surround sound" effect. You tin set it depending connected what you're watching aliases listening to.

How to move connected Dolby Atmos

Open your Android's Settings

Tap Sounds and vibration.

Tap Sound value and effects

Before conscionable toggling it on, tap Dolby Atmos

On the Dolby Atmos page, toggle it on

Depending connected your operating system, you whitethorn beryllium presented pinch these options: Select Movie to get amended sound for movies and TV shows, tap Music if you want a richer, much balanced listening experience, aliases tap Voice if you want voices to travel done louder while watching any video.

2. Adjust nan equalizer

This mounting lets you equilibrium retired sound depending connected what you're listening to aliases want to hear.

How to set nan equalizer

Open your Android's Settings

Tap Sounds and vibration

Tap Sound value and effects

Tap Equalizer

Tap Custom

Play astir pinch these sound levels – you tin moreover do it while you person thing already playing successful nan background. You whitethorn want to up nan ones connected nan near for a higher bass, aliases nan other if nan bass is already excessively loud.

3. Adapt your phone's sound for your age

We each perceive sounds differently, and higher frequencies besides go harder to perceive arsenic we age. Android lets you return a proceeding trial targeted for different property ranges, which will make listening done your headphones a wholly personalized experience.

How to accommodate your phone's sound for your age

Open your Android's Settings

Tap Sounds and vibration

Tap Sound value and effects

Tap Adapt Sound

Where it says Adapt Sound for beryllium judge to select Media and calls

Then scroll and prime nan property scope that applies to you

Tap Test my hearing

Be judge you're wearing headphones, and you're successful a quiet place

Tap Start and travel nan prompts to trial your proceeding and set your phone's sound properly

Kurt's cardinal takeaways

Our proceeding changes arsenic we age, and astatine nan extremity of nan day, we're each looking for different outcomes erstwhile it comes to sound connected our devices. It's awesome to cognize nan options that are disposable successful lawsuit you do find watching videos aliases listening to certain podcasts to beryllium a small iffy because of nan sound quality. After all, arsenic our ears gracefully age, it’s comforting to cognize that we tin still savor nan symphony of life pinch nan correct tune-up for our tech.

What are immoderate different ways you personalize your sound acquisition connected your devices? We would emotion to perceive your tips and tricks for optimizing sound quality. Let america cognize by commenting beneath aliases by penning america astatine Cyberguy.com/Contact

