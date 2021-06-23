How to unlock your Chromebook with Smart Lock for Android

No typing required

Most group person respective devices that they log successful to successful a number of ways. You whitethorn person a password connected your laptop, a fingerprint connected your phone, and a pin aliases shape connected your tablet. These differing login methods tin beryllium frustrating and tedious to remember. However, if you person an Android telephone and 1 of our favourite Chromebooks, Google included a characteristic to unlock your Chromebook pinch your phone. This characteristic is called Smart Lock, and this guideline specifications really to group up, use, and troubleshoot it.

How to group up Smart Lock connected your Chromebook

The Smart Lock characteristic is only disposable to users who person a Chromebook and an Android phone. Those who usage an iPhone and a Chromebook tin not return advantage of this feature. You must group up Smart Lock connected your Chromebook to get started.

Connect your Android telephone to your Chromebook. Enable Bluetooth connected your Android telephone and Chromebook. Bluetooth connected some devices is required for this characteristic to work. Open nan Settings app connected your Chromebook. Click nan Connected devices action successful nan paper to nan left. Next to nan Android Phone section, prime nan sanction of your phone. Tap nan Smart Lock toggle to move it on.

Smart Lock is now group up and fresh to use.

How to unlock your Chromebook pinch your Android telephone

Now that Smart Lock is group up, let's look astatine really to usage nan feature.

Go to nan login screen by restarting, locking, aliases logging retired of your Chromebook. A connection astatine nan bottommost of your surface says, "To unlock your Chromebook, first unlock your phone." This intends Smart Lock is moving properly. Unlock your connected Android phone. The login surface disappears and is replaced pinch a connection that says, "Unlocked by your phone. Tap aliases click to enter." Press nan Enter cardinal aliases pat nan arrow on nan surface to participate your Chromebook.

You've now utilized Smart Lock to unlock your Chromebook.

What to do if Smart Lock stops moving

If Smart Lock stops working, present are a fewer tips and tricks to get it moving again:

Open nan Quick Settings paper connected your Chromebook by clicking nan clip successful nan lower-right corner. Make judge Bluetooth is on. Open nan Settings app connected your Android telephone and make judge Bluetooth is on. Open nan Settings app connected your Chromebook, spell to nan Connected devices section, and make judge your Android telephone is listed arsenic a connected device. Restart some your Android telephone and Chromebook. Disconnect your Android telephone from your Chromebook and group up Smart Lock again.

Using these suggestions, Smart Lock should now beryllium moving again.

Bonus: How to group up a login PIN

A PIN is simply a bully secondary method to log successful quickly if your telephone isn't easy accessible.

Launch nan Settings app connected your Chromebook. Tap nan Security and Privacy action connected nan left. Tap Lock surface and sign-in astatine nan top. Select PIN aliases password under nan Lock surface from slumber mode section. Click nan Set up PIN button. A dialog container whitethorn punctual you to participate your password. Enter your password, click Confirm, and pat nan Set up PIN fastener again. Enter your desired PIN and prime Continue. Enter your PIN again and click Confirm.

You've now group up a PIN arsenic a secondary login method for your Chromebook.

Unlock your champion Chromebook acquisition

No matter what instrumentality you use, logging successful should beryllium quick, easy, and secure. Smart Lock helps you usage nan login for 1 instrumentality to log successful to 2 devices. Another snazzy characteristic included pinch Chromebooks is nan expertise to check nan position of your components utilizing nan Diagnostics app.