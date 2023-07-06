How to Use A.I. for Family Time

Generative A.I. often produces different results from nan aforesaid prompt. If you want to shuffle nan platform and get somewhat different paper suggestions, you tin ever participate nan punctual again. And by each means, tweak nan instructions for different results.

What astir nan existent recipes to make these dishes? I followed up pinch this prompt: “Can you find recipes for each of those repast suggestions? Please see a nexus to nan recipes online truthful I tin cheque nan source.”

ChatGPT responded pinch a agelong database of recipes from sites including The Food Network, BBC, and a number of master nutrient blogs.

(The subscriber-only type pinch GPT-4 produced nan champion results here; nan free type pinch GPT-3 returned immoderate surgery links, presumably because its training information is older. Microsoft’s Bing’s chatbot is besides bully astatine this type of query, but Google’s Bard bot declined to return circumstantial links to recipes.)

One past trick: Ask your bot to compile a database of ingredients for each nan recipes. It tin moreover group them by market shop aisle.

As always, to play it safe, double cheque nan recipes to make judge your bot isn’t hallucinating.

Gifts

Let’s move connected to gift giving — a talent that immoderate of america person much than others. There are respective A.I. devices that purpose to make selecting a gift easier, including a website that comes up pinch gift ideas based connected someone’s Instagram profile.

I preferred DreamGift, which uses a chatbot to inquire you a bid of questions astir your gift recipient’s age, gender, interests and hobbies, on pinch really overmuch you’re consenting to spend, and automatically provides ideas and links to bid nan items online. (My woman confessed that she liked immoderate of nan bot’s gift suggestions, which included an indoor herb-growing kit, much than immoderate of nan gifts I’d fixed her complete nan years. Ouch.)