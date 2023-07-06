Technology|How to Use A.I. for Family Time
Hello! We’re backmost pinch different prize version of On Tech: A.I., a pop-up newsletter that teaches you astir artificial intelligence, really it useful and really to usage it.
Last week, I walked you done how to move artificial intelligence into a tutor and investigation assistant. In nan last installment of our how-to editions, we’ll return what we’ve learned and usage it to make nan astir of family time.
We’ll attraction connected a fewer tasks that tin return up a batch of intelligence bandwidth astatine home. Weekly repast readying is simply a awesome chore, and gift giving tin beryllium daunting, pinch various birthdays and holidays passim nan year. And immoderate big who has publication books for children knows that it tin go repetitive, and nan books aren’t ever relatable to a child’s business aliases increasing pains.
Here’s really A.I. tin help.
Meal plans
Foodies and backstage chefs person been enthusiastically utilizing A.I. to sketch retired broad repast plans that see people’s preferences and dietary restrictions. (Cooks are less gung ho astir A.I.-generated recipes, which tin beryllium a disaster if a bot screws up.)
It turns retired that brainstorming meals is simply a borderline superpower for a chatbot for illustration ChatGPT aliases Bing. As always, nan much elaborate you are pinch your requests, nan better. For example, a backstage cook posting connected Reddit shared an illustration of a punctual asking for a three-day repast scheme for a diabetic vegan pinch a seed allergy.
I asked ChatGPT for a repast scheme formatted successful a printer-friendly floor plan that tin beryllium stuck connected nan refrigerator. Here is my prompt:
Act arsenic a backstage chef. I person a family of two, maine and my wife. Plan meals for america for 5 days, including breakfast, snacks, luncheon and dinner. We for illustration Chinese, Japanese, Thai and Italian food. I for illustration meat; my woman prefers chickenhearted and seafood. We person nary restrictions. We are trying to shed a fewer pounds aft nan pandemic.
The chatbot came up pinch this:
Generative A.I. often produces different results from nan aforesaid prompt. If you want to shuffle nan platform and get somewhat different paper suggestions, you tin ever participate nan punctual again. And by each means, tweak nan instructions for different results.
What astir nan existent recipes to make these dishes? I followed up pinch this prompt: “Can you find recipes for each of those repast suggestions? Please see a nexus to nan recipes online truthful I tin cheque nan source.”
ChatGPT responded pinch a agelong database of recipes from sites including The Food Network, BBC, and a number of master nutrient blogs.
(The subscriber-only type pinch GPT-4 produced nan champion results here; nan free type pinch GPT-3 returned immoderate surgery links, presumably because its training information is older. Microsoft’s Bing’s chatbot is besides bully astatine this type of query, but Google’s Bard bot declined to return circumstantial links to recipes.)
One past trick: Ask your bot to compile a database of ingredients for each nan recipes. It tin moreover group them by market shop aisle.
As always, to play it safe, double cheque nan recipes to make judge your bot isn’t hallucinating.
Gifts
Let’s move connected to gift giving — a talent that immoderate of america person much than others. There are respective A.I. devices that purpose to make selecting a gift easier, including a website that comes up pinch gift ideas based connected someone’s Instagram profile.
I preferred DreamGift, which uses a chatbot to inquire you a bid of questions astir your gift recipient’s age, gender, interests and hobbies, on pinch really overmuch you’re consenting to spend, and automatically provides ideas and links to bid nan items online. (My woman confessed that she liked immoderate of nan bot’s gift suggestions, which included an indoor herb-growing kit, much than immoderate of nan gifts I’d fixed her complete nan years. Ouch.)
If you for illustration to usage a chatbot, that will work, too. Bing and Bard, which are connected to hunt engines, are powerful shopping assistants. The instrumentality to getting bespoke recommendations is to stock voluminous specifications astir your fund and nan group you’re shopping for.
Storytelling
Let’s extremity pinch thing much creative. You tin usage A.I. to create a customized bedtime communicative aliases moreover your ain hard-copy children’s book.
Give a chatbot for illustration ChatGPT aliases Bard a elaborate punctual that includes your child’s preferred storytelling style, immoderate specifications you’d for illustration to see and nan business that you want nan communicative to address. Here’s a punctual I wrote for a hypothetical kid who is unhappy astir moving to a caller home. I asked it to impact immoderate acquainted characters:
Act arsenic a children’s book writer, mimicking “Frog and Toad.” My kid is going done a unsmooth clip — we are moving to a caller location and changing schools. Write a communicative to thief him process that. Incorporate our dogs, Max and Mochi nan corgis, arsenic characters.
The chatbot generated a heartfelt communicative astir Max and Mochi, a brace of furry siblings. They enjoyed playing successful nan parkland and were sad to move to a caller home. But they supported each different and yet went to a caller school, wherever they made caller friends: Bella nan sprightly Beagle and Charlie nan cheeky Chihuahua. Everything worked retired successful nan end.
If you’re emotion other ambitious, you tin make illustrations to travel nan text. (We covered image generators successful an earlier newsletter.) I asked Midjourney to nutrient an illustration for a children’s book of 2 corgis playing successful a parkland together.
To nutrient a afloat book, I’d inquire Midjourney to make images to travel each paragraph of nan chatbot’s story. Then I’d usage a photograph work that offers a book option, specified arsenic Google Photos aliases Shutterfly, to person nan custom-made children’s book printed and shipped to me.
