How to use macOS startup keyboard commands to boot or recover

The 16-inch MacBook Pro keyboard

If your Mac is having problems, macOS has aggregate keyboard combinations that you tin clasp to retrieve your system, commencement successful safe mode, tally diagnostics, and more. Here's really to usage them.

Apple's macOS has agelong provided galore cardinal combinations you tin clasp down erstwhile your Mac starts. When starting up your Mac, you mightiness want to take a different Startup Disk, footwear into Recovery mode, into a Boot Camp Windows volume, aliases usage 1 of Apple's built-in Mac utilities. Startup cardinal combinations let you to take what runs erstwhile your Mac boots.

For each startup cardinal combinations, nan nonstop keys to property whitethorn beryllium different depending connected whether you're utilizing an Apple Silicon-based Mac aliases an Intel Mac.

Startup Disk Selection

Startup Disk action is different depending connected whether you're utilizing an Intel-based Mac, aliases an Apple Silicon Mac.

On Intel Macs, if you clasp down nan Option cardinal earlier your Mac boots but aft you powerfulness it on, you'll get a graphical startup disk paper action which allows you to interrupt startup to prime which measurement to commencement up from. This paper lives successful your Mac's firmware and allows you to alteration Startup Disks successful lawsuit your normal Startup Disk becomes unbootable for immoderate reason:

Internal drives are listed first, past USB, Thunderbolt, FireWire, and different outer drives. If immoderate network-bootable drives are available, they are listed last.

On Apple Silicon Macs, nan process is similar, but alternatively of holding down nan Option key, press and clasp nan powerfulness button until nan measurement database appears.

If you person an Intel Mac pinch an Apple T2 Security Chip, you whitethorn request to group information options utilizing Startup Security Utility first earlier you tin usage nan footwear Startup Disk feature. This app allows you to group a firmware password, and designate if you tin footwear outer drives.

The database of bootable Startup Disks successful nan Startup Disk action firmware paper is nan aforesaid arsenic nan thrust database that appears successful Startup Disk power sheet successful Settings.

If you clasp down nan Shift cardinal aft selecting a Startup Disk, but while pressing nan Continue aliases up-arrow button, your Mac will startup successful Safe Mode.

Start Up successful Apple Diagnostics

To commencement up into Apple Diagnostics connected Apple Silicon Macs, which besides lives successful your Mac's firmware, travel nan aforesaid process arsenic Startup Disk Selection above, but alternatively of continuing to a selected Startup Disk, property Command D to participate Diagnostics.

On Intel Macs, alternatively of nan erstwhile procedure, simply clasp down nan D cardinal connected startup. This page describes nan diag process and immoderate consequence codes.

Firmware Recovery Mode

If for immoderate logic your Mac becomes unbootable, there's besides a built-in firmware Recovery Utility. To footwear into Recovery Utility, connected Intel Macs clasp down nan Command R keys connected startup until you spot nan Apple logo.

On Apple Silicon Macs, travel nan aforesaid process arsenic successful Startup Disk Selection, but alternatively of selecting a thrust to footwear from, prime nan Options cogwheel icon. You'll proceed to Recovery.

Once successful Recovery, you person 4 options:

Most of these are self-explanatory isolated from for Reinstall macOS. In that case, nan emblematic workflow is to prime nan Disk Utility option, erase a thrust to reinstall macOS onto, past Quit Disk Utility, which takes you backmost to nan Recovery menu.

Then prime Reinstall macOS to do a cleanable instal onto nan thrust you conscionable erased. Note nevertheless that erasing a thrust destroys each existing information connected it and there's nary recovering nan data. Be observant erstwhile utilizing this option.

It is imaginable to tally Reinstall macOS straight onto a antecedently utilized thrust containing information aliases a transcript of macOS. The installer is smart capable to not destruct immoderate information Apple antecedently created, and it's besides smart capable to sphere immoderate 3rd statement package that whitethorn person been antecedently installed connected a thrust containing a transcript of macOS.

But this doesn't guarantee you tin retrieve nan drive, only that you tin instal a caller transcript of macOS onto it to make it bootable.

To usage 1 of nan Recovery options, prime it from nan paper and click Continue. Apple has a full article connected really to startup into and usage Recovery.

On Apple Silicon-based Macs, a fewer different Recovery options are available:

Startup Security Utilty Terminal Share Disk Startup Disk

For afloat Recovery options connected Apple Silicon-based Macs, spot this article.

Internet Recovery Mode

If you person an net connection, you tin commencement up successful Internet Recovery Mode, which is nan aforesaid arsenic Firmware Recovery Mode, isolated from that it loads nan Recovery app from Apple's servers complete nan internet. This action whitethorn return longer to start, for evident reasons. To startup successful Internet Recovery Mode, clasp down Command+Option+R aliases Command+Option+Shift+R connected startup.

Safe Mode

To commencement up successful Safe Mode, simply clasp down nan Shift cardinal connected commencement up. Safe Mode boots macOS but disables astir extensions, drivers, and different 3rd statement boot-time software. This characteristic is useful if a peculiar portion of package sewage installed that hangs connected startup.

This keystroke is only disposable connected Intel-based Macs.

Safe Mode tin beryllium induced connected Apple Silicon by pressing and holding nan powerfulness fastener until "Loading startup options" appears. After you prime a volume, property and clasp nan displacement key, past click Continue successful Safe Mode.

Reset PRAM

This is nan oldest of each Mac startup options, going each nan measurement backmost to nan Mac Plus. Better known arsenic "zapping-PRAM", if you clasp down Command Option P R connected startup, each nan settings successful nan General, Mouse, and Keyboard System Settings are reset to their defaults.

This besides resets things specified arsenic cardinal repetition rate, rodent speed, acceleration, and secondary rodent options. Trackpad settings are besides reset to their defaults. Some Sound settings whitethorn besides beryllium reset.

This action is only disposable connected Intel-based Macs. Apple has overmuch more information connected nan topic.

Reset SMC

Use this action pinch caution. Some Macs tin get into a authorities successful which a typical spot connected nan motherboard called nan System Management Controller (SMC) gets confused and refuses to let commencement up. Internal fans are besides controlled by nan SMC.

On immoderate Macs, unusual instrumentality velocity behaviour whitethorn look erstwhile SMC needs resetting. In specified cases, reset nan SMC by holding down Shift-Control-Option connected startup.

Usually a SMC reset is capable to get nan Mac booting again, assuming nan Startup Disk hasn't been corrupted. On immoderate Macs to reset nan SMC, you whitethorn person to first unplug, past re-plug nan powerfulness cord earlier utilizing nan cardinal combo connected startup.

Single User Mode

On macOS versions earlier than Mojave, you tin clasp down Command S connected startup and only nan default Administrator personification relationship will beryllium available. This was chiefly a information characteristic and is nary longer disposable connected macOS versions Mojave aliases later.

Target Disk Mode

On Intel-based Macs, if you clasp down nan T cardinal connected startup, your Mac will footwear into a typical mode called Target Disk Mode (TDM). This mode allows a Mac to beryllium utilized arsenic if it was an outer disk by different Mac connected via a USB, USB-C, aliases Thunderbolt cable.

This characteristic was primitively developed connected older Macs which had FireWire ports, but it still useful today. To usage it, link 2 Macs via 1 of nan mentioned cables, restart nan Mac you want to usage arsenic a disk while holding down T, past unfastened System Settings->Startup Disk connected nan different Mac and prime nan Mac moving successful TDM arsenic nan Startup Disk.

When you restart, nan non-TDM Mac will footwear complete nan cablegram into nan TDM Mac's drive. A typical disk icon will look connected nan show of nan TDM Mac. Apple has an article connected really to transportation files betwixt 2 Macs utilizing Target Disk Mode. TDM is only disposable connected Intel-based Macs.

For a akin process connected Apple Silicon-based Macs, spot this article.

Verbose Mode

Normally, while your Mac is booting and nan Apple logo is being displayed, nan FreeBSD-based Darwin halfway strategy is starting up a big of strategy services, hardware, drivers, extensions, and loading nan halfway OS.

There's a hidden measurement to spot precisely what Darwin is doing while booting. Hold down Command V while starting up. Instead of nan Apple logo, you'll spot each nan Darwin startup strategy messages scroll by arsenic each measurement is completed. Verbose Mode is only disposable connected Intel-based Macs.

Startup from Optical Drive

On Macs pinch an optical thrust specified arsenic an soul DVD-R/ROM drive, clasp down nan C fastener to startup from nan optical disk. The disk must beryllium bootable and person a moving operating strategy connected it successful bid to footwear from it.

Eject Optical Drive

If you can't commencement up your Mac and person an non-bootable optical disk stuck successful nan Mac's soul optical drive, you tin eject nan disk anterior to startup by holding down nan mouse/trackpad button, aliases nan Eject aliases F12 cardinal connected nan keyboard erstwhile powering on. This action allows you to insert a different optical disk and effort booting again.

Force Restart

If, for immoderate logic you request to force-restart your Mac, you tin do truthful by pressing nan power button twice: if your Mac is already on, clasp down nan power button until it turns off.

Once off, property nan power button again usually to restart. Hard-restarting your Mac whitethorn consequence successful accrued footwear clip nan adjacent clip you restart arsenic macOS will tally immoderate disk cheque aliases repair apps down nan scenes to make judge nan OS is reset to a stable, bootable state.

Force macOS-Only Startup

If you had antecedently group a non-macOS measurement specified arsenic a Windows measurement to beryllium your Startup Disk, you tin alternatively unit a macOS measurement to beryllium selected by holding down nan X cardinal erstwhile starting up. If your Mac finds a bootable macOS measurement successful nan volumes list, it will commencement up from nan first bootable macOS measurement it finds.

Prevent Login Items from Running

You tin extremity each Login Items from moving connected login, but only if you clasp down nan Shift cardinal after clicking nan Login arrow button connected nan Mac's login screen. Note that this is different from Safe Mode supra because you clasp down nan Shift cardinal instantly aft clicking nan Login button arsenic opposed to holding down Shift while powering connected your Mac.

Startup/Install from a NetBoot Server

Early versions of Mac OS X Server included a networking exertion called NetBoot and NetInstall. The server shipped pinch a abstracted NetBoot instal CD for adding bootable features to a Mac OS X Server. The thought was to shop communal instal and footwear images of Mac OS X connected a server, and users could instal from and footwear from those images complete a network.

It was a superb idea, though it was a small slow.

Later, Mac OS X Server became a standalone app for macOS which added each nan server features simply by downloading and moving a azygous Server app from nan Mac App Store. Apple discontinued Server and NetBoot support successful 2021. To commencement up from a NetBoot Server connected Macs which still support it, clasp down nan N cardinal while starting up.

On older Macs, to make a server-hosted NetBoot disk image your Startup Disk, spell to System Settings->Startup Disk and look for immoderate disk icon pinch a globe connected it:

NetBoot has mostly been replaced by a much modern cosmopolitan nett footwear exertion called PXE which useful connected astir platforms. Oddly, 3rd statement developers person kept NetBoot live by recreating its features successful immoderate versions of PXE.

There is besides a modern NetBoot-like task called netboot.xyz which is based connected iPXE for nett booting. There is besides an older article from University of Utah written successful 2007 connected really to instal and setup a NetBoot server.

If you hap to beryllium astir an aged "NewWorld" ROM-based Mac from nan precocious 1990's, you tin amaze your friends by showing them really to footwear into Open Firmware. Starting pinch nan first iMac and Power Macintosh G3 computers successful 1998, and until nan modulation to Intel CPUs, Macs utilized Open Firmware and newer, modern ROMs called NewWorld ROMs.

NewWorld contained astir of nan aged Mac OS 9 OS successful nan ROMs connected nan motherboard, but utilized Open Firmware for nan pre-OS footwear sequence.

To footwear a NewWorld ROM Mac into Open Firmware while powering on, clasp down Command+Option+O+F. You will beryllium near astatine nan Open Firmware bid prompt, but must cognize Open Firmware commands successful bid to proceed.