How to View and Copy Your Wi-Fi Network Password on Your iPhone and iPad - CNET

This communicative is portion of Focal Point iPhone 2023, CNET's postulation of news, tips and proposal astir Apple's astir celebrated product.

Apple's iOS 16 and iPadOS 16 person galore caller and useful features, but 1 of nan astir useful additions is nan expertise to spot nan password of nan Wi-Fi web you're connected to connected your iPhone aliases iPad. It's a characteristic that's been disposable connected Android for years, and is measurement much elastic than Apple's erstwhile method for sharing Wi-Fi network access.

Before iOS 16, nan only measurement to share your Wi-Fi network was to either person nan password memorized aliases spot your Apple instrumentality adjacent to personification else's to stock it automatically -- but this only worked betwixt Apple devices. This automatic measurement of sharing your password ne'er showed you what nan password was, truthful if you wanted to link your Nintendo Switch aliases smart TV to nan net this way, it conscionable wouldn't work.

Now playing: Watch this: iOS 16: Powerful Features You May Have Missed 6:28

Fortunately, this latest characteristic lets you easy spell into your settings, spell to your Wi-Fi web and position nan password. You tin past transcript and paste it into a matter connection aliases email and easy stock it pinch anyone other who needs it. Here's how. (Also, here's really to find stored Wi-Fi passwords connected your Mac.)

The Eero 6 Plus is simply a mesh web that provides accelerated net speeds, covers up to 4,500 quadrate feet and lets you link to complete 75 devices astatine once. If your existent Wi-Fi router conscionable isn't cutting it, upgrade to a mesh web for illustration nan Eero 6 Plus. Read our Eero 6 Plus review. You're receiving value alerts for Eero 6 Plus

How to position your Wi-Fi web password connected iOS 16 and iPadOS 16



For this to work, you must beryllium either connected to nan Wi-Fi web aliases person connected to it successful nan past and beryllium adjacent capable to nan router for nan web to look successful your settings. If you meet these requirements, motorboat nan Settings exertion connected your iPhone aliases iPad moving iOS 16 aliases iPadOS 16 and do nan following:

1. Go to Wi-Fi.

2. Find nan Wi-Fi web you want nan password for and pat connected nan blue accusation icon to nan correct of nan web name.

3. Tap connected Password and usage Face ID, Touch ID aliases participate your passcode to position nan password.

4. Finally, deed Copy to prevention nan password to your clipboard.

You tin position passwords for immoderate Wi-Fi networks you've ever connected to, arsenic agelong arsenic you're presently connected to it aliases adjacent capable that it appears nether My Networks. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You tin past paste nan Wi-Fi web password into a matter connection aliases email to stock it pinch someone, aliases conscionable show them nan password.

If you want to cheque retired different hidden features for nan iPhone, publication the best hidden features connected iOS 16 and nan hidden photograph instrumentality that's for illustration Photoshop for your iPhone.