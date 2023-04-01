How to watch Cremonese vs. Atalanta: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Serie A game

Serie A returns to action Saturday on Paramount+.

Who's Playing

Atalanta @ Cremonese

Current Records: Atalanta 13-6-8; Cremonese 1-10-16

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 1, 2023 astatine 9 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 1, 2023 astatine 9 a.m. ET Where: Stadio Giovanni Zini

Stadio Giovanni Zini TV: Paramount+

What to Know

CBS Sports has a regular shot podcast, covering everything you request to cognize astir nan beautiful game. Make judge to springiness House of Champions a follow for sum of nan biggest games, stories, transportation news pinch Fabrizio Romano, and everything other going connected successful nan world's astir celebrated sport.

Cremonese will beryllium successful beforehand of their location fans connected Saturday, but a look astatine nan statement shows they mightiness request that home-pitch advantage. They will return connected Atalanta astatine 9:00 a.m. ET connected Saturday. Cremonese fans amended dream nan squad plays 1 heck of a crippled arsenic nan likelihood are decidedly against them.

Cremonese haven't won a crippled since March 6th, a inclination which continued past Saturday. They and Monza ended up pinch a constituent apiece aft a 1-1 draw.

Meanwhile, Atalanta gave up nan first extremity successful this one, but they didn't fto that get them down. They had conscionable capable and edged Empoli retired 2-1. The crippled winning extremity came astatine nan 86 infinitesimal mark.

Cremonese will nary uncertainty beryllium looking for a much decisive consequence successful this contest. We'll find retired soon capable whether it's 1 that they extremity up liking.

Odds

Atalanta are a immense favourite against Cremonese, according to nan latest Serie A odds, being -155 to win.



The over/under is group astatine 2.5 goals.

See Serie A picks for each azygous game, including this one, from SportsLine's proven shot expert. Get picks now.