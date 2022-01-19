How to watch Warriors vs. Spurs: TV channel, NBA live stream info, start time

Through 0 Quarter
Who's Playing
San Antonio @ Golden State
Current Records: San Antonio 19-57; Golden State 40-37
What to Know
The San Antonio Spurs haven't won a matchup against nan Golden State Warriors since March 20 of past year, but they'll beryllium looking to extremity nan drought Friday. They will look disconnected against 1 different astatine 10 p.m. ET astatine Chase Center. Allowing an mean of 122.61 points per game, nan Spurs person been dormant connected nan protect broadside of nan shot and will request to aftermath up earlier nan game.
The title betwixt San Antonio and nan Utah Jazz connected Wednesday was not peculiarly close, pinch San Antonio falling 128-117. Shooting defender Malaki Branham (21 points) was nan apical scorer for San Antonio.
Meanwhile, Golden State didn't person excessively overmuch problem pinch nan New Orleans Pelicans astatine location connected Tuesday arsenic they won 120-109. The triumph came astir acknowledgment to a beardown surge aft nan half to flooded a 63-46 deficit. It was different large nighttime for nan Dubs' constituent defender Stephen Curry, who changeable 8-for-15 from beyond nan arc and vanished pinch 39 points, 8 assists and 8 boards.
San Antonio is nan clear underdog, truthful they're hoping it's nan size of nan conflict that determines this one. Those sticking pinch them against nan dispersed person guts, to put it politely, arsenic nan squad has fto down bettors successful their past 5 games.
Golden State's triumph lifted them to 40-37 while San Antonio's conclusion dropped them down to an irreparable 19-57. We'll spot if nan Dubs tin repetition their caller occurrence aliases if nan Spurs bounce backmost and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
When: Friday astatine 10 p.m. ET
Where: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California
- TV: KENS-TV 5
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions whitethorn apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $165.00
Odds
The Warriors are a large 16-point favourite against nan Spurs, according to nan latest NBA odds.
The oddsmakers had a bully consciousness for nan statement for this one, arsenic nan crippled opened pinch nan Warriors arsenic a 15.5-point favorite.
Series History
Golden State person won 22 retired of their past 34 games against San Antonio.
