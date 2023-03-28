How Trump will use indictment to rouse support for his 2024 campaign

Donald Trump will effort to move his indictment to his advantage by stoking anger among halfway supporters complete what they spot arsenic nan weaponisation of nan justness system, though it whitethorn besides push much Republicans tired of nan play astir him to look for different statesmanlike candidate.

Trump has been indicted by a Manhattan expansive assemblage aft an investigation into hush money paid to porn prima Stormy Daniels during nan 2016 campaign, becoming nan first erstwhile US president to look criminal charges moreover arsenic he makes different tally for nan White House.

The prosecution of a erstwhile president is unprecedented successful US history. But his supporters position it arsenic politically motivated, and it whitethorn only harden their resoluteness to backmost him successful nan 2024 Republican primary, rank-and-file Republican voters, statement officials and governmental analysts told Reuters.

"They've done thing but harass this guy," said Gregg Hough, chair of nan Republican statement successful Belknap County, New Hampshire, predicting nan prosecution will boost Trump support "to nan moon" if it fails to present a convincing conviction.

Trump flagged nan anticipation of charges earlier this period and raised astir $2 cardinal disconnected what he said was his imminent arrest. In a connection connected Thursday, Trump called nan indictment "Political Persecution and Election Interference astatine nan highest level successful history," without providing evidence.

John Feehery, a Republican strategist, described nan Manhattan lawsuit arsenic "silly" compared to nan different probes hanging complete Trump's campaign. Those see a typical counsel investigating allegations he sought to overturn nan 2020 predetermination results, and prosecutors successful Georgia examining his efforts to reverse his nonaccomplishment successful nan battleground state.