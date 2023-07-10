Hubble telescope spies sparkling irregular galaxy 11 million light-years away

The Hubble Space Telescope has captured a neighboring postulation located astir 11 cardinal light-years from Earth.

The highly irregular galaxy, ESO 174-1, resembles a hazy unreality against a acheronian backdrop illuminated by stars.

It is shown successful an image consisting of a agleam unreality of stars, acheronian state and dust.

Irregular galaxies person unusual shapes, for illustration toothpicks aliases groupings of stars and scope from dwarf irregular galaxies pinch 100 cardinal times nan wide of nan sun to ample ones weighing 10 cardinal star masses.

The irregular postulation ESO 174-1, which resembles a lonely, hazy unreality against a backdrop of agleam stars, dominates this image from nan NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. ESO 174-1 is located astir 11 cardinal light-years from Earth and consists of a agleam unreality of stars and a faint, meandering tendril of acheronian state and dust. (Image credit: ESA/Hubble & NASA, R. Tully)

NASA says astronomers deliberation specified galaxies' shapes are sometimes nan consequence of interactions pinch others and that immoderate whitethorn person been formed by worldly pulled from specified encounters aliases arsenic nan consequence of a mashup.

Scientists person besides theorized that immoderate ample irregular galaxies could correspond an intermediate measurement betwixt spiral and elliptical galaxies.

The European Space Agency said nan snapshot is simply a portion of a postulation of Hubble observations designed to amended understand adjacent galaxies.

The Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of NGC 5264, an irregular dwarf galaxy. (ESA/Hubble & NASA)

The observations purpose to abstracted nan stars and properties of every known galaxy wrong 10 megaparsecs.

A parsec portion is utilized by astronomers to measurement distances to different galaxies. For example, 10 megaparsecs is astir 32 cardinal light-years.

In this handout from NASA, nan Hubble Space Telescope drifts done abstraction successful a image taken from nan Space Shuttle Discovery during Hubble's 2nd servicing ngo successful 1997. (NASA via Getty Images)

As it is inefficient for nan scope to make back-to-back observations of objects successful other areas of nan sky, nan programme to seizure each of our neighboring galaxies was designed to usage 2-3% of Hubble clip disposable betwixt observations.

Programs for illustration nan 1 that captured this postulation capable nan gaps betwixt different observations, nan agency noted.