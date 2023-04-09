Hull earn draw with last kick in eight-goal thriller at Sunderland

Ozan Tufan's last-gasp punishment earned Hull City a constituent and dented Sunderland's Championship play-off ambitions arsenic nan sides shared an epic 4-4 tie astatine nan Stadium of Light.

In a thriller betwixt 2 teams who had drawn each of their erstwhile 3 encounters pinch 1 another, Jack Clarke group up 2 of Sunderland's goals and looked to person struck a composed 81st-minute victor to support nan Black Cats' hopes of extending their play alive.

After Pierre Ekwah caught Hull's Regan Slater wrong nan punishment area heavy into second-half stoppage time, Tufan courageously stepped up to people pinch nan past footwear of a crippled that will spell down arsenic 1 of nan Championship's astir memorable.

Hull's hopes of ending their six-match winless distant tally came to life erstwhile they doubly took nan lead, scoring nan opener successful slick style erstwhile Tufan vanished a flowing transition of play to springiness Leroy Rosenior's broadside an early advantage.

Slater, who had group up Tufan's opener, should person put City 2 up erstwhile he blasted a glorious chance consecutive astatine Anthony Patterson, and nan midfielder was swiftly punished erstwhile Joe Gelhardt swept successful an equaliser from Sunderland's consequent attack.

Sunderland's persistent property paid disconnected erstwhile much erstwhile they again won possession successful a vulnerable area a infinitesimal later, allowing Clarke to tee up Amad Diallo wrong nan punishment area to make it 2-1.

The accelerated flurry of goals continued arsenic Hull struck backmost done Allahyar Sayyadmanesh's ruthless finish, crashing a first-time changeable successful disconnected nan crossbar from nan rebound erstwhile Patterson's brave prevention from Dimitrios Pelkas' effort fell to him astatine a tricky angle.

Midfielder Slater atoned for his first-half wastefulness by holding disconnected Trai Hume, narrowly keeping nan shot successful play connected nan byline and cutting wrong to reconstruct City's lead pinch a fierce onslaught arsenic nan scoring resumed 21 minutes aft nan break.

Just erstwhile Hull looked connected people for a first triumph successful 8 editions of nan fixture successful nan league, Sunderland won a punishment erstwhile Clarke was bundled to nan crushed by Alfie Jones.

Diallo converted via goalkeeper Karl Darlow's fingertips, claiming his 11th extremity of nan play to move level pinch Charlton brace Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and Miles Leaburn arsenic nan starring marksman aged nether 21 successful nan English Football League.

Winger Clarke showed comparable composure to complete an incisive move pinch 9 minutes of regular clip remaining successful beforehand of an enthralled location crowd.

Sunderland would person scored a 5th but for Clarke swiping wildly erstwhile he was group up by Diallo, only for Tufan to people his 2nd and nonstop Hull level connected points pinch 16th-placed Birmingham City, 8 points clear of nan relegation zone.

Their portion successful a classical near Sunderland six points adrift of Blackburn Rovers, who inhabit nan last play-off place, and person a nine-goal inferiority to Tony Mowbray's team.

Hull leader Liam Rosenior told BBC Radio Humberside:

"I'm mislaid for words. The first 20-to-25 minutes was everything I want to spot successful a squad of mine. Then we get truthful complacent and assured that we gift them 2 goals retired of perfectly nothing. We showed persistence and resilience to get backmost successful nan crippled and went 3-2 up done an unbelievable extremity from Regan.

"This crippled astir apt sums up our play - it was obscurity adjacent a [Sunderland] penalty. Then we spell backmost connected nan beforehand foot, springiness a inexpensive walk distant and, 3 passes later from a throw-in, it's successful our extremity and we're chasing nan game.

"That's 1 of nan astir enjoyable games I've been a portion of. Tony showed truthful overmuch people - conscionable earlier we took nan penalty, he said 'you don't merit to suffer nan game.' Hopefully we bask ourselves pinch 3 points successful nan container successful future."

Sunderland leader Tony Mowbray told BBC Radio Newcastle:

"It was a slow commencement from a fewer of nan players. We had words astatine half-time to liven up and we were overmuch amended successful nan 2nd half, erstwhile I can't really retrieve them getting adjacent our goal.

"We are learning astatine nan coalface arsenic we spell along. That's a harsh instruction coming - for example, for Pierre to make a tackle successful nan container correct astatine nan death. Just guidelines up and make nan feline do something, don't put a lazy limb out.

"We're playing against teams pinch overmuch much acquisition successful nan league. For 20 minutes we looked for illustration we'd ne'er played together, but erstwhile we sewage it together it was a bully performance. There is tons to beryllium pleased astir and activity on."