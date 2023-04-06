Hull KR demolish rivals Hull FC in derby blow-out

Hull FC (0) 0 Hull KR (14) 40 Tries: Hall 3, Opacic, Batchlor, Coote, Lewis Goals: Coote 6

Hull KR handed metropolis rivals Hull FC a sixth consecutive Super League conclusion pinch a thumping derby triumph connected guidance turf, acknowledgment to Ryan Hall's hat-trick.

Robins' half-back Jordan Abdull's kicking crippled caused mayhem throughout, starring to tries for Hall and Tom Opacic arsenic nan visitors dominated.

Abdull past supplied nan cardinal walk for James Batchelor to stroll over, while Hall put Lachlan Coote successful for effort four.

Hall racked up his treble and Mikey Lewis besides crossed for Hull KR.

This was arsenic chastening an day arsenic Hull FC leader Tony Smith could person perchance endured against his erstwhile club, arsenic nan Robins tore his squad isolated connected their ain turf successful beforehand of a 20,000-plus crowd.

Willie Peters' broadside had much energy, amended execution and a much connected gameplan for nan contest, guided magnificently by erstwhile Black and Whites schemer Abdull.

By contrast, Hull scarcely threatened throughout, lacked subject pinch nan shot and utterly grounded to header pinch Abdull's array of off-the-boot trickery.

They had to reshuffle their squad during nan crippled because of injury, pinch Jamie Shaul limping and Jake Clifford going off, but not capable to explicate nan deficiency of coherent play and connection astatine times.

Abdull's spot to nan area created nan opportunity for Lewis to free Hall for his first, while a spiral explosive spooked Shaul and Opacic was connected manus to scoop up nan loose ball.

Not moreover a 10-minute spell successful nan sin-bin for Batchelor for a hip-drop tackle connected Clifford gave Hull a sniff, arsenic nan visitors locked successful and covered nan space.

The 2nd half brought small alteration to nan travel of nan game, but erstwhile nan points started to travel it became a mini-flood for nan Robins.

As they shredded their counterparts' defence, Batchelor steamed done a immense spread arsenic Rovers worked nan shot on nan line, Hall grabbed a 2nd erstwhile he powered successful and past turned supplier to free Coote aft a slick displacement to nan left.

Lewis really had nan distant contingent cheering erstwhile he raced across, and a fizzing shot to tee-up Hall's 3rd sealed nan thumping win.

Hull FC leader Tony Smith told BBC Radio Humberside:

"Disappointment is nan awesome emotion. I'm judge everybody who's a achromatic and achromatic is disappointed, down-hearted and downbeat aft that.

"First-half we were overmuch much successful nan title and overmuch much competitive. I didn't for illustration our finishes to sets successful nan first-half and we didn't inquire capable questions but defensively location wasn't overmuch betwixt nan 2 teams.

"We conceded a mates of tries from kicks, and they tin do that to you, Jordan [Abdull] has a terrific kicking game. But second-half location was tons betwixt nan 2 successful position of sharpness and execution. They sewage connected a rotation and connected nan beforehand ft and we weren't bully enough."

Hull KR caput coach Willie Peters told BBC Radio Humberside:

"There were periods successful nan first half wherever we made it difficult for ourselves, but what I loved astir was nan zero astatine nan extremity of nan game.

"We had to activity highly hard, erstwhile James Batchelor went disconnected we were down to 12 men, we didn't person a awesome woody of section position, but we showed a batch toughness and resilience successful nan group today. There has been each preseason and this season, but it showed today.

"I thought it was Mikey's [Lewis] champion crippled and there's nary astonishment pinch that playing successful a derby, and Jordan [Abdull] his crippled is building nicely. He's had a beardown preseason and taken it into nan first 4th of nan year."

Hull FC: Shaul; Swift, Sutcliffe, Tuimavave, McIntosh; McNamara, Clifford; Fash, Dwyer, Satae, Lane, Griffin, Cator

Interchanges: Sao, Evans, Vulikijapani, Taylor [Gardiner]

Hull KR: Coote; Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, Hall; Lewis, Abdull; Kennedy, Parcell, King, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella

Interchanges: Sue, Litten, Hadley, Luckley [Halton]

Referee: Jack Smith.