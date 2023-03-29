Humans alive now could reach 140, scientists predict - as we're nowhere near 'maximum' lifespan

By Emily Craig Senior Health Reporter For Mailonline

Updated: 19:20 BST, 29 March 2023

Many experts person agelong suspected that nan quality lifespan had deed its limit, pinch nary 1 apt to surpass nan grounds of Jeanne Calment, a chain-smoking French female who died aged 122.

But a caller study has concluded we are still 'far away' from immoderate maximum — if, successful fact, location is one.

And location is moreover a 50/50 chance that personification calved successful 1940 successful nan UK will scope nan awesome property of 125.

That would mean an octogenarian coming still being live successful 2065.

Jeanne Calment, pictured pinch her Guinness World Record

Researchers from nan University of Georgia analysed nan lifespans of group successful nan UK calved arsenic acold backmost arsenic 1880 to activity retired what whitethorn beryllium imaginable successful nan future.

Their projections show men calved successful 1970 could perchance scope nan property of 141, and nan oldest women calved successful 1970 could scope 131.

But these group are still truthful young nan authors opportunity they person 'no confidence' successful these estimates, informing they whitethorn beryllium inaccurate because they trust connected definite statistical assumptions.

They are overmuch much definite that a man calved successful 1940 could scope his 125th birthday, and a female calved successful nan aforesaid twelvemonth reaching nan property of 124-and-a-half.

These estimates person a 50/50 probability.

The oldest personification successful nan world truthful acold is believed to person been Ms Calment, who was reported to person reached nan property of 122 years and 164 days, though immoderate experts are sceptical astir this.

For 25 years, nary 1 other successful nan world has reached that age.

The study looking astatine lifespans crossed 19 abstracted countries to effort to understand if ageing is being compressed aliases postponed.

The Office for National Statistics predicts nan life expectancy of men calved successful 2070 successful nan UK will scope nan property of 85 connected average, while women will beryllium astir 88 erstwhile they die

Compression intends that much group are reaching a bully aged age, specified arsenic their nineties.

Postponement intends nan property which group tin unrecorded to is getting older.

The results, published successful nan diary PLOS One, propose nan property astatine which group dice will summation dramatically successful nan coming decades.

In Sweden, which has nan astir years of data, nan maximum property personification could unrecorded to stayed overmuch nan aforesaid for men calved successful 1900, compared to those calved successful 1780 — 4 generations earlier.

But nan emergence of modern medicine aft WW2 and amended nutrition and governmental stability, among different factors, whitethorn person contributed to nan melodramatic summation successful lifespan seen up until now, and projected to continue.

The authors opportunity nan oldest among group calved betwixt 1910 and 1950 whitethorn regularly unrecorded to 120 aliases beyond.

Dr David McCarthy, who led nan study from nan University of Georgia, said: 'As these cohorts attain precocious ages successful coming decades, longevity records whitethorn summation significantly.

'Our results corroborate anterior activity suggesting that if location is simply a maximum limit to nan quality lifespan, we are not yet approaching it.'

Charlotte Hughes, who was calved successful August 1877 and died successful March 1993 is nan longest-lived personification ever documented successful nan UK, having reached nan property of 115 years and 228 days.

She credited cups of beverage for her longevity, and was nan oldest personification to fly, astatine property 115 successful 1992, erstwhile she took a spot connected Concorde.

She besides had nan longest operating slope account, kept unfastened for much than a century.