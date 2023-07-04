Humans hundreds of times 'deadlier' than sharks

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, We are much vulnerable to nan animals astir america than nan awesome achromatic shark

By Helen Briggs Environment correspondent

Humans are good known arsenic ace predators but for nan first clip scientists person put a fig connected it.

We utilization astir a 3rd of each chaotic animals for food, medicines aliases to support arsenic pets, putting almost half astatine consequence of extinction, they say.

That makes america hundreds of times much vulnerable than earthy predators specified arsenic nan awesome achromatic shark.

And they pass of profound consequences for full ecosystems.

"The size and standard of what we recovered amazed us," said Dr Rob Cooke of nan UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology successful Wallingford, Oxfordshire.

"Humans person a breath-taking diverseness of uses of animals but we request to move towards sustainable human-nature relationships crossed nan globe."

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Illegal smuggling for nan pet waste and acquisition puts chaotic birds astatine consequence of extinction

The researchers analysed information connected almost 50,000 different chaotic mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians and food that humans harvest for food, medicines aliases clothing, aliases cod from nan chaotic for nan pet trade.

They recovered we usage aliases waste and acquisition 14,663 type - astir a 3rd of each vertebrates - and are driving 39% of these towards extinction.

And our effect is up to 300 times greater than that of apical predators specified arsenic nan awesome achromatic shark, lion aliases tiger.

Humanity now has a bigger power connected different animals connected nan satellite than astatine immoderate clip successful history,

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Over-fishing threatens galore marine species

We are entering nan Anthropocene, nan play during which quality activity has been nan ascendant power connected ambiance and nan environment.

Domesticated animals now dress up nan mostly of animal type connected land, shaping nan earthy world.

The researchers pass that continued overexploitation of chaotic animals will person "profound consequences for biodiversity and ecosystem function".