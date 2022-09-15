Huw Edwards reaction: Dan Walker and Elizabeth Day among stars sharing compassion for presenter

Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter for each nan latest intermezo news and reviews Sign up to our free IndyArts newsletter

Dan Walker, David Baddiel and Elizabeth Day are among those who person shared their thoughts connected nan chat surrounding Huw Edwards, aft nan BBC presenter was named arsenic nan personification facing allegations complete payments to a teen for sexually definitive images.

After days of speculation complete nan presenter’s identity, connected Wednesday (12 July), Edwards’ wife, Vicky Flind, said nan newsreader is “suffering from superior intelligence wellness issues” and is now “receiving inpatient infirmary attraction wherever he will enactment for nan foreseeable future”.

Her connection came arsenic nan Metropolitan Police announced that nary criminal offence had been committed, and nan BBC will now resume its ain “fact-finding” investigation into claims made successful The Sun past week that Edwards, 61, had paid a young personification astir £35,000 complete 3 years, from nan property of 17, for photos.

Among nan galore nationalist figures to stock their reactions to nan news connected societal media was comedian David Baddiel, 59, who tweeted: “The point astir nan Huw Edwards communicative – beyond nan speech astir it being a distraction to governmental news – is for years nan tabloids printed rumors astir celebrated people’s backstage lives pinch nary comeback astir harm aliases chat astir nationalist interest. That clip is over. Good.

“Obviously I’m not suggesting it’s nan past clip nan tabloids will ever do this. But they tin nary longer do it, arsenic they utilized to, without compunction.”

While The Sun is now claiming it “never alleged criminality” successful its reporting, a communicative nan publication ran connected its website this week did authorities that nan BBC presenter “could beryllium charged by cops and look years successful prison”.

How to Fail podcaster and writer Elizabeth Day, 44, expressed empathy for Edwards, tweeting: “Nothing but compassion for Huw Edwards, his family and his loved ones. Print that.”

Former BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker, 46, posted: “This is an atrocious business and will travel arsenic a large daze to many. Huw Edwards is intelligibly not successful a bully spot astatine nan infinitesimal and this must beryllium unspeakable for his family. I conscionable dream that whoever needs thief – connected each sides of this – gets nan time, abstraction and support they request to heal.”

Sharing a 2022 question and reply he did pinch Edwards, erstwhile Tony Blair spokesperson and The Rest is Politics podcast big Alastair Campbell, 66, tweeted: “This is nan @menshealthuk question and reply connected intelligence wellness and different issues that I did pinch Huw Edwards… to those saying he is “playing nan intelligence wellness card” – I propose you return a agelong difficult look successful nan reflector and inquire what benignant of personification you really are.”

Columnist Owen Jones, 38, shared: “The Sun is simply a disgusting rag and they person to salary for what they’ve done to Huw Edwards. They tried to destruct someone’s life pinch mendacious claims of illegality involving a minor. We cognize now location was nary criminality, and The Sun person driven a susceptible man into aesculapian care.”

“This is an atrocious and shocking episode, wherever location was nary criminality, but possibly a analyzable backstage life,” posted The News Agents podcast big Jon Sopel, 64. That doesn’t consciousness very backstage now. I dream that will springiness immoderate origin to reflect. They really request to. I wish @thehuwedwards well.”

Edwards is 1 of nan UK’s apical earning presenters, known for his intense reporting of awesome nationalist events, including nan precocious Queen’s ceremonial successful 2022.

The joined begetter of 5 has fronted nan BBC’s News astatine Ten for 2 decades, becoming 1 of nan astir recognisable faces connected British TV.