HVS announces hydrogen-electric HGV with 370 miles range

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Tech
  3. HVS announces hydrogen-electric HGV with 370 miles range

Share

Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercialized conveyance institution Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) has coming confirmed its zero-emission hydrogen-electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) will person a scope of up to 370 miles coupled with, what it claims, is an industry-leading refuelling clip of conscionable 15 – 20 minutes.

The eagerly anticipated HGV will beryllium revealed astatine nan Commercial Vehicle show connected nan 18th April astatine nan NEC successful Birmingham, UK, wherever HVS will showcase its game-changing hydrogen powertrain successful nan shape of a HGV Articulated Tractor Unit, Technology Demonstrator, fulfilling nan company’s nonsubjective of being nan first indigenous UK-designed and developed hydrogen-electric HGV connected nan market.

State-of-the-art substance compartment stack 

HVS’ conveyance powertrain employs a substance compartment strategy and power retention strategy to deploy energy to an electrical centrifugal to transmit powerfulness to nan wheels. It uses a KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) to recapture power nether braking while nan motortruck slows down.  

The substance compartment permits longer range, higher load-carrying capacity, and faster refuelling than would beryllium imaginable utilizing battery-electric exertion alone. The only emanation from nan conveyance successful cognition is h2o vapour, meaning location are nary harmful greenhouse state emissions of immoderate kind.  

Long ranges and speedy fill-ups  

It is successful nan heavy-duty, long-range HGV conception that hydrogen substance cells connection nan top advantages. Depending connected nan payload, way travelled, roadworthy conditions and driving style – HVS’ HGV has nan capacity to screen up to 370 miles (600km).  

Hydrogen-powered vehicles don’t request charging for illustration a battery-electric vehicle. They are fuelled pinch hydrogen gas, stored astatine unit successful hydrogen cylinders. Refuelling takes a overmuch shorter clip than charging an balanced artillery conveyance and is comparable to filling a motortruck pinch diesel, astatine astir 15-20 minutes to refill nan hydrogen tanks.

Much of nan first hydrogen fuelling demand will beryllium undertaken utilizing mobile dispensers located adjacent to request astatine existing commercialized conveyance state stations. These mobile dispensers look very akin to accepted petrol and diesel ones, but pinch an approved hydrogen self-locking information nozzle.

Says HVS CEO Jawad Khursheed:

“Thanks to nan caller reasoning and ground-up approach, HVS has created an HGV that offers nan complete package of game-changing exertion and driver ergonomics.

“The state-of-the-art substance compartment stack coupled pinch nan champion successful nan manufacture hydrogen tanks ensures accelerated refuelling times and maximises clip connected nan roadworthy – delivering unrivalled Total Cost of Ownership to our customers.”

Mar 31, 2023Chris Price

For latest tech stories spell to TechDigest.tv
More
Source Techdigest

Related Article

Foldables shipments could see a 50% increase in 2023, according to a new report

Foldables shipments could see a 50% increase in 2023, according to a new report

1 hour ago
Samsung's 'Try Galaxy' app is more interested in stealing iPhone users

Samsung's 'Try Galaxy' app is more interested in stealing iPhone users

1 hour ago
How to play Minecraft on Chromebooks

How to play Minecraft on Chromebooks

1 hour ago
Uh, what? Razer Anzu smart glasses are 76% off at Amazon

Uh, what? Razer Anzu smart glasses are 76% off at Amazon

1 hour ago
Here's how Google Maps cracked down on fake contributions last year

Here's how Google Maps cracked down on fake contributions last year

1 hour ago
GM is cutting off access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for its future EVs

GM is cutting off access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for its future EVs

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

20 hours ago
Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

21 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

13 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

19 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.