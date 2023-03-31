HVS announces hydrogen-electric HGV with 370 miles range

Share

Zero-emission, long-range hydrogen-powered commercialized conveyance institution Hydrogen Vehicle Systems (HVS) has coming confirmed its zero-emission hydrogen-electric Heavy Goods Vehicle (HGV) will person a scope of up to 370 miles coupled with, what it claims, is an industry-leading refuelling clip of conscionable 15 – 20 minutes.

The eagerly anticipated HGV will beryllium revealed astatine nan Commercial Vehicle show connected nan 18th April astatine nan NEC successful Birmingham, UK, wherever HVS will showcase its game-changing hydrogen powertrain successful nan shape of a HGV Articulated Tractor Unit, Technology Demonstrator, fulfilling nan company’s nonsubjective of being nan first indigenous UK-designed and developed hydrogen-electric HGV connected nan market.

State-of-the-art substance compartment stack

HVS’ conveyance powertrain employs a substance compartment strategy and power retention strategy to deploy energy to an electrical centrifugal to transmit powerfulness to nan wheels. It uses a KERS (Kinetic Energy Recovery System) to recapture power nether braking while nan motortruck slows down.

The substance compartment permits longer range, higher load-carrying capacity, and faster refuelling than would beryllium imaginable utilizing battery-electric exertion alone. The only emanation from nan conveyance successful cognition is h2o vapour, meaning location are nary harmful greenhouse state emissions of immoderate kind.

Long ranges and speedy fill-ups

It is successful nan heavy-duty, long-range HGV conception that hydrogen substance cells connection nan top advantages. Depending connected nan payload, way travelled, roadworthy conditions and driving style – HVS’ HGV has nan capacity to screen up to 370 miles (600km).

Hydrogen-powered vehicles don’t request charging for illustration a battery-electric vehicle. They are fuelled pinch hydrogen gas, stored astatine unit successful hydrogen cylinders. Refuelling takes a overmuch shorter clip than charging an balanced artillery conveyance and is comparable to filling a motortruck pinch diesel, astatine astir 15-20 minutes to refill nan hydrogen tanks.

Much of nan first hydrogen fuelling demand will beryllium undertaken utilizing mobile dispensers located adjacent to request astatine existing commercialized conveyance state stations. These mobile dispensers look very akin to accepted petrol and diesel ones, but pinch an approved hydrogen self-locking information nozzle.

Says HVS CEO Jawad Khursheed:

“Thanks to nan caller reasoning and ground-up approach, HVS has created an HGV that offers nan complete package of game-changing exertion and driver ergonomics.

“The state-of-the-art substance compartment stack coupled pinch nan champion successful nan manufacture hydrogen tanks ensures accelerated refuelling times and maximises clip connected nan roadworthy – delivering unrivalled Total Cost of Ownership to our customers.”

