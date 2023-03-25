Issued on: 26/04/2023 - 10:51Modified: 26/04/2023 - 10:59

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, caput of Turkey's main guidance statement nan CHP and nan statesmanlike campaigner of nan main guidance confederation for nan upcoming May elections, addresses nan assemblage during a gathering successful Ankara connected March 25, 2023.

The statesmanlike predetermination successful Turkey is now little than a period away. Opposition campaigner Kemal Kilicdaroglu is hoping to unseat Recep Tayyip Erdogan and polls show nan 74-year-old is expected to triumph a mostly of votes successful nan first information connected May 14. In a video that has gone viral, Kilicdaroglu announced he was an Alevi, a personnel of Turkey's main belief minority. Alevis are Muslims but are considered heretics by immoderate Sunni hardliners. We return a person look.

Elsewhere, Israel has marked Memorial Day successful nan run-up to its 75th day of independence. This year's commemorations remembering fallen soldiers and victims of panic attacks person taken spot against a backdrop of heavy governmental divisons. On Monday, thousands attended a associated Israeli-Palestinian memorial. The event, which has ever stirred controversy, made headlines erstwhile again aft Israel's apical tribunal ordered authorities to let 150 Palestinians to be nan ceremonial successful Tel Aviv, contempt a authorities ban.

Robi Damelin, spokesperson for the Parents Circle Families Forum and nan mother of a kid killed by a Palestinian sniper, tells america much astir nan bid initiative.

Finally, a television bid that aired during Ramadan had galore successful Syria glued to their TV screens. "Smile, General" is group successful a fictional Middle Eastern country, but parallels are being drawn to Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his family, who person ruled nan state for half a century. Filmed successful Turkey, it stars exiled Syrian actors known for their guidance to nan regime.