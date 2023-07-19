I am happy to be in Stromsgodset's starting eleven - Emmanuel Danso

8 hours ago
Emmanuel Danso, nan talented midfielder, expresses joyousness and gratitude arsenic he secures his spot successful Stromsgodset's starting eleven.

With a grin and a bosom afloat of determination, Danso's dreams person go a reality arsenic he embarks connected a promising travel pinch nan renowned shot club.

Danso vows to time off nary chromatic unturned, fresh to showcase his skills and make a lasting effect connected nan pitch.

"It has been a very bully emotion to beryllium portion of nan squad and successful nan starting eleven, particularly erstwhile it has gone arsenic good arsenic it has now," he said.

Danso recognizes that a alteration successful play style from nan erstwhile play is necessary, but he besides gives Jorgen Isnes in installments for a occupation good done successful his first half of coaching Stromsgodset.

"It takes clip to understand and accommodate to nan playing style of a caller coach, but he has helped maine a lot, particularly pinch nan positioning connected nan field, says Danso, who patiently waited to beryllium himself successful nan lucifer arsenic well,"

"I had to prehend nan opportunities I was fixed and show myself from my champion side,"

Source Footballghana

