‘I’d Kick His A**’: Chris Christie Says He Would Win In A Fight Against Trump

Former Republican New Jersey politician and statesmanlike campaigner Chris Christie said he’d triumph successful a conflict against erstwhile President Donald Trump during an question and reply connected Piers Morgan connected Thursday.

Christie called Trump a man of “awful character” and said he’d “kick his ass” during an interview conception connected “Piers Morgan Uncensored.” Morgan said that Trump “loves his UFC” and asked Christie whether aliases not he thought he could return Trump successful an octagon-style fight.

“The guy’s 78 years old. I’d footwear his ass,” Christie responded. “I’ll conflict Donald Trump anyplace he wants, successful immoderate arena he wants. Whether it’s connected a statement stage, aliases successful nan octagon.”

“He’s mocked your weight, Trump,” Morgan responded.

“Yeah, look astatine him. Arnold Schwarzenegger. I mean, for goodness sakes. Come on,” Christie said.

“I person nary regrets of helping Donald Trump get elected successful 2016,” Chris Christie tells Piers Morgan.

Christie was “really thrilled” that his run passed nan 40,000 unsocial philanthropist people required to participate successful nan first Republican superior statement connected August 23. He is presently polling astatine 3% nationwide, connected par pinch South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and erstwhile U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, according to a Morning Consult poll released Tuesday.

Donald Trump is astatine 56%, according to nan poll.

“[Trump is] measurement up successful nan polls astatine nan infinitesimal for nan Republican nomination. How are going to sound him out?” Morgan asked during nan interview. (RELATED: Piers Morgan Asks Chris Christie If He Plans On ‘Identifying As A Woman’ For The 2024 Race)

“Directly,” Christie said. “There’s 1 lane to nan Republican information successful my opinion, and Donald Trump is astatine nan caput of that lane. And if you want to beryllium nan man, you gotta hit nan man.”

Christie’s run squad did not instantly respond to nan Daily Caller News Foundation’s petition for comment.

