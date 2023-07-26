‘I Hope The House Does Proceed’: Ron Johnson Says Hunter Biden Should Be ‘Concerned’ About House Investigation

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin said Wednesday that Hunter Biden should beryllium “concerned” astir nan House’s investigation into imaginable financial entanglements implicating nan Biden family.

Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to each charges aft a plea bargain collapsed erstwhile United States District Judge Maryellen Noreika rejected some nan first plea woody and a much constricted revision Wednesday. Republicans, including candidates for president, and legal experts each criticized nan plea statement announced June 20, calling it a “sweetheart deal” and saying a “two-tiered” strategy of justness was successful place.

“What I person been looking for, Laura, is who is going to advocator for nan adjacent exertion of justness nether nan law? You know, obviously, nan prosecution has not been doing that. I was hoping nan judge would do it,” Johnson told Fox News big Laura Ingraham. “I dream she still will by conscionable rejecting this sweetheart woody and telephone for a thorough investigation and an honorable prosecution. Because we person not had that yet. That’s what I deliberation Hunter should beryllium astir concerned astir is simply a thorough investigation and an honorable prosecution.”

WATCH:



“I person ever felt that Joe Biden was unfit for office. Certainly, Senator Grassley and I, successful our report, we showed each nan immense web overseas entanglements. He ne'er should person been elected. He wouldn’t person been if nan property had been honest,” Johnson said.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy called for an impeachment enquiry Tuesday pursuing revelations from 2 Internal Revenue Service whistleblowers, Gary Shapley and Joseph Zeigler, who testified astir interference by nan Justice Department pinch nan investigation into Biden during a July 19 hearing held by nan House Oversight Committee. Republicans connected nan House Ways and Means Committee released transcripts of depositions from nan IRS whistleblowers connected June 22. (RELATED: ‘Almost A Panic Setting In’: Turley Says Democrats, Media Have No ‘Maneuvering Room’ Over Biden Scandals)

“At this constituent nan House is adding to nan grounds we developed. More details. More things that necktie President Biden to Hunter Biden’s corrupt grifts. It’s sick to perceive to nan mainstream media to say. ‘Oh! location is nary evidence.’ There is simply a ton of grounds and it’s mounting each and each day,” Johnson continued. “So, I dream nan House does proceed pinch finance inquiry. I deliberation it will unfastened up much grounds to them, springiness them greater powerfulness to do nan type of investigation that really needs to beryllium done here. The FBI and nan Department of Justice evidently are not doing that thorough investigation.”

