I left Asante Kotoko because of my ambition to experience a new challenge – Abdul Ismail Ganiu

18 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. I left Asante Kotoko because of my ambition to experience a new challenge – Abdul Ismail Ganiu

I near Asante Kotoko because of my ambition to acquisition a caller situation – Abdul Ismail Ganiu

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiu has opened up connected why he opted to time off nan club.

According to him, it was to fulfill his thirst for a caller situation aft spending respective years successful Kumasi.

“I wanted to look a caller situation but I don’t person a problem pinch Asante Kotoko. I conscionable want to move connected to a caller challenge. I ne'er had a problem pinch Kotoko,” nan centre-back told Ghanasportspage.com.

Abdul Ismail Ganiu continued, “The fans of nan nine should forgive maine because I can’t disclose each nan issues. We can’t destruct nan club. They should forgive maine because we tin still activity together again. There’s nary truth astir immoderate they said concerning my departure. I don’t person a problem pinch nan nine but they should forgive maine because of really I left.”

Abdul Ismail Ganiu near Asante Kotoko astatine nan extremity of nan 2020/2021 shot season.

Since then, nan defender has played for clubs including Al-Talaba, TP Mazembe, and Baba Boys.

More
Source Footballghana

Related Article

Work harder if you want to beat Man City – Gallas advises Thomas Partey and Arsenal teammates

Work harder if you want to beat Man City – Gallas advises Thomas Partey and Arsenal teammates

18 minutes ago
Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni sets sights on Ghana Premier League golden boot prize

Bechem United's Hafiz Konkoni sets sights on Ghana Premier League golden boot prize

18 minutes ago
VIDEO: Watch Gideon Kodua's amazing goal for West Ham against Arsenal in FA Youth Cup

VIDEO: Watch Gideon Kodua's amazing goal for West Ham against Arsenal in FA Youth Cup

18 minutes ago
2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 28: Aduana FC vs Bibiani GoldStars - Preview

2022/23 Ghana Premier League week 28: Aduana FC vs Bibiani GoldStars - Preview

1 hour ago
Ghana striker Jordan Ayew features for Crystal Palace in 2-0 defeat at Wolves

Ghana striker Jordan Ayew features for Crystal Palace in 2-0 defeat at Wolves

1 hour ago
PGA betting: Two players to wager Top 20 in the Mexico Open

PGA betting: Two players to wager Top 20 in the Mexico Open

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Sederet Nama Cawapres Ganjar Disebut Jokowi, Mana yang Pas?

Sederet Nama Cawapres Ganjar Disebut Jokowi, Mana yang Pas?

21 hours ago
The Bachelors' Jed McIntosh doesn't look like this anymore!

The Bachelors' Jed McIntosh doesn't look like this anymore!

19 hours ago
Gempa Sumbar: Dinding Berderik - Warga di Padang Panik Keluar Rumah

Gempa Sumbar: Dinding Berderik - Warga di Padang Panik Keluar Rumah

21 hours ago
Judge approves taps on SBF’s parents’ phones to meet bail conditions

Judge approves taps on SBF’s parents’ phones to meet bail conditions

21 hours ago
Names emerge of top Democrats likely to lead Biden 2024 re-election campaign as announcement looms

Names emerge of top Democrats likely to lead Biden 2024 re-election campaign as announcement looms

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.