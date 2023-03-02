I left Asante Kotoko because of my ambition to experience a new challenge – Abdul Ismail Ganiu

Former Asante Kotoko captain, Abdul Ismail Ganiu has opened up connected why he opted to time off nan club.

According to him, it was to fulfill his thirst for a caller situation aft spending respective years successful Kumasi.

“I wanted to look a caller situation but I don’t person a problem pinch Asante Kotoko. I conscionable want to move connected to a caller challenge. I ne'er had a problem pinch Kotoko,” nan centre-back told Ghanasportspage.com.

Abdul Ismail Ganiu continued, “The fans of nan nine should forgive maine because I can’t disclose each nan issues. We can’t destruct nan club. They should forgive maine because we tin still activity together again. There’s nary truth astir immoderate they said concerning my departure. I don’t person a problem pinch nan nine but they should forgive maine because of really I left.”

Abdul Ismail Ganiu near Asante Kotoko astatine nan extremity of nan 2020/2021 shot season.

Since then, nan defender has played for clubs including Al-Talaba, TP Mazembe, and Baba Boys.