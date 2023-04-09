I'll be fighting in next three months - Joshua

2 days ago
Anthony Joshua celebrates victoryAnthony Joshua secured a unanimous points triumph complete Jermaine Franklin

British heavyweight Anthony Joshua says he is "definitely going to beryllium fighting successful nan adjacent 3 months" pursuing his triumph complete Jermaine Franklin connected Saturday.

Joshua claimed his first triumph successful much than 2 years having lost consecutive bouts to WBA (Super), IBF and WBO world champion Oleksandr Usyk.

He told nan BBC's One Show he does not cognize who his adjacent force will be, but he wants to "get nan shot rolling".

"It was 9 months since I was past successful nan ringing [before Franklin]," he said.

"I don't want to time off it that agelong again. I want to beryllium backmost location successful adjacent 3 months."

  • Fury? Whyte? Wilder? What's adjacent for Joshua?

Fellow British heavyweight Dillian Whyte said Joshua, 33, showed "signs of a combatant who doesn't want to do it immoderate more" successful his points triumph against Franklin.

"If he doesn't want to do it immoderate more, I deliberation he should stop," Whyte told BBC Radio 5 Live.

Joshua himself said he was "not excessively happy" aft failing to hit Franklin by knockout, but added: "Getting that triumph and getting retired amongst nan nationalist - it was bully to mingle and get congratulations."

Joshua added it was "important" to get a first triumph nether caller coach Derrick James, who he hired successful February.

"I'm decidedly going to beryllium fighting successful nan adjacent 3 months, against who? It's still unknown," Joshua said.

Following his triumph connected Saturday, Joshua said a bout pinch Tyson Fury would beryllium nan "pot of gold".

He added: "The WBC heavyweight champion of nan world. That's what it's about."

