I’m a tech expert and these are 3 things I’m asked all the time

"Is location a amended measurement to stock thing online than screenshotting?"

It depends, but if you’re looking to share a website but you want your recipient to get to an nonstop spot, you can! This measurement they don’t have to hunt for nan info you’re trying to nonstop and they tin prevention nan page for later.

Want to stock a circumstantial conception of a webpage?

In Google Chrome, item nan text, past take "Copy nexus to highlight."

Paste successful that link, and it’ll nonstop your recipient correct to that spot.

You tin do nan aforesaid pinch YouTube vids

Try this if you want to stock a circumstantial infinitesimal successful a longer video. So useful!

Find nan video you want and scroll to nan time you want to share.

you want to share. Right-click and prime Copy video URL astatine existent time .

. You tin besides click nan Share button and cheque nan Start at box. Enter nan time you want, past click Copy.

"Can I publication texts without nan personification who sent them knowing?"

For immoderate reason, you don’t want nan personification who sent it to cognize you’ve publication it. I’ve sewage your back.

Option 1: Enable notifications connected your phone. This way, erstwhile a connection comes in, you’ll spot nan full point connected your location surface — aliases conscionable capable to cognize what it’s astir without opening it.

Option 2: Here’s an action that doesn’t require immoderate settings changes. Once you get a text, instantly put your telephone successful airplane mode, past turn disconnected Wi-Fi. This wholly cuts disconnected nan internet. You tin still look astatine nan message, but there’s nary measurement for a publication receipt to beryllium sent.

Whatever messaging app you use, make judge nan action called read receipts is off.

"How do I get Google to extremity showing maine pics of my ex?"

The aforesaid goes for Facebook. They emotion to punctual america of nan past. It stinks erstwhile that representation is thing you’d alternatively forget.

Did you cognize you tin hide photos from showing up? You’re not removing them — conscionable hiding them from view.

On Facebook:

Open Facebook on your telephone and pat the three-line paper icon .

on your telephone and pat the . Tap Memories , past nan gear icon .

, past nan . You tin take to get notifications for All Memories , Highlights (special videos and collections, arsenic deemed by Facebook) aliases None .

, (special videos and collections, arsenic deemed by Facebook) aliases . Under Hide Memories, you tin pat People aliases Dates to hide memories that impact group and dates you’d alternatively not see.

On Google:

Open nan Google Photos app connected your phone, take your Google account and pat Photos settings .

connected your phone, take your and pat . Choose Memories, Hide group and pets. Select from nan profiles listed to hide photos aliases videos individually.

