'I'm available for anything!' Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason hints at reunion

Pink Floyd drummer Nick Mason has hinted astatine nan stone band's reunion, 58 years aft they initially formed.

A founding personnel of nan group, 79-year-old Nick has revealed he's unfastened to nan opportunity, contempt clash betwixt his erstwhile bandmates.

He told The Sun: 'You ne'er cognize what will beryllium thrown up. I'm tempted to opportunity I'm disposable for anything.'

But Roger Waters and David Gilmour's turbulent near-60 twelvemonth narration is impervious that clip doesn't heal each wounds.

The 2 Pink Floyd powerhouses turn ever much angry pinch each different arsenic nan years spell by - overmuch to nan upset of millions of fans who still harbour dream of a last gig aliases caller euphony by 1 of Britain's top ever bands.

Such is nan animosity betwixt nan pair, Waters has now re-recorded nan band's seminal grounds The Dark Side Of The Moon, without nan remainder of Pink Floyd, insisting nan 1973 medium was his task each on and he wrote it all.

But contempt his continuing antagonisation of Gilmour and nan different surviving bandmate Mason, experts judge nan re-release will still mean he must stock nan royalties - aliases look a High Court case, which is acquainted crushed for nan warring group.

Waters' pro-Russian stance saw him make a daze virtual quality during a UN Security Council gathering connected Wednesday - bizarrely pinch his canine - wherever he 'condemned' nan penetration of Ukraine but besides criticised nan 'provocateurs' he claimed had prompted nan Russian invasion.

He insists nan besieged federation is 'not really a state astatine all' – penning it disconnected arsenic a 'patchy benignant of vague experiment'.

Recently, nan 79-year-old has traded barbs pinch erstwhile bandmate David Gilmour and moreover nan guitarist's wife, lyricist Polly Samson, aft nan second attacked Waters connected societal media and accused him of antisemitism, which he denies.

Samson called him 'antisemitic to (his) rotten core' arsenic good arsenic a 'Putin apologist' - successful a station which was retweeted by her spouse.

But nan feud dates backmost decades, almost backmost to erstwhile guitar leader Gilmour joined Pink Floyd successful 1968, arriving soon aft enigmatic lead vocalist Syd Barrett was forced retired complete his vulnerable intelligence wellness and profusive usage of psychedelic drugs.

The business brought moreover greater occurrence to nan set – and multi-million fortunes to its members – but it would create an bonzer rivalry betwixt Waters and Gilmour astir who was nan driving force.

And aft 17 years of infighting Waters, credited pinch charting nan band's creator guidance and concepts, would yet time off successful 1985 earlier heading consecutive to nan High Court to dissolve nan band.

He sought to forestall Gilmour, Mason and precocious keyboard subordinate Richard Wright from utilizing nan Pink Floyd sanction ever again. It was a conflict he yet mislaid and later accepted was 'wrong' to start.

Since his departure, Roger has only performed pinch Nick and David backmost successful 2005 astatine nan Live 8 kindness performance successful London, and during his ain capacity of The Wall astatine The O2 arena successful 2011 connected a rendition of Comfortably Numb.

The deficiency of euphony complete nan past 4 decades has caused awesome symptom to fans.

Roger founded Pink Floyd backmost successful 1965. David joined nan set 2 years later successful 1967, and Syd near nan pursuing twelvemonth owed to intelligence wellness problems.

The prog stone set sold much than 250million records - but insiders admit they've not been connected speaking position for astir of that time.

Since Waters' acrimonious divided from nan group successful 1985, agelong disappointment fans person yearned for a reunion but person been treated alternatively to slanging lucifer aft slanging lucifer successful nan ne'er ending feud.

Things first came to nan caput erstwhile Walters attempted to person nan set disbanded aft he discontinue successful 1985 - labelling them a 'spent unit creatively.'

Gilmour and nan remainder of Floyd told him they were going to transportation on, causing Waters to invoke a 'leaving members' clause successful his statement and return nan group to nan High Court to dissolve them.

After an costly 2 years, Waters settled pinch nan set and resigned, going connected to opportunity that his manus had been forced by nan 'financial repercussions' of ineligible proceedings.

He said later: 'I don't deliberation immoderate of america came retired of nan years from 1985 pinch immoderate in installments … It was a bad, antagonistic time, and I regret my portion successful that negativity.

'I was wrong. Of people I was. Who cares?… It's 1 of nan fewer times that nan ineligible occupation has taught maine something.

'Because erstwhile I went to these chaps and said, "Listen we're broke, this isn't Pink Floyd anymore", they went, "What do you mean? That's irrelevant, it is simply a explanation and it has commercialized value. You can't opportunity it's going to cease to exist… you evidently don't understand English jurisprudence".'

It was rows complete their 1983 album The Final Cut brought nan band's life to an end. Waters had written nan grounds but Gilmour asked for much clip to constitute immoderate songs himself. Waters past refused.

Gilmour would opportunity later: 'I'm surely blameworthy astatine times of being lazy … but he wasn't correct astir wanting to put immoderate duff tracks connected The Final Cut'.

Roger has amassed a staggering nett worthy of £247 cardinal acknowledgment to a hugely successful solo career, arsenic good arsenic his companies Roger Waters Music UK and Roger Waters Music Overseas.

In 2005, nan original lineup of Roger, Richard, David and Nick reunited for nan first clip successful 24 years for nan Live 8 performance successful London, 3 years earlier Richard's death.

But Gilmour would later declare that nan acquisition did not make him want to betterment for caller songs.

He said: 'The [Live 8] rehearsals convinced maine [that] it wasn't thing I wanted to beryllium doing a batch of … There person been each sorts of farewell moments successful people's lives and careers which they person past rescinded, but I deliberation I tin reasonably categorically opportunity that location won't beryllium a circuit aliases an medium again that I return portion in. It isn't to do pinch animosity aliases thing for illustration that. It's conscionable … I've been there, I've done it'.

For years drummer Nick Mason was successful nan mediate - and only said wide connected nan statement successful an question and reply pinch Rolling Stone successful 2018, wherever he said: 'It would look silly astatine this shape of our lives to still beryllium fighting'.

He went on: 'I deliberation nan problem is Roger doesn’t really respect David. He feels that penning is everything, and that guitar playing and nan singing are thing that, I won’t opportunity anyone tin do, but that everything should beryllium judged connected nan penning alternatively than nan playing.

'I deliberation it rankles pinch Roger that he made a benignant of correction successful a measurement that he near nan set assuming that without him it would fold. It’s a changeless irritation, really, that he’s still going backmost to it. I’m hesitant to get excessively stuck into this one, conscionable because it’s betwixt nan 2 of them alternatively than me. I really get on pinch some of them, and I deliberation it’s really disappointing that these alternatively aged gentlemen are still astatine loggerheads'.

But Waters and Gilmour person ne'er taken heed of his informing - and nan warring has continued, moreover getting worse successful caller years.

In 2021, aft marrying his 5th wife, Waters went to warfare again - this clip complete Pink Floyd's website.

He said successful a vlog: 'David thinks he owns it. I deliberation he thinks that because I near nan set successful 1985, that he owns Pink Floyd, that he is Pink Floyd, that I’m irrelevant and I should conscionable support my rima shut.”

'This is wrong. We should emergence up. Or, conscionable alteration nan sanction of nan set to Spinal Tap, and past everything will beryllium hunky-dory'. He besides said of Gilmour: 'He's told porky pies for 35 years'.

And Russia's warfare pinch Ukraine has moreover brought them into battle. Last September, Waters was declared a ‘persona non grata’ by nan Polish metropolis of Krakow aft his concerts were scrapped location complete his warfare stance.

Waters had written an unfastened missive that period saying nan West should extremity providing arms to Kyiv, accusing President Volodymyr Zelensky of allowing ‘extreme nationalism’ successful Ukraine and urging him to ‘put an extremity to this deadly war.’

Waters was denounced by Ukraine connected Wednesday aft he told nan United Nations Security Council that Russia’s penetration of its neighbour was ‘not unprovoked’.

The 79-year-old – who has sparked contention pinch his stance connected nan warfare – was invited to reside nan 15-member Council by Moscow.

‘The penetration of Ukraine by nan Russian Federation was illegal. I condemn it successful nan strongest imaginable terms,’ nan British musician said via video.

But Waters past implied that Kyiv was to blasted arsenic well.

‘Also nan Russian penetration of Ukraine was not unprovoked. So I besides condemn nan provocateurs successful nan strongest imaginable terms,’ he said.

Ukraine’s ambassador to nan UN deed back, playing connected nan title of 1 of Pink Floyd’s astir celebrated songs.

‘How sad for his erstwhile fans to spot him accepting nan domiciled of conscionable a ceramic successful nan wall, a wall of Russian disinformation and propaganda,’ said Sergiy Kyslytsya.

This week, Pink Floyd songwriter Polly Samson called Waters ‘anti-Semitic’ and ‘a Putin apologist’ successful a tweet. Waters responded by posting a connection connected Twitter that said he ‘refutes entirely’ Samson’s accusation.

But it is nan band's millions of fans who person been astir wounded by their row, only person been kept going by 20 minutes of unrecorded euphony astatine Live 8 successful in 2005. But chances of immoderate reunion are now further distant than ever.