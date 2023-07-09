I Made the Ultimate USB Boot Drive: Here’s How

Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek

USB flash drives tin beryllium formatted to activity arsenic bootable drives, functioning arsenic everything from Windows instal disks to betterment software. However, they besides person immoderate limitations, which tin beryllium flooded pinch nan correct thrust and software.

Bootable flash drives are nan astir communal measurement to instal aliases repair an operating strategy connected a computer. Microsoft’s Media Creation Tool tin person immoderate flash thrust into a Windows 11 aliases Windows 10 instal drive, and applications for illustration Rufus and Etcher tin create instal media for desktop Linux, older Windows versions, and different operating systems. Many installers for desktop Linux are besides “live” images — meaning you tin trial thrust nan operating strategy from nan USB thrust without installing anything.

However, you’re mostly constricted to conscionable 1 operating strategy astatine a clip for each flash drive. That intends if you want to support astir a Windows instal USB for betterment purposes, but besides person a bootable Linux drive, you either request 2 flash drives aliases reformat nan aforesaid thrust each time. Neither solution is that great. That tin go annoying aft a while, particularly if you’re regularly helping friends and family pinch machine problems and request to support different installers and betterment options connected hand. The disagreement betwixt USB Type-A and USB Type-C besides intends immoderate drives won’t physically activity pinch each computers without nan due adapter.

Thankfully, you tin battalion aggregate footwear images onto 1 thrust pinch nan correct software. First, though, it’s important to see nan drive.

Pick nan Right USB Drive

Two factors matter nan astir for turning a USB thrust into a footwear drive: capacity and retention capacity. If you person an aged aliases inexpensive flash thrust pinch mediocre publication and constitute speeds, past it tin return longer to footwear up and execute installations. Storage capacity is besides important, arsenic we’re now agelong past the era of instal media fitting connected a 700MB CD-R — nan Windows 11 installer is complete 5 GB.

Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek

I didn’t person a spare flash thrust already, truthful I ended up purchasing a 256 GB SanDisk Dual Drive Go, which happens to beryllium 1 of our picks for nan best USB flash drive. The important characteristic for maine is that it has some USB Type-A and USB Type-C connectors — I usage a operation of caller and aged computers, immoderate of which only person nan older Type-A, and immoderate that only person nan newer Type-C. It’s much convenient to person some ports, and if I’m moving connected a PC astatine personification else’s home, I don’t person to retrieve to bring adapters. I besides utilized my trusty explanation shaper to people it arsenic nan “BOOT” drive.

If you’re buying a caller flash drive, beryllium extra observant astir wherever you get it from. Fake USB drives and outer drives are common connected Amazon and different retailers because third-party sellers tin group up listings that look real. If you’re connected Amazon, make judge nan listing says some “Ships from Amazon” and “Sold by Amazon,” aliases conscionable shop astatine a different shop for illustration Best Buy.

The thrust I purchased has sequential constitute speeds of astir 35 MB/s, and sequential sounds of astir 138 MB/s. That’s not great — a emblematic SATA soul SSD has astir 500-600 MB/s sounds — but it’s capable to footwear up a PC and instal an operating strategy without waiting astir excessively long.

Speed benchmark for my SanDisk Dual Drive Go, tested connected an M1 Mac Mini pinch Blackmagic Disk Speed Test

Some flash drives connection amended speeds (look for benchmark results successful reviews), but capacity is constricted by nan slimmer design. For nan champion performance, your options are either buying an outer SSD, aliases getting a 2.5-inch soul SSD to put successful a USB enclosure. Most group are astir apt good pinch a emblematic flash drive, though.

Set Up Ventoy

Bootable USB drives are usually constricted to 1 operating strategy image astatine a time, usually distributed successful ISO format. Depending connected nan method utilized to create them, you whitethorn not moreover beryllium capable to shop regular files connected nan thrust alongside an operating system. There are a fewer workarounds, but 1 of nan champion and astir celebrated options is Ventoy.

Ventoy is simply a free and open-source instrumentality to create a bootable USB drive. With Ventoy, you tin shop aggregate images connected 1 drive, and nan images tin beryllium copied to nan thrust by conscionable copying nan file. You don’t person to constitute ISOs to a flash thrust pinch a typical application, and you tin support utilizing nan flash thrust for regular record storage. That’s incredibly useful, particularly compared to my erstwhile setup of keeping aggregate flash drives astir for different operating systems (one for Windows 10, 1 for Linux, and truthful on).

Ventoy

The expertise to adhd caller bootable images pinch conscionable a regular record head is fantastic. Typically, you can’t create a bootable flash thrust from a smartphone, iPad, aliases Android tablet, because mobile operating systems don’t springiness apps low-level entree to record systems. However, pinch Ventoy installed, I was capable to download a Windows 11 ISO connected my iPad, plug successful nan flash thrust to nan iPad’s USB-C port, and transcript nan record pinch nan iPadOS record manager. That could beryllium a lifesaver if you’re trying to hole a dormant machine and don’t person different PC around.

Ventoy does person immoderate drawbacks. The first thrust creation process useful champion connected Windows, and USB drives created pinch Ventoy don’t activity connected 100% of computers. You mightiness request to move Secure Boot disconnected (temporarily) connected immoderate systems, and aged PCs mightiness not admit nan footwear partition, but compatibility is generally excellent.

You tin download nan latest type of Ventoy from nan charismatic GitHub project. The Windows type is simply a elemental app that walks you done picking a drive, and past will constitute nan required bootloader to nan drive. It will besides format nan thrust arsenic exFAT successful nan process. There’s besides a Linux setup program, but macOS is not supported — immoderate person resorted to formatting nan flash thrust from a Windows virtual machine as a fallback. You only request to instal Ventoy erstwhile (until you format nan thrust again), truthful borrowing a friend aliases family member’s Windows PC for nan first setup mightiness beryllium nan easiest option.

Download Some ISOs

Once you person a USB thrust formatted pinch Ventoy, you tin capable it to your heart’s contented pinch bootable images. To start, I urge downloading nan latest Windows 10 ISO and Windows 11 ISO — they tin travel successful useful if you request to repair aliases re-install Windows connected your ain PC, aliases personification else’s computer.

You should besides drawback astatine slightest 1 Linux distribution pinch a “live” installer — wherever you tin footwear into a normal desktop situation and instal package successful impermanent storage. Even if you’re not willing successful ever installing Linux, a unrecorded Linux situation tin thief you transportation files, troubleshoot hardware components, and different tasks that aren’t imaginable pinch regular Windows installation media. Ubuntu Desktop is 1 option, though I’d urge downloading nan latest version, moreover if it’s not a Long Term Support (LTS) release. That way, you person nan champion hardware support possible, which would travel successful useful for booting connected newer PCs.

If you person older computers aliases cognize you mightiness request to thief diagnose problems connected older hardware astatine immoderate point, you should besides find a unrecorded Linux installer that supports 32-bit x86 computers. Debian’s unrecorded instal images are 1 action — spell to the download page and prime “i386” (not “amd64”) for a type that useful connected older hardware.

Try It Out

The process of booting a PC from a Ventoy-formatted thrust is identical to booting from any outer drive. You request to wholly unopen down nan computer, past entree nan footwear paper astatine startup — usually pinch a cardinal for illustration F11 aliases F12. The flash thrust should look arsenic an action successful nan database of bootable drives. If not, you whitethorn request to disable unafraid boot first and past reboot nan PC. If you do that, retrieve to move it backmost connected aft you’re done.

Corbin Davenport / How-To Geek

Once you scope nan Ventoy menu, you’ll spot a database of each images connected nan drive. Use nan arrow keys connected your keyboard to prime an image, and past Enter/Return to confirm. Ventoy will springiness you a fewer different options for booting — you should astir apt prime “normal,” and past effort a different action if you tally into problems.

You now person your very ain eventual footwear USB drive! Now you tin spell try immoderate Linux distributions.