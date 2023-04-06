I thought Eriksen's season was over - Ten Hag

3 hours ago
Andy Carroll fouling Christian EriksenChristian Eriksen was forced disconnected successful nan 57th infinitesimal against Reading successful January aft this situation by Andy Carroll

Manchester United head Erik 10 Hag said he feared Christian Eriksen would miss nan remainder of nan play aft suffering an ankle wounded successful an FA Cup necktie pinch Reading successful January.

Eriksen returns to nan United squad for Saturday's Premier League brushwood pinch Everton astatine Old Trafford.

Ten Hag is happy nan Denmark midfielder has returned up of schedule.

However, he is still upset astatine nan mode of nan injury, caused by a tackle from striker Andy Carroll.

The erstwhile Liverpool and Newcastle striker was not booked for nan challenge, though he was later sent disconnected aft being shown 2 yellowish cards.

"It was not for thing I was truthful angry astir that tackle," said Ten Hag. "It was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. I thought we mislaid him for nan full season.

"He is up of schedule and we are very happy pinch that."

Ten Hag besides confirmed England defender Luke Shaw would miss nan crippled aft being substituted successful nan first half of Wednesday's triumph against Brentford.

