I Was a Professional Baker—This Is My Favorite Bench Scraper

When I was moving astatine a ample accumulation bakery, location was 1 bench scraper that was treasured supra each different devices successful nan kitchen. Known only arsenic nan “good chair scraper,” it had a displacement schedule arsenic rigorous arsenic immoderate employee: it spent nan early hours of nan greeting dividing English muffins, past it sewage passed disconnected to nan prep baker who utilized it to cube lb aft lb of food for scones and biscuits. Then, nan croissant baker held onto it for a fewer hours, neatly trimming their batons into perfectly laminated rectangles. Next, it returned to nan breadstuff bakers, who spent hours pinch it, dividing immense masses of mixed into loaves, baguettes, rolls, and bagels; it besides scraped nan woody array cleanable betwixt each variety. Then backmost complete to prep, wherever it neatly chopped perfectly triangular scones, and yet complete to nan breadstuff baker, who would usage it to mildly assistance partially-proofed portions of baguette mixed disconnected of woody boards to beryllium shaped. Despite having astatine slightest 8 different scrapers astatine our disposal, nan full squad ever knew astir nan whereabouts of this one.

The “good chair scraper,” it turns out, is officially known arsenic nan Mundial W5697 Dough Cutter/Scraper. Despite its vaulted position successful nan bakery, nary 1 knew wherever our favourite scraper came from aliases moreover who made it until it fell into nan mixer and perished. The leaf survived nan tragic mishap (please stock a infinitesimal of soundlessness for nan breadstuff mixed we mislaid alongside nan shards of handle), and it was past we yet noticed that our favourite instrumentality had a marque name: Mundial. The bakery instantly ordered several, and nan regular chair scraper journey/power struggle came to an end. I yet moved connected from that bakery and bought 1 for myself. I’ve besides fixed them arsenic gifts to chap bakers and moreover included 1 successful a still-life drafting I made for an creation class.

So why did this 1 instrumentality get specified preference? What made it nan best? Why did I tie it arsenic portion of a still life? I’ll show you why.



The Mundial Bench Scraper is Sharp

Bench scrapers are elemental tools, truthful achieving excellence successful conscionable 2 cardinal areas led nan Mundial to beryllium a cosmopolitan favorite. The astir important value this scraper has going for it is its sharp, slender blade. Mind you, it’s not crisp capable to injure you (nor will it require attraction from a whetstone), but crisp capable to glide easy done acold blocks of food aliases sticky piles of sourdough. In accumulation baking, a look whitethorn require section into dozens aliases hundreds of pieces (and it’s conscionable 1 of galore recipes you’re making successful a day), truthful making that task a small easier tin lighten your load considerably. The leaf is besides overmuch sturdier than a knife’s, allowing you to chop up mixed correct connected your scale’s metal apical aliases scrape on your activity surface—activities that you would (hopefully) ne'er deliberation to do pinch your freshly-sharpened santoku.

The 2 tasks that I deliberation having a crisp chair scraper is astir basal for are:

Dividing mixed pinch aggregate textures - if you want to glide done sticky scone mixed without getting your leaf caught connected reliable dried fruit, you will beryllium very thankful for this tool.

Lifting delicate doughs - if you cook delicate, bedewed doughs specified arsenic sourdoughs and baguettes, you cognize nan symptom of getting them stuck to nan chair and watching them deflate arsenic you activity to get them off. The crisp leaf and nimble grip of nan Mundial tin deftly dislodge your mixed from your activity surface.

The Handle’s Unique Shape Makes it Easy to Maneuver

The grip style is nan different point that this scraper gets right. Our victor for champion chair scraper, from OXO, has a likewise crisp blade, but a bulkier (IMO) handle. The Mundial’s grip dips somewhat astatine nan top, centering your manus connected nan leaf without excess worldly successful nan way. The thinner floor plan of nan Mundial’s grip is advantageous erstwhile sliding it nether larger masses of mixed and besides erstwhile utilizing it to chop aliases disagreement taller items; nan grip doesn’t encroach connected nan tallness of nan blade.

The Takeaway

While a chair scraper mightiness not get each nan attraction that different room gadgets and devices do (hello, chef’s knife), it’s a genuinely useful instrumentality that tin scrape, trim and maneuver ingredients. It’s crisp but not astir arsenic vulnerable aliases delicate arsenic nan leaf of a knife, and awesome for moving worldly while being overmuch much precise than different scraping devices specified arsenic spatulas and vessel scrapers. The Mundial chair scraper excels successful each of these areas, and will ever beryllium nan 1 I scope for.

FAQs

What is simply a chair scraper bully for?

A chair scraper is well-suited to galore room tasks that impact cutting/chopping/dividing, lifting, and moving— nan much of these you’re doing astatine once, nan much you’ll emotion your chair scraper. For example, erstwhile you’re making biscuits, you’ll usage your scraper to cube nan acold butter, fold and scrape nan mixed onto itself, style biscuit mixed into squares, and transportation nan biscuits onto a pan. If you cook infrequently, you could usage a operation of different devices to complete these tasks, but erstwhile you get comfortable pinch a chair scraper successful your hand, you’ll ne'er want to cook without one. It’s besides awesome for moving chopped vegetables to a vessel aliases cookware and cleaning debris disconnected a cutting committee aliases antagonistic betwixt tasks.

What’s nan quality betwixt a chair scraper and a vessel scraper?

A chair scraper features a metallic leaf pinch a integrative aliases woody handle. It is stiff and crisp capable to trim done mixed aliases scrape debris disconnected of a countertop. Because of their rectangular shape, chair scrapers are astir useful connected level surfaces. Conversely, a bowl scraper is simply a elastic portion of integrative pinch a curved separator that is useful for removing materials from bowls and scraping them clean. Because of their flexibility, vessel scrapers tin conform to fresh galore shapes of information containers. Both chair scrapers and vessel scrapers fresh comfortably successful your hand, and tin beryllium useful for expanding nan aboveground area of your manus erstwhile lifting and transferring different materials.

What are different names for chair scrapers?

Bench knives, mixed knives, mixed scrapers, and mixed cutters each mention to nan aforesaid item. “Bench knife” is nan different sanction that I’ve heard nan astir successful my cooking and baking career.