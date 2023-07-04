I was already excited about this Hello Kitty Animal Crossing game, then I saw Gudetama using bacon as a beach towel

Hello Kitty Island Adventure is an upcoming Animal Crossing-like afloat of each my favourite Sanrio characters - 1 of which I'm particularly excited to meet.

For those not familiar, Sanrio is nan marque responsible for bringing Hello Kitty to life, arsenic good arsenic each her acquainted friends including Aggretusko, My Melody, Kerropi, and more. In Hello Kitty Island Adventure, players are fixed nan chance to unrecorded their land getaway dreams each complete again arsenic they creation their ain playable characteristic and unrecorded a serene life amongst Kitty and her friends.

As a instrumentality of some Hello Kitty and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, I americium nan premier assemblage for Hello Kitty Island Adventure - truthful it's safe to opportunity that I was already excited for this game. But then, nan tweet featured beneath alerted maine to nan truth I'll really beryllium gathering my favourite Sanrio characteristic of each clip successful nan game, Gudetama nan lazy egg.

gudetama astatine nan beach. that is all. pic.twitter.com/ZbTArdvdmIJune 30, 2023 See more

As his sanction suggests, Gudetama is simply a very lazy ovum who would emotion thing much than to conscionable dishonesty connected a formation each time until he fried, truthful seeing him sitting connected nan formation feels truthful perfect. The small feline is besides appropriately dressed for a travel to nan formation pinch his sunglasses and bacon formation towel. I already can't header pinch really tiny this crippled is, and I'm not nan only one.

Shortly aft Hello Kitty Island Adventure's uncover past week, fans began sharing their excitement for nan Apple Arcade exclusive title's merchandise later this month, arsenic good arsenic pointing retired that it (coincidentally?) has nan aforesaid sanction arsenic nan crippled Butters said he played successful an section of South Park that aired 17 years ago.

HELLO KITTY ISLAND ADVENTURE LOOKS SO CUTE IM DEAD pic.twitter.com/jmpVR3IHwIJune 28, 2023 See more

hello kitty land escapade is successful nan fascinating position of being everlastingly tied to nan southbound parkland world of warcraft section which made up this sanction arsenic a fictional crippled successful 2006 https://t.co/fyijlPiEdQJune 27, 2023 See more

If you want to get amended acquainted pinch immoderate of nan characters you'll beryllium gathering successful Hello Kitty Island Adventure up of time, you could ever cheque retired Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure and Aggretsuko - 2 charming Netflix animated bid based connected nan Sanrio characters.

While we hold to play Hello Kitty Island Adventure, return a look astatine our database of games for illustration Animal Crossing to play successful nan meantime.