I was diagnosed with MS at 24 - here's the warning signs

A New Jersey female says her early signs of multiple sclerosis (MS) were initially written disconnected by doctors — and is hoping her communicative tin thief others drawback nan devastating illness earlier.

Angelina Cubero, 27, from Jersey City, was diagnosed pinch nan illness 3 years agone astatine property 24 - but it was a agelong road. Like galore MS sufferers, it took months of uncertainty, trips to emergency rooms, and being passed betwixt doctors earlier she was fixed closure.

Her symptoms of encephalon fog, predominant migraines, and changeless symptom and numbness successful nan legs were written disconnected arsenic worry for years. Now, she wants others who mightiness beryllium experiencing them to get checked for MS.

The autoimmune illness sees nan immune strategy mistakenly onslaught nan encephalon and spine's protective coating — slow shutting down nan body's connection systems.

'I would spell to nan doctor, I would spell to nan ER, I would spell to urgent cares, I would spell to my superior doctor, I'd spell to a specialist, different specialist, and I wasn't really getting immoderate answers,' Ms Cubero told Good Morning America.

Angelina Cubero (pictured) 27, was diagnosed pinch MS astatine property 24 aft an MRI recovered lesions and different harm connected her encephalon and spine

Ms Cubero said she had antecedently told doctors she suffered from encephalon fog, limb numbing and tingling and migraines but had her symptoms written disconnected by doctors

'They would say, "You look fine. You don't look sick. All your tests seemed normal to me" ... The only logic they told maine was anxiety.'

Finally, an MRI scan she received successful 2020 detected aggregate lesions and plaque successful her encephalon — signaling that she was suffering from MS.

She said she had ne'er heard of nan illness earlier she recovered retired she was suffering from it.

'I had to do my ain investigation to fig retired what is MS, and that was scary,' she said.

An estimated 1million Americans are suffering from MS, according to the National MS Society. The illness is besides responsible for astir 20,000 yearly deaths successful nan US.

It develops erstwhile nan immune strategy originates to onslaught nan body's myelin — which is simply a protective coating astir cardinal parts of nan cardinal tense system, specified arsenic nan encephalon and spine.

Over time, nan tense strategy originates to break down. This causes a personification to slow suffer centrifugal usability passim their body.

Many patients will go partially aliases afloat paralyzed aft battling nan illness complete nan people of galore years.

Other symptoms included seizures, imagination issues including blindness, intelligence wellness issues and cognitive decline.

While it whitethorn look young, symptoms will usually statesman betwixt a person's 20s and 40s. It could return clip earlier doctors diagnose it.

While Ms Cubero's symptoms were written disconnected by doctors initially, each tin service arsenic early signals that a personification will soon suffer nan devastating condition.

But, each of these symptoms are besides caused by a multitude of different factors and doctors would pass against assuming nan worst for communal ailments.

Here are nan 3 informing signs, according to Ms Cubero:

MS is an autoimmune illness that occurs erstwhile nan body's built-in protection from extracurricular invaders originates to onslaught nan myelin, coating connected nan brain, spine and nerves that protects it from being damaged

Brain fog

Defined by abrupt bouts of confusion, forgetfulness, problem concentrating and a deficiency of intelligence sharpness, encephalon fog is simply a communal denotation of MS.

Nicknamed 'cog fog' by MS sufferers, nan denotation tin time off group losing hours of their clip trying to complete elemental tasks.

They whitethorn besides person problem remembering elemental specifications astir things they conscionable did, for illustration what they ate for lunch.

It occurs because of harm to nan myelin, leaving nan encephalon and different parts of nan tense strategy vulnerable.

Over time, infections, wounded and illness will harm nan brain.

As it suffers damage, lesions — aliases wounds — will commencement appearing connected nan brain. Detection of this harm connected an MRI scan is usually nan first awesome to a expert that personification is suffering MS.

Leg numbness and tingling

Tingling and different sensations successful nan legs are among nan astir well-known early symptoms of MS.

As nan myelin that surrounds nan body's nerves slow originates to deteriorate, a person's nerves go damaged.

These nerves are responsible for relaying accusation from nan encephalon to nan remainder of nan body.

When damaged, they whitethorn neglect to nonstop accusation properly. This leads to a tingling aliases numbing sensations — which hap erstwhile a nervus is irritated aliases sends other signals.

While these tin hap connected juncture for immoderate people, specified arsenic aft sitting connected their limb for a agelong play of time, doctors pass that personification who often experiences nan sensations activity retired aesculapian attention.

Migraines

Frequent migraines are a imaginable denotation of MS. While much than one-in-ten American suffer from nan headaches, WebMD warns that MS sufferers are doubly arsenic apt to acquisition it than their peers.

Doctors person not pinpointed why group who suffer from MS acquisition these headaches. Previous studies person grounded to found a nexus betwixt migraines and MS.

But, immoderate estimate nan illness impacts really nan assemblage regulates hormones.

When nan illness 'flares up' — what doctors telephone it erstwhile caller symptoms of nan illness statesman to look aliases aged ones worsen — migraines are much communal too.