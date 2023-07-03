Doctors show america to effort and get 10,000 steps a day, but almost nary 1 uses a pedometer to check. Instead, we trust connected our fittingness smartwatches to show america erstwhile we've deed our goal. But should you spot your watch's measurement antagonistic accuracy?

I decided to trial this for myself. I strapped connected six smartwatches astatine erstwhile — an Apple Watch Series 6, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Garmin Forerunner 265, COROS APEX 2 Pro, Fitbit Sense, and Amazfit T-Rex Ultra — and walked laps astir my vicinity while counting each azygous measurement successful my caput (and ohio boy, was it tedious).

Once I deed 5,000 steps, I compared nan real-world number against what each watch said. Then I ran an further 1,000 steps, checking to spot if it was immoderate much aliases little meticulous if I was moving astatine a faster gait pinch longer strides.

So, are smartwatches meticulous for measurement counting? It depends connected which marque you own.

Sunday Runday (Image credit: Android Central) In his new play column, Android Central Fitness Editor Michael Hicks talks astir nan world of wearables, apps, and wide fittingness tech related to moving and health.

I specifically subtracted immoderate "steps" taken earlier nan trial started. This made nan starting conditions equal, but besides erased nan astir communal origin of step-counter inaccuracy: watches' accelerometers and/or gyroscopes measuring "steps" from you conscionable moving your arms astir arsenic portion of regular life.

That aside, present were my smartwatch measurement antagonistic trial results aft stepping 5,000 steps and moving 1,000 steps:

Amazfit T-Rex Ultra: 5,046 walking, 984 running

5,046 walking, 984 running Apple Watch: 4,940 walking, 1,050 running

4,940 walking, 1,050 running COROS APEX 2 Pro: 5,070 walking, 989 running

5,070 walking, 989 running Fitbit Sense: 4,714 walking, 994 running

4,714 walking, 994 running Garmin Forerunner 265: 5,014 walking, 999 running

5,014 walking, 999 running Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro: 5,074 walking, 1,039 running

Ignoring nan Fitbit Sense's amazingly inaccurate stepping results for a moment, you tin spot that astir of these watches autumn wrong a ±100-step scope of nan existent consequence — aliases double that for 10,000 steps. So if you spell retired for a locomotion and deed 10K, you tin mostly presume you're not too acold disconnected nan mark.

The moving results only look much meticulous astatine first glance; quintuple nan difference, and you tin spot how, successful particular, nan Apple Watch Series 6 and Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro struggle to accurately count moving strides, compared to walking. Dedicated moving watches do better, including Fitbit (despite its early step-counting struggles).

Ranking them for closest accuracy, nan Garmin Forerunner 265 is nan clear winner, conscionable 15 steps disconnected successful full and only 1 disconnected for moving tracking. Amazfit's flagship watch (62 steps off) and nan COROS APEX 2 Pro (81) return 2nd and 3rd place, some predictably doing good for moving data. Apple (110), Samsung (113), and Fitbit (292) return up nan last 3 spots.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

[Before anyone gets up successful arms, I'm alert nan mathematics says Apple was only 10 steps disconnected 6,000 because it was 60 short for stepping and 50 agelong for running, nan 2 inaccuracies canceling each different out. That's not really I chose to measurement accuracy, because personification either only stepping aliases only moving wouldn't get a super-accurate result.]

As a last point, I besides kept an Android telephone (the Samsung Galaxy S22+) successful my pouch during my walk/run, arsenic a baseline to comparison and spot if you don't moreover need a smartwatch for measurement counting. The results? 5069 and 998. That past consequence decidedly amazed me, arsenic it did acold amended than Samsung's ain top-tier watch. Generally speaking, it's beautiful accurate, astir connected par pinch Amazfit and COROS; you conscionable don't get each of nan different health-tracking benefits that a smartwatch offers.

Analyzing my wholly unscientific smartwatch step-counting test

These watches' measurement counts were almost precisely nan same, but Garmin's was still somewhat much meticulous than COROS'. (Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

I had nary thought really tedious it would beryllium to find a bunch of dormant watches sitting successful my closet, find each nan proprietary charging cables, recharge and update them 1 by one, sync them to my Android telephone aliases iPhone, and past compression 3 watches onto each wrist. In theory, a watch being somewhat higher connected my limb could person affected nan results a bit, truthful I did my champion to mitigate that and kept them adjacent together.

Then I walked successful 93º upwind while each of my neighbors gave maine very judgy and confused stares (aka "Why nan heck is this weirdo wearing six watches? Is he nan Clock King?"), trying to support count successful my caput while keeping a accordant stepping pace.

So, yeah, I thought astir doing nan trial again, perchance pinch different watches from nan aforesaid brands, aliases conscionable to spot if nan winners and losers were consistent. But nary measurement americium I doing it again, sorry friends! You tin effort nan research astatine location yourself to spot what results you get, if you want.

I don't ain (or couldn't fit) each smartwatch brand; I missed a batch of Wear OS watches for illustration Pixel Watch, TicWatch, and Fossil Gen 6, arsenic good arsenic different moving brands for illustration Polar.

Moreover, I don't person nan latest versions of definite brands' flagship watches for illustration nan Fitbit Sense 2 aliases Apple Watch Series 8. But to beryllium fair, you almost ne'er perceive thing astir a watch's accelerometer being X% much meticulous than nan past procreation successful trading materials. It's not clear really galore brands are really improving them from twelvemonth to year, now that they've deed a definite baseline of accuracy.

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

The constituent is, this is hardly a technological test, and you mightiness person very different results depending connected your height, stepping stride, cadence, and different factors. Plus, for illustration I said before, mundane mendacious positives for steps are a existent problem.

Even though nan Garmin Forerunner 265 won nan conflict for measurement accuracy, I person noticed my measurement count climbing erstwhile doing thing but sitting astatine my desk. Something arsenic elemental arsenic stretching aliases pointing astatine thing tin trigger it. And erstwhile stepping without a earthy limb motion, specified arsenic erstwhile I'm holding a telephone successful my hand, nan deficiency of back-and-forth activity tin befuddle nan accelerometer.

The constituent is, if you do want to locomotion 10,000 steps a day, aliases immoderate measurement count your watch's wellness algorithm recommends, you whitethorn want to return mendacious steps into relationship and locomotion a mates 100 other steps, conscionable to beryllium safe. Though successful Fitbit's case, you tin presume you're already good above 10K erstwhile you deed it.

My individual measurement count mean complete nan past six months is, ironically, 6,000 steps (give aliases return a 100 steps, I suppose). My extremity is to effort and support raising that number by nan clip I deed 2024, arsenic I strive to amended my VO2 Max and different metrics.

So I'm happy that my regular Garmin watch, nan Forerunner 265, is beautiful darn meticulous connected measurement counting, moreover if they still person room for improvement. Add to that nan truth that it's also among nan astir meticulous erstwhile it comes to GPS tracking, and it's nary fluke that it sits connected nan apical of our best moving watches list.

But for group pinch modular manner watches for illustration nan Apple Watch aliases Galaxy Watch, 200 steps disconnected nan people aft 10,000 full isn't truthful unspeakable that you should deliberation earnestly astir switching brands. It's conscionable thing to beryllium alert of!

Why meticulous measurement counting matters

(Image credit: Michael Hicks / Android Central)

According to a study by nan Journal of American Medical Association, stepping 10,000 steps a time leads to reduced consequence for cardiovascular disease, cancer, aliases mortality successful wide for older patients. The NIH recovered that for precocious humor unit patients, 3 months of regular stepping reduces your mean systolic people by astir 10 points.

Consistent stepping tin amended cognitive usability and memory, according to an Alzheimer's diary study, arsenic good arsenic your mood. Your muscles are strengthened, combatting earthy musculus weakness and shakiness from aging. It not only makes contracting Type 2 glucosuria little apt but besides helps stabilize your humor sweetener if you person diabetes.

Plus, of course, there's nan evident use that stepping astir 5 miles will pain hundreds of calories — likely location betwixt 300 and 600, depending connected your weight and pace.

All of this helps explicate why truthful galore of nan best fittingness smartwatches incorporated measurement counting into their watch faces and wellness snapshots. It's nan 1 metric that gives wellness benefits crossed nan board, particularly for middle-aged-and-older users facing superior ailments.