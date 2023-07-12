Sign up for a afloat digest of each nan champion opinions of nan week successful our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free play Voices newsletter

Ice Age sabre-tooth cats and dire wolves suffered from diseased joints – akin to pet cats and dogs today, researchers person found.

Osteochondrosis is simply a developmental bony illness known to impact nan joints of vertebrates, including humans and various domesticated species.

However, it is not good documented successful chaotic species, and published cases are rather rare.

In nan caller study, researchers identified signs of nan illness successful fossil limb and limb bones of Ice Age sabre-tooth cats (Smilodon fatalis) and dire wolves (Aenocyon dirus) from astir 55,000 to 12,000 years ago.

The researchers said: “This study adds to nan increasing lit connected Smilodon and dire wolf paleopathology, made imaginable by nan unparalleled ample sample sizes astatine nan La Brea Tar Pits & Museum.

“This collaboration betwixt palaeontologists and veterinarians confirms that these animals, though they were ample predators that lived done reliable times and are now extinct, shared communal ailments pinch nan cats and dogs successful our very homes today.”

Researchers examined much than 1,000 limb bones of sabre-tooth cats, and much than 500 of dire wolves from nan Late Pleistocene La Brea Tar Pits.

They recovered mini defects successful galore bones accordant pinch a circumstantial manifestation of bony illness called osteochondrosis dissecans (OCD).

According to nan findings, these defects were chiefly seen successful enarthrosis and knee joints, pinch an incidence arsenic precocious arsenic 7% of nan examined bones, importantly higher than that observed successful modern species.

Because nan study, published successful Plos One, is constricted to isolated bones from a azygous fossil locality, further study connected different fossil sites mightiness uncover patterns successful nan prevalence of this disease, including whether these associated problems would person hindered nan hunting abilities of these predators.