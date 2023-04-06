The International Court of Justice connected Thursday allowed a long-running separator conflict betwixt Venezuela and Guyana for jurisdiction.

The 2 countries person remained entangled successful a dispute complete an lipid and gas-rich region known arsenic Essequibo. The Hague-based tribunal tin now adjudicate connected nan 19th-century separator conflict which has seen galore escalations since lipid was discovered successful nan region.

The court's ruling

In 2018, Guyana had pleaded pinch nan ICJ to corroborate that nan separator was drawn successful an 1899 arbitration betwixt Venezuela and nan then-colony of British Guiana.

However, successful an effort to stall nan case, Venezuela had based on that Britain should beryllium progressive since it was nan assemblage powerfulness astatine nan clip of arbitration.

Rejecting Venezuela's statement nan tribunal said it has jurisdiction complete nan matter. "The court... rejects nan preliminary objection raised by nan Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela" by 14 judges to one, ICJ main judge Joan Donoghue said.

Welcoming nan court's determination Guyanese President Irfaan Ali said, "Guyana remains assured that nan tribunal will corroborate its longstanding world bound pinch Venezuela."

Despite nan caller ruling, it could take years for a last verdict successful nan case.

What is nan logic down nan dispute

In 2015, US lipid elephantine ExxonMobil discovered crude oil disconnected Guyana's coast, which until past had nary history of lipid production. However, pinch nan find of lipid successful nan Essequibo region, it now has nan imaginable to go 1 of nan apical lipid producers successful Latin America.

A consortium of lipid companies produces lipid successful Guyana's offshore Stabroek block, portion of which is located successful waters claimed by Venezuela.

Guyana has upheld nan validity of borders and maintains they were laid successful 1899 by an arbitration tribunal determination successful Paris involving Venezuela, Britain and then-British Guiana but Caracas has rejected nan claim.

