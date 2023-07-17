IDBI Bank introduces special fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Tenure, interest rate, other details here

22 hours ago
IDBI Bank introduces typical fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Tenure, liking rate, different specifications present

1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha

IDBI Bank introduces typical fixed deposit strategy pinch liking rates of 7.10% for wide nationalist and 7.60% for elder citizens for 375 days. Valid until August 15, 2023.

A man rides his bicycle past nan IDBI Bank office successful Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni (REUTERS)Premium A man rides his bicycle past nan IDBI Bank office successful Mumbai, India, April 18, 2023. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni (REUTERS)

IDBI Bank has introduced a typical fixed deposit (FD) strategy for a constricted play only.  The caller strategy of 375 days is effective from July 14, 2023. On a typical maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an liking complaint of 7.10% for nan wide nationalist and 7.60% for elder citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, nan lender mentioned connected its website.

IDBI Bank has introduced a typical bucket of “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 375 days" offering a highest complaint of 7.60% p.a. valid till August 15, 2023. Besides this, nan existing “Amrit Mahotsav FD for 444 days" nether nan callable action offers a highest complaint of 7.65% p.a. and nether nan non-callable action offers a highest complaint of 7.75% p.a.

IDBI Special Non-callable action FD strategy for 444 Days (w.e.f. July 14, 2023)

The liking complaint building of typical constricted play offers non-callable variants successful 444 days:

Special Bucket General/NRE/NRO Senior Citizens

444 Days 7.25% wide citizens 

444 Days 7.75% elder citizens

Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days (valid up to August 15, 2023)

On nan different hand, IDBI Bank launched nan "Amrit Mahotsav FD" strategy of 444 days connected 13 February. 

IDBI Bank latest FD Rates

IDBI Bank offers an liking complaint ranging from 3% to 6.5% connected FDs maturing successful 7 days to 5 years. These rates are effective from July 14, 2023.

07-30 days 3.00%

31-45 days 3.25%

46- 90 days 4.00%

91-6 months 4.50%

6 months 1 time to < 1 twelvemonth 5.75%

1 Year to 2 Years (except 375 Days and 444 Days) 6.80%

> 2 Years to 5years 6.50%

> 5 years to 10 years 6.25%

>10 years to 20 years$ 4.80%

5 years 6.50%

IDBI Bank FD Rates for elder citizens

IDBI Bank offers an liking complaint ranging from 3.5% to 7% to elder citizens connected FDs maturing successful 7 days to 5 years to aged people.

