IDBI Bank introduces typical fixed deposit (FD) scheme. Tenure, liking rate, different specifications present
1 min read 17 Jul 2023, 02:42 PM IST Sangeeta Ojha
IDBI Bank introduces typical fixed deposit strategy pinch liking rates of 7.10% for wide nationalist and 7.60% for elder citizens for 375 days. Valid until August 15, 2023.
IDBI Bank has introduced a typical fixed deposit (FD) strategy for a constricted play only. The caller strategy of 375 days is effective from July 14, 2023. On a typical maturity bucket of 375 days, IDBI Bank offers an liking complaint of 7.10% for nan wide nationalist and 7.60% for elder citizens. IDBI's Amrit Mahotsav FD" for 375 Days and 444 Days is valid up to August 15, 2023, nan lender mentioned connected its website.
