IDFC to merge with IDFC FIRST Bank

The Board of Directors of IDFC and IDFC Financial Holding approved merger betwixt some nan entities and announced a stock speech ratio of 155 shares of IDFC FIRST Bank for each 100 shares held successful IDFC.

The stock switch ratio will create a premium of astir 20 per cent connected nan closing marketplace value of nan shares of IDFC. The merger of IDFC pinch IDFC FIRST Bank will create worth for shareholders. The Board of Directors of some nan companies approved composite Scheme of Amalgamation successful its committee gathering connected July 3.

Anil Singhvi, Chairman, IDFC said arsenic IDFC looks to reason nan past shape of its firm restructuring, nan merger pinch IDFC First Bank will thief create a financial services powerhouse enabling seamless transportation of services to customers. It will augment operational ratio for nan merged entity and create synergies for shareholders.

IDFC was granted in-principle support by nan Reserve Bank of India to group up a slope successful April 2014, starring to nan creation of IDFC Bank and IDFC Financial Holding Company. All nan regulated businesses were transferred to nan IDFC FHCL arsenic per applicable rule pursuing nan approval.

Strengthening business

IDFC Bank strengthened its business pursuing nan merger pinch nan Capital First successful December 2018 and was subsequently renamed IDFC FIRST Bank. As a promoter, IDFC was required to clasp a minimum of 40 per cent equity successful nan Bank for 5 years till September 30, 2020.

After getting successful rule support to merge IDFC and IDFC FHCL pinch nan Bank successful December 2021, nan Board of IDFC sold AMC business to Bandhan Group. IDFC has created immense worth for its shareholders and nan marketplace capitalisation has gone up from ₹8,000 crore to ₹17,000 crore.