If a leader is wrong, they protect them at all costs: Holomisa backs Mbeki's criticism of ANC

5 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. If a leader is wrong, they protect them at all costs: Holomisa backs Mbeki's criticism of ANC

Bantu Holomisa has criticised ANC MPs, describing them arsenic “yo-yos” utilized to protect members erstwhile they prevented National Assembly investigations into nan Phala Phala matter and Eskom “corruption”.

Holomisa was speaking to TimesLIVE aft a controversial missive from Thabo Mbeki to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. In it, nan erstwhile president voiced his interest astir nan party’s parliamentary caucus blocking investigations into nan burglary astatine President Cyril Ramaphosa's workplace and “malfeasance” astatine nan powerfulness utility.

Mbeki said MPs voting against a multiparty committee was not successful nan liking of transparency and left room for suspicion.

Holomisa said his missive would not alteration anything.

“What nan ANC caucus is doing is what it has done since nan [Jacob] Zuma years. It has created nan incorrect precedent, wherever if its leader is wrong, they protect them astatine each costs. They tin conscionable beryllium toyed for illustration yo-yos.”   

WHAT DID MBEKI SAY IN HIS LETTER?

In his 17-page letter, Mbeki

wrote:

“On 23 March 2023, we voted against nan assignment of a parliament multiparty advertisement hoc committee (PMPAC) to analyse various matters astatine Eskom, including nan reported corruption, sabotage and beingness of criminal cartels wrong nan company.   

“It was very incorrect that we took a determination to veto nan initiation of a parliamentary process specifically focused connected investigating nan criminal activities astatine Eskom, which would person signified nan opening of nan process to unmask nan counterrevolution which whitethorn beryllium responsible for galore problems astatine Eskom, accordant pinch what it tried to do astatine Sars.”   

On nan Phala Phala saga he wrote:

“I would presume that arsenic ANC members we would presume that our president would not do and has not done thing impeachable. The puzzle is why past did we extremity an MPC (multiparty committee) being formed if we were convinced it would found that our president has not done thing impeachable.

“Or are we saying that we fishy aliases cognize that he has done thing impeachable and truthful decided that we must protect our president astatine each costs by ensuring that nary MPC is formed?”

WILL IT DENT THE ANC'S PROSPECTS IN THE 2023 ELECTIONS?

Political expert Prof Tinyiko Maluleke said nan Phala Phala study remained a thorny rumor for Ramaphosa.

“Phala Phala, Eskom and each these kinds of issues will decidedly characteristic successful nan minds of voters successful 2024, but I do not deliberation Mbeki’s missive itself will impact nan measurement group vote.

“I deliberation Phala Phala mightiness go a morganatic interest for voters, but overmuch much than that, it will go a limb for guidance parties.

“However, I person besides seen guidance parties neglect to make summation retired of nan ANC’s mistakes before. Whether they will make summation this clip astir we will person to hold and see.” 

Here is really immoderate reacted connected societal media: 

More
Source Timeslive

Related Article

News24.com | ANC expels 8 Mangaung councillors, 3 others show remorse and let off with warning

News24.com | ANC expels 8 Mangaung councillors, 3 others show remorse and let off with warning

46 minutes ago
News24.com | DA moves to suspend Malusi Booi after police raid

News24.com | DA moves to suspend Malusi Booi after police raid

46 minutes ago
News24.com | PREVIEW | 17 South Africans to set IPL alight ... and SA TV screens after SuperSport about-turn

News24.com | PREVIEW | 17 South Africans to set IPL alight ... and SA TV screens after SuperSport about-turn

46 minutes ago
News24.com | Hyundai backtracks, apologises for refusing liability after customer's car stolen from dealership

News24.com | Hyundai backtracks, apologises for refusing liability after customer's car stolen from dealership

46 minutes ago
News24.com | Brace for 'significant tradeoffs', Treasury warns as final public wage deal signed

News24.com | Brace for 'significant tradeoffs', Treasury warns as final public wage deal signed

46 minutes ago
News24.com | Bavuma and bowlers spearhead clever and clinical Proteas' big victory over Dutch in Benoni

News24.com | Bavuma and bowlers spearhead clever and clinical Proteas' big victory over Dutch in Benoni

46 minutes ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

20 hours ago
Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

Ghanaian attacker Yakubu Nassam Ibrahim named in Hong Kong Premier League Team of the Month

21 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

13 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

19 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.