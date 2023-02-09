If a leader is wrong, they protect them at all costs: Holomisa backs Mbeki's criticism of ANC

Bantu Holomisa has criticised ANC MPs, describing them arsenic “yo-yos” utilized to protect members erstwhile they prevented National Assembly investigations into nan Phala Phala matter and Eskom “corruption”.

Holomisa was speaking to TimesLIVE aft a controversial missive from Thabo Mbeki to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. In it, nan erstwhile president voiced his interest astir nan party’s parliamentary caucus blocking investigations into nan burglary astatine President Cyril Ramaphosa's workplace and “malfeasance” astatine nan powerfulness utility.

Mbeki said MPs voting against a multiparty committee was not successful nan liking of transparency and left room for suspicion.

Holomisa said his missive would not alteration anything.

“What nan ANC caucus is doing is what it has done since nan [Jacob] Zuma years. It has created nan incorrect precedent, wherever if its leader is wrong, they protect them astatine each costs. They tin conscionable beryllium toyed for illustration yo-yos.”