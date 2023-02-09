If a leader is wrong, they protect them at all costs: Holomisa backs Mbeki's criticism of ANC

Bantu Holomisa has criticised ANC MPs, describing them arsenic “yo-yos” utilized to protect members erstwhile they prevented National Assembly investigations into nan Phala Phala matter and Eskom “corruption”.
Holomisa was speaking to TimesLIVE aft a controversial missive from Thabo Mbeki to Deputy President Paul Mashatile. In it, nan erstwhile president voiced his interest astir nan party’s parliamentary caucus blocking investigations into nan burglary astatine President Cyril Ramaphosa's workplace and “malfeasance” astatine nan powerfulness utility.
Mbeki said MPs voting against a multiparty committee was not successful nan liking of transparency and left room for suspicion.
Holomisa said his missive would not alteration anything.
“What nan ANC caucus is doing is what it has done since nan [Jacob] Zuma years. It has created nan incorrect precedent, wherever if its leader is wrong, they protect them astatine each costs. They tin conscionable beryllium toyed for illustration yo-yos.”
WHAT DID MBEKI SAY IN HIS LETTER? In his 17-page letter, Mbeki
In his 17-page letter, Mbekiwrote:
“On 23 March 2023, we voted against nan assignment of a parliament multiparty advertisement hoc committee (PMPAC) to analyse various matters astatine Eskom, including nan reported corruption, sabotage and beingness of criminal cartels wrong nan company.
“It was very incorrect that we took a determination to veto nan initiation of a parliamentary process specifically focused connected investigating nan criminal activities astatine Eskom, which would person signified nan opening of nan process to unmask nan counterrevolution which whitethorn beryllium responsible for galore problems astatine Eskom, accordant pinch what it tried to do astatine Sars.”
On nan Phala Phala saga he wrote:
“I would presume that arsenic ANC members we would presume that our president would not do and has not done thing impeachable. The puzzle is why past did we extremity an MPC (multiparty committee) being formed if we were convinced it would found that our president has not done thing impeachable.
“Or are we saying that we fishy aliases cognize that he has done thing impeachable and truthful decided that we must protect our president astatine each costs by ensuring that nary MPC is formed?”
WILL IT DENT THE ANC'S PROSPECTS IN THE 2023 ELECTIONS?
Political expert Prof Tinyiko Maluleke said nan Phala Phala study remained a thorny rumor for Ramaphosa.
“Phala Phala, Eskom and each these kinds of issues will decidedly characteristic successful nan minds of voters successful 2024, but I do not deliberation Mbeki’s missive itself will impact nan measurement group vote.
“I deliberation Phala Phala mightiness go a morganatic interest for voters, but overmuch much than that, it will go a limb for guidance parties.
“However, I person besides seen guidance parties neglect to make summation retired of nan ANC’s mistakes before. Whether they will make summation this clip astir we will person to hold and see.”
Here is really immoderate reacted connected societal media: