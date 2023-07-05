If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against government — Mbalula

“Honestly, it's a benignant of point that makes group to march and return down a authorities — it angers you. I saw a batch of group connected societal media frowning upon that. It’s nan benignant of point that tin get group into nan street,” said Mbalula.

“So it must ne'er beryllium taken lightly, what those cops did — that's why we request to get to nan bottommost of that and we've sewage checks and balances to do so. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate [Ipid] must analyse them.

“That's why we say, arsenic nan ANC, if they are successful nan wrong, location must beryllium consequences — but arsenic an contiguous action they must beryllium suspended truthful they do not interfere pinch evidence.”

Mbalula said nan action of nan constabulary assigned to protect Mashatile was cowardly and “runs against nan atom of what SAPS must guidelines for, which is to protect each members of society”.

“We impulse nan minister, and everyone involved, to let Ipid to analyse this matter arsenic a matter of urgency,” said Mbalula.