If unchecked, brutal action of VIP protectors could lead to revolt against government — Mbalula

“Honestly, it's a benignant of point that makes group to march and return down a authorities — it angers you. I saw a batch of group connected societal media frowning upon that. It’s nan benignant of point that tin get group into nan street,” said Mbalula.
“So it must ne'er beryllium taken lightly, what those cops did — that's why we request to get to nan bottommost of that and we've sewage checks and balances to do so. The Independent Police Investigative Directorate [Ipid] must analyse them.
“That's why we say, arsenic nan ANC, if they are successful nan wrong, location must beryllium consequences — but arsenic an contiguous action they must beryllium suspended truthful they do not interfere pinch evidence.”
Mbalula said nan action of nan constabulary assigned to protect Mashatile was cowardly and “runs against nan atom of what SAPS must guidelines for, which is to protect each members of society”.
“We impulse nan minister, and everyone involved, to let Ipid to analyse this matter arsenic a matter of urgency,” said Mbalula.
Attempts to pin nan incident connected Mashatile were inexpensive governmental constituent scoring, he said, because Mashatile is not responsible for his ain safety.
“It is easy constituent scoring to apportion blasted connected nan lawman president who doesn’t transportation retired his ain protection, but group are employed to protect him and those group are rule officers. We must attraction connected those who execute nan implementation of nan rule to guarantee they do appropriately and that’s what is important.”
He said those blaming Mashatile aliases nan ANC were seeing an opportunity to further tarnish nan party’s name. Mashatile is not only nan country’s lawman president but that of nan ANC arsenic well.
“We statement that this incident is blamed connected nan ANC. The ANC arsenic a marque is tarnished by opportunists, by chance takers who astatine immoderate fixed point, they jump astatine nan opportunity to onslaught nan organisation.
“The ANC condemns this enactment of unit successful our streets.”
