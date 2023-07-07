You enjoyed his iMacs, his iPhones, his iPads. You thrilled astatine nan measurement he said “aluminium” [sic]. You admired the typeface. Are you fresh for nan $60,000 turntable? Better dress up your mind fast, because Linn is only producing 250 of these handmade bad boys.

A grounds subordinate doesn’t look for illustration a logical hold of Jony Ive’s post-Apple profession — but then, thing astir Jony Ive’s post-Apple career has seemed particularly logical. And hey, much powerfulness to him. Apple’s longtime main designer serviceman apt isn’t hurting for funds, truthful who tin blasted nan feline for conscionable having a small nosy pinch it?

Ive and his patient LoveFrom person designed Sondek LP12-50, a clear labour of emotion for each parties progressive that marks nan 50th day of Linn’s iconic Sondek LP12 turntable. The original version, introduced successful 1972, was a comparatively minimalistic strategy successful its ain right, but Ive and squad took things to their logical conclusion. Gone is nan 70s-style wood design, successful its spot nan sorts of cleanable business lines 1 would expect from nan feline who helped bring nan world nan iPod.

Image Credits: Linn

“When it’s specified a broadly recognized and respected icon, and elements of nan creation are familiar, it doesn’t needfully mean they’re optimal,” Ive said successful an interview pinch Fortune. “Particularly erstwhile you person products that do presume that position of becoming iconic, and person that benignant of taste resonance, it’s easy to presume that they are beyond improvement. And this is simply a peculiarly challenging creation problem to respectfully measure nan product.”

Imagine Paul McCartney gives you a telephone and asks you to screen “Yesterday.” How adjacent to nan original do you stick? In this case, location are circumstantial elements of nan suspended sub-chassis strategy that needed to stay intact, truthful arsenic to support its signature sound. LoveFrom’s situation was efficaciously coloring successful those lines successful a caller way.

Of course, immoderate changes to nan mechanics were made successful bid to support up pinch nan times. Linn writes, “The sonic betterment comes by measurement of Linn’s all-new Bedrok™ plinth technology; formed of orthogonal layers of beech placed nether utmost unit to create an wholly new, coagulated and monolithic material. The consequent ultra-dense wood has negligible resonance and offers a superior isolating lodging for nan turntable’s mechanism.”

The turntable is expected to vessel sometime betwixt this August and nan pursuing March.