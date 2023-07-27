If you wanted a Spy Kids reboot, you're in luck with this first look

6 hours ago
If you were successful nan marketplace for a caller Spy Kids movie, you're successful luck. Robert Rodriguez is backmost successful nan director's chair for Spy Kids: Armageddon, a reboot of his original franchise starring Gina Rodriguez, Zachary Levi, Connor Esterson, and Everly Carganilla.

Per Netflix, Spy Kids: Armageddon is simply a "relaunch of a classical family franchise which will revolve astir nan activities of a multicultural family. Tony (Esterson) and Patty (Carganilla) must usage each their gaming skills to prevention their spy parents who person been kidnapped by an evil man.”

Rodriguez wrote nan book pinch his boy Racer Max. Billy Magnussen and D.J. Controna besides star.

"When nan children of nan world’s top concealed agents unwittingly thief a powerful Game Developer unleash a machine microorganism that gives him power of each technology, they must go spies themselves to prevention their parents and nan world," nan charismatic synopsis reads.

The first Spy Kids movie, starring Antonio Banderas, Alexa Vega, Daryl Sabara, and Carla Gugino, deed theaters successful 2001 and was a astonishment hit, earning $147.9 cardinal against a fund of $35 million. Two much sequels were produced (and I was successful theaters, beforehand row, for each three).

"I’ve conscionable heard from truthful galore families really overmuch they’ve enjoyed these films complete nan people of their lives. And now a batch of kids who enjoyed nan first films arsenic children are parents themselves and bask sharing them pinch their kids," Rodriguez told People. He's right: nan nostalgia rings existent for america late-twenties/thirty-somethings who loved it arsenic kids and still emotion it to this day. Here's hoping nan caller movie holds up.

Spy Kids: Armageddon is group to deed Netflix connected September 22. For more, cheque retired our database of nan best Netflix movies to watercourse correct now.

